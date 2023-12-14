REBEL MOON Star Charlie Hunnam Confirms He Turned Down GREEN ARROW Role - And Reveals Why!

Papillon and King Arthur star Charlie Hunnam has long been a fan-favourite choice to play Green Arrow on screen. Despite Oliver Queen having a pivotal role in The Dark Knight Returns, the comic which inspired Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Emerald Archer never made it into the Snyderverse.

During a recent interview to promote Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, the actor was asked whether the Justice League helmer ever offered him the chance to suit up as Green Arrow in the DCEU.

Confirming he didn't, Hunnam went on to say that someone at Warner Bros. did!

"I never talked to Zack about it," he started. "Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits, who brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I did not share their enthusiasm."

As for why the role didn't jump out at him, Hunnam added, "I don't know who Green Arrow is so I don't want to offend anyone. I looked at one picture and I was like, 'I'm not sure green's my color and I'm pretty sure spandex isn't my material.' Beyond that, I was like, one image, 'Thanks, not interested.'"

It's surprising to hear that's all it took, especially when you think back to some of Hunnam's other roles; was the prospect of a green super-suit and mask that unappealing compared to the spacesuit he wore in Pacific Rim, for example? Still, it seems Green Arrow ultimately wasn't for him.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has strongly hinted that he has plans for Ollie moving forward, so we'll see where he fits into the new DCU. However, Hunnam clearly won't be putting himself forward for the role!

Green Arrow debuted in 1941 and is a billionaire playboy who becomes a vigilante fighting crime with his exceptional archery skills, martial arts prowess, and trick arrows. Co-created by Mort Weisinger and George Papp, Oliver Queen is a founding member of the Justice League and often portrayed as a social justice advocate, with his comics typically exploring themes of activism.

Stephen Amell played the hero in Arrow, while Justin Hartley wielded his bow in Smallville. You can check out what Hunnam had to say about turning down the role in the video below.