SUPERMAN Concept Art Reveals Detailed look At Ultraman's Costume Design

Concept artist Constantine Sekeris has shared some more of his designs for James Gunn's Superman, and this time we have a detailed look at Ultraman's costume.

Like the previous artwork Sekeris posted to his Instagram page, this appears to be the villain's final design (or very close to it).

The identity of Ultraman remains a mystery for the majority of the movie, but after taking heavy damage during the final battle, he unmasks to reveal that he is indeed an exact clone of Kal-El. David Corenswet also plays Superman's doppelgänger, who has long hair but otherwise looks pretty much the same.

Lex Luthor reveals that he was able to clone Superman from a strand of his hair, and that the silent Ultraman is technically stronger, but "even stupider" than the Man of Tomorrow. When Krypto destroys Lex's means of communicating voice commands to Ultraman, Superman is able to defeat his foe by sending him hurtling through a black hole that opens in Metropolis thanks to Luthor's continued use of a pocket universe.

Gunn has hinted that we might see Ultraman again at some point, and we wouldn't be at all surprised if he returned as a version of Bizarro.

Check out the concept art at the link below.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."