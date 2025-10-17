DOCTOR WHO Producer Breaks Silence On Show's Future After "Rude, Untrue" Comments About It Being "Dead"

DOCTOR WHO Producer Breaks Silence On Show's Future After &quot;Rude, Untrue&quot; Comments About It Being &quot;Dead&quot;

Doctor Who is on life support after a second season that drew mixed reviews and low ratings, but longtime producer Jane Tranter has now hit back at claims that the sci-fi franchise is "dead" at the BBC.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 17, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

A few days ago, comments from a former Doctor Who writer, Robert Shearman, quickly gained traction after he shared his belief in Doctor Who Magazine that the long-running sci-fi TV series is "as dead as we've ever known."

He was referring to the Season 2 cliffhanger, which saw Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord regenerate into Billie Piper, the actress who played Rose when Doctor Who was revived by Russell T Davies in 2005. However, we don't know whether she's playing the new Doctor, "Bad Wolf," or something else altogether.

Shearman's point was that the ambiguity has made it near-impossible for tie-in material to continue telling Doctor Who stories at a time when it seems the BBC is close to shelving the property thanks to low viewership, negative reviews, and a deal with Disney+ that the streamer reportedly wants to move on from.

Now, Doctor Who executive producer Jane Tranter has hit back at the writer's comments during an interview with BBC Radio Wales (via SFFGazette.com). "That’s really rude, actually," she stated. " And really untrue."

"The plans for Doctor Who are really simply this: the BBC and BBC Studios had a partnership with Disney+ for 26 episodes," Tranter added. "We are currently 21 episodes down into that 26-episode run. We have got another five episodes of [spin-off series] The War Between The Land And The Sea to come."

"At some point after that, decisions will be made together with all of us about what the future of Doctor Who entails."

"It’s a 60-year-old franchise. It’s been going for 20 years nonstop since we brought it back in 2005 [when I worked at the BBC]. You would expect it to change, wouldn’t you?" she continued. "Nothing continues the same always, or it shouldn’t continue the same always. So it will change in some form or another."

"But the one thing we can all be really clear about is that the Doctor will be back and everyone, including me, including all of us, just has to wait patiently to see when — and who."

We don't doubt that Doctor Who will eventually return, but there's still a huge amount of uncertainty surrounding what happens if—or when—Disney+ pulls the plug on this deal and removes the cash injection which has given the series a big-budget feel. There's also the question of how closely involved Russell T Davies and Bad Wolf will be, given that—rightly or wrongly—this latest revival has been deemed a failure. 

Doctor Who has been running on fumes for a while now, with many viewers walking away from the series during Chris Chibnall's run as showrunner. Jodie Whittaker was in the TARDIS at that time, and the hope had been that Davies' return would restore the franchise to its former glory. Instead, ratings continued to decline, the show didn't find an international audience, and "woke" storylines were widely criticised.

Keep checking back here for updates on Doctor Who's future as we have them. 

Veteran DOCTOR WHO Writer Reveals Why He Believes The Franchise Is Now As Dead As We've Ever Known It
Related:

Veteran DOCTOR WHO Writer Reveals Why He Believes The Franchise Is Now "As Dead As We've Ever Known It"
DOCTOR WHO Star Billie Piper Confirms Her Regeneration Return Was A Last-Minute Call From The BBC
Recommended For You:

DOCTOR WHO Star Billie Piper Confirms Her Regeneration Return Was A "Last-Minute" Call From The BBC

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/17/2025, 2:24 PM

Doctor Who? This guy is Doctor Spin.

This show completely went down the sh!tter. Fire everyone at every level and start over.

Make Dr Who great again.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/17/2025, 2:43 PM
This is you right now

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/17/2025, 2:52 PM
I don’t think Shearman meant to be “rude” when he stated that DW was “dead” though I do think the usage of that word wasn’t appropriate given the circumstances…

Right now , Doctor Who is in a holding pattern where the only stories we’ll get for now are outside of the main series with past Doctors such as audio dramas & novels aswell as the Unit spin-off miniseries, “the War Between The Land & The Sea” so the future is definitely uncertain to a degree which is what he meant I felt.

Regardless , it’s unfortunate considering I think this RTD2 era has been an improvement over Chibnall’s which I wasn’t a big fan of unfortunately (though weaker then the former’s initial run so far) so it would be nice to see him continue on though I would have been more inclined towards that if Ncuti was still around but oh well.

Anyway , it will be interesting to watch how or if DW changes since I felt that has already happening to a certain degree with the more tight episode count & higher production value so we’ll see.
Corruptor
Corruptor - 10/17/2025, 2:58 PM
So, it's not dead because there are 5 episodes of a spin off of a failed remake of a remake..... hmmm.

It's worse than that, it's dead, Jane. We killed it and we'll kill it some more if you dig up the corpse again.

"Survival" is the end.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/17/2025, 3:01 PM
As I said, the dude who inferred it was dead was only talking about the obstacle of doing continuation narrative in the spinoff books and audio plays etc due to cliffhanger leaving it where non of those spinoff creators can do anything with the Billy Piper version. They will STILL do books, annuals, comics, audio plays with new stories for ALL prior incarnations of the Doctor inc for Gatwa and Timeless child versions, just won't be any continuation from where the series left off stories (only ones based on the Doctors past prior to it).

Doctor Who on TV will be back, only a matter of when and if it is the Beeb on their own with a lower budget, cont with Disney or with another partner as for the BBC it WASN'T low viewership figures by todays standard and more importantly for them high viewership by todays standards with young viewers.

Truth is, across the board todays viewing numbers arerd a LOT lower for traditional broadcast TV as there are a TON more of them (around 500 in the UK compared to only five for most when the show first returned) plus streaming and other internet content for audiences to choose from.

I get Doctor Who was never for everyone and many older farts have had increasing issues with it in recent years but it still makes the Beeb more money than it costs them to make and hadn't dropped in viewing figures anywhere near as much as almost everything else they broadcast. FINE if anyone doesn't like it, plenty of other stuff for you to watch on TV and streaming platforms or you can go rewatch old seasons if it is only an issue with NewWho/latter incarnations.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/17/2025, 3:03 PM
If there's five more episodes, I hope they use that to wrap up the Billie Piper Doctor arc and nicely wrap up the show for now

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder