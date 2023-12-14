REBEL MOON Star Charlie Hunnam Confirms He Turned Down GREEN ARROW Role - And Reveals Why!

Charlie Hunnam has long been a fan-favourite choice to play Green Arrow on screen and the Rebel Moon star has now confirmed that, yes, Warner Bros. offered him the role. Here's why he turned it down...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 14, 2023 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Green Arrow

Papillon and King Arthur star Charlie Hunnam has long been a fan-favourite choice to play Green Arrow on screen. Despite Oliver Queen having a pivotal role in The Dark Knight Returns, the comic which inspired Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Emerald Archer never made it into the Snyderverse. 

During a recent interview to promote Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, the actor was asked whether the Justice League helmer ever offered him the chance to suit up as Green Arrow in the DCEU.

Confirming he didn't, Hunnam went on to say that someone at Warner Bros. did! 

"I never talked to Zack about it," he started. "Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits, who brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I did not share their enthusiasm."

As for why the role didn't jump out at him, Hunnam added, "I don't know who Green Arrow is so I don't want to offend anyone. I looked at one picture and I was like, 'I'm not sure green's my color and I'm pretty sure spandex isn't my material.' Beyond that, I was like, one image, 'Thanks, not interested.'"

It's surprising to hear that's all it took, especially when you think back to some of Hunnam's other roles; was the prospect of a green super-suit and mask that unappealing compared to the spacesuit he wore in Pacific Rim, for example? Still, it seems Green Arrow ultimately wasn't for him. 

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has strongly hinted that he has plans for Ollie moving forward, so we'll see where he fits into the new DCU. However, Hunnam clearly won't be putting himself forward for the role! 

Green Arrow debuted in 1941 and is a billionaire playboy who becomes a vigilante fighting crime with his exceptional archery skills, martial arts prowess, and trick arrows. Co-created by Mort Weisinger and George Papp, Oliver Queen is a founding member of the Justice League and often portrayed as a social justice advocate, with his comics typically exploring themes of activism.

Stephen Amell played the hero in Arrow, while Justin Hartley wielded his bow in Smallville. You can check out what Hunnam had to say about turning down the role in the video below.

GhostDog - 12/14/2023, 2:36 PM
He looked at one pic and said:
dracula - 12/14/2023, 2:41 PM
highly unlikely they would have used spandex

outside of spiderman and the original fantastic 4, what superheroes have actually worn spandex since the superhero movie boom began
Himura - 12/14/2023, 3:04 PM
@dracula - They couldve shown him Arrow and he wouldve realized they could do something that isnt spandex or similar.
dracula - 12/14/2023, 2:42 PM
Aaron Taylor Johnson would be a good pick

no way Kraven is continuing beyond the 1 movie
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/14/2023, 2:42 PM
James Gunn right now after planning on having Green Arrow in Superman: Legacy
ProfessorWhy - 12/14/2023, 2:46 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Sean will do it
garu - 12/14/2023, 2:43 PM
Absolute W, the brand isn't strong enough right now so he made a smart bet atm.
Nomis929 - 12/14/2023, 2:44 PM
Useless Trivia: When Green Arrow was revamped by the Late great Neal Adams in 1969 he based his bearded look on actor Ty Hardin.
LiteraryJoe - 12/14/2023, 2:56 PM
@Nomis929 - Why does he look so much like Tom Welling to me in this picture?
Nomis929 - 12/14/2023, 3:00 PM
@LiteraryJoe - uh...I don't see it, but hey, that's me.
Shivermetimbers - 12/14/2023, 2:49 PM
Honestly hunnam looks perfect for the role, but I like his reason for turning it down being that he doesn’t know the character. The green/tights part was silly, but I respect his reasoning otherwise. I’d rather have people who are passionate fans of these characters in the roles.
TheVisionary25 - 12/14/2023, 2:51 PM
That’s unfortunate since I feel he could have done well in the role…

Wish he had gone beyond the surface level and read about the character but doesn’t seem like he had much interest in the first place , sigh.

Oh well , my pick is either Wyatt Russell or Austin Butler for the DCU version.
Repian - 12/14/2023, 2:57 PM
@TheVisionary25 -
TheVisionary25 - 12/14/2023, 2:59 PM
@Repian - I was going with actors in their 30’s

Skarsgard could work but he’s 47
ModHaterSLADE - 12/14/2023, 3:04 PM
Bummer. The guy has charisma and even resembles the character.

