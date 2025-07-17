A Less-Powerful SUPERMAN Is Necessary So That “A Guy With A Bow And Arrow” Matters Says James Gunn

Some of the biggest complaints from DCEU diehards about the new Superman film are centered around the fact that the characters is not as powerful as depicted in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.



However, a strong counterpoint is that most of the MCU heavy hitters like Thor and Hulk, are not as powerful as their comic book counterparts and the general audience doesn't seem to mind.



Gunn recently chatted with CBS Mornings and addressed the issue.



"There are some writers in the comics, like Grant Morrison, who took the idea of the all-powerful Superman and told great stories with it. But for me, as a child, the reason I liked Batman better than Superman was because Superman was just too strong at times. We're building a whole universe of characters, and I didn't want to have one guy who was so much stronger than anybody else, that a guy with a bow and arrow didn't matter."



.@superman has soared to the top of the box office.



.@superman has soared to the top of the box office.

After years of working on the summer blockbuster, director @JamesGunn tells @vladduthierscbs about "building a whole universe of characters" and #Superman's compassion: "If Superman can show Lex Luther kindness, the guy who…"

Superman arrived in theaters on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe (sorry Blue Beetle).



Based on earnings over the last week, the film is currently projected to exceed initial box office projections and finish its theatrical run well over $600 million worldwide. Some experts are even predicting a $700+ million finish.



The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.



David Corenswet leads the cast as Clark Kent, better known as Superman. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as the determined reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the ruthless and intelligent Lex Luthor.



Several other DC heroes make their big-screen debut, including Nathan Fillion as the impulsive Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the fierce Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the sharp-minded Mister Terrific.



The supporting cast features Sean Gunn as manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the tech-enhanced Angela Spica (also known as The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will play Daily Planet editor Perry White, and Sara Sampaio appears as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan portrays Metamorpho, the Element Man who can change his body into different substances. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Jonathan and Martha Kent, the Kansas couple who raised Clark.

Milly Alcock also made her debut with a cameo appearance as Supergirl.