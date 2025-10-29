AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Reveals An HD Look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Armor - Possible SPOILERS

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Reveals An HD Look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Armor - Possible SPOILERS

A familiar piece of Avengers: Doomsday promo art is doing the rounds on social media, this time in much higher quality. You can take a closer look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 29, 2025 07:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Rumour has it that the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash this December. If so, we may finally get a better idea of what to expect from Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, the Multiverse Saga's new big bad (and Kang replacement). 

Earlier this year, some official promo art of Downey's Victor Von Doom surfaced. Now, it's reappeared, this time in full HD. The biggest concern among fans when the Avengers: Endgame star was cast in the role was that the MCU's Doom would be a Tony Stark Variant.

That doesn't look to be the case, a relief after a birthday card surfaced early on in Avengers: Doomsday's production that showed Downey as an Iron Man/Doom hybrid.

There's not much to discuss here that we didn't cover when those slightly blurrier shots of Doom first hit social media over the summer. He's covered in magic sigils, and the mask is slightly different from the one we saw in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene. There's likely a story reason for that, and it could be because this is Doom in his ultimate form.

After all, it looks like Doom might have fused Shang-Chi's Ten Rings and Kamala Khan's bangles to his armour, two artefacts widely thought to be tied to Kang, given the heavy amount of "ring" imagery that surrounded the character in his previous appearances. 

"Robert tried to talk us into doing [the Avengers movies] and we said 'no,'" Joe Russo said earlier this year. "Weirdly, because we said we wouldn’t come back. We just didn’t have a story. We didn’t have a way in. We were resistant for a while."

He added, "One day, [writer] Stephen McFeely, one of our chief collaborators, said, 'I have an idea.' We went, 'That’s the story!' That story has to be told; it’s a really powerful story!"

You can take a detailed look at the MCU's Doom below. 

image host

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Tessa Thompson Reveals Marvel Character She Most Wants To Meet As Valkyrie And A Big MCU Misconception
Havenless
Havenless - 10/29/2025, 7:06 PM
I think it’s rad as hell. What do the Thor and Captain marvel symbols mean?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/29/2025, 7:10 PM
@Havenless - That he probably slayed them. Or slayed variants of them. Notice how he has ten patches on his waist. Similar to 10 rings.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/29/2025, 7:12 PM
That doesn’t even look like doom 🙃
RolandD
RolandD - 10/29/2025, 8:27 PM
@epc1122 - How does that not look like him? This is a serious question. It’s at least obvious to me who is supposed to be. What specifically are you talking about?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 7:20 PM
That looks so good , love the detailing with the magic sigils on his garb especially!!.

I do hope this is the actual look from Doomsday itself for Victor because it’s perfect.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/29/2025, 7:28 PM
The chainmail is a nice touch.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 7:33 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yep…

I dig how the gauntlets and rings on top of the chainmail look aswell.

It feels like a nice blend of medieval and technological!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/29/2025, 7:41 PM
"the mask is slightly different from the one we saw in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene. There's likely a story reason for that"

Have we considered this might be fake? It looks more like an image for a card trading game than the MCU, although it does look great though. Hole the final design is similar.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 10/29/2025, 7:51 PM
Mmmm, are those crossed arms covering an Arc Reactor?
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 10/29/2025, 8:01 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - User Comment Image

