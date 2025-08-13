"I Literally Don't Know": DOCTOR WHO Showrunner Russell T Davies Says He's In The Dark About The Show's Future

News of Russell T Davies's return to Doctor Who was met with excitement, but proved divisive from the start. Following three surprisingly controversial 60th anniversary specials, ratings declined throughout both 8-episode seasons. The BBC's partnership with Disney+ gave the series a big-budget feel, but its new streaming home didn't help the series reach the desired audiences.

Also not helping matters were "woke" storylines; Doctor Who has frequently been praised for its diversity, but many have argued that Davies was too heavy-handed and preachy while clumsily tackling everything from incels to same-sex relationships and non-binary aliens.

Crucially, sweeping changes made to the property's established lore—including bi-generation and the Rani—upset longtime fans, and suggested Davies might not be the right person for Doctor Who, despite successfully reviving the series in 2005.

We still don't know whether Disney+ will continue to invest in the show, though it doesn't look likely. Rumours are already swirling about the British broadcaster seeking a new creative partner and a fresh start without Davies at the helm.

During a recent podcast appearance (via SFFGazette.com), the writer was asked what's happening with Doctor Who. "There’s nothing to report, nothing’s happening. You’ll know when you know, when we know. I don’t know," he confirmed. "Conversations are between the BBC and Disney. I don’t work for either of them. I work for Bad Wolf, so I’m not part of those rooms."

"So I literally don’t know. And even people I work with every day, so they couldn’t know what’s really going on," Davies continued. "I’m going, ‘I don’t know.’ I really don’t know."

It doesn't seem like a stretch to assume that Davies knows more than he's letting on, especially as Bad Wolf are pretty heavily involved with Doctor Who, particularly on the production side of things.

Interestingly, the showrunner attempted to distance himself from the Whoniverse in another recent interview with Big Issue magazine when he said, "I love Doctor Who, but I don’t own it. It’s not mine. So in the end, my heart will always be with the things that I own."

Ncuti Gatwa bid farewell to Doctor Who after just two seasons and a handful of specials, passing the baton to Billie Piper. She played companion Rose Tyler when the series returned to our screens in 2005, and there are heaps of theories about why the Doctor now wears Rose's face.

Will Davies be allowed to reveal his plan for the returning Rose (the prevailing theory is that it has something to do with the heart of the TARDIS), or will a new showrunner start over, with just a throwaway mention of that familiar face's return before shifting focus to a new era of storytelling? That remains to be seen.

Keep checking back here for updates on Doctor Who as we have them.