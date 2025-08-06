MORBIUS And DOCTOR WHO Star Matt Smith Joins STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Cast In A Villainous Role

MORBIUS And DOCTOR WHO Star Matt Smith Joins STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Cast In A Villainous Role

Star Wars: Starfighter has already tapped Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth to lead the cast, and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy's movie has just found another villain in Doctor Who star Matt Smith.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 06, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

Matt Smith has already explored the cosmos as a Time Lord in Doctor Who and fought in wars on behalf of House Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Oh, and he was a vampire in Morbius (the less said about that, the better).

Now, Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) has confirmed that the British actor is heading to a Galaxy Far, Far Away after joining the cast of Star Wars: Starfighter, the upcoming movie from Deadpool & Wolverine and Night at the Museum director Shawn Levy. Ryan Gosling will lead the cast, while Mia Goth (X) is also attached to star. 

We don't have specific character details, but the trade has learned that Smith is playing one of the movie's villains. 

The report explains, "Casting has been gearing up on the project over the past couple of weeks, with Levy meeting with a number of actors for this key role; sources say execs made the decision to go with Smith to play the next great villain in the Star Wars universe."

As you might recall, this isn't the first time Smith has come close to joining the Star Wars franchise. The actor was set to appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, only for his role to be scrapped before shooting started. While not confirmed, it's widely believed that he was being eyed to play a younger version of Emperor Palpatine. 

Star Wars: Starfighter looks set to be a standalone story and reportedly takes place post-Episode IX. This and next year's The Mandalorian and Grogu will be the first Star Wars movies since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker after Lucasfilm pivoted to telling stories on streaming. 

Earlier this year, scooper Daniel Richtman shared the following about the movie's plot and how the cast was shaping up at the time:

"Star Wars: Starfighter follows a 15-year-old boy on a mission with his uncle, played by Ryan Gosling. They're being pursued by a duo of villains—one male, one female. Jesse Plemons and Jodie Comer were initially offered the villain roles but both declined. Mikey Madison was later approached for the female villain but also passed. Another key role is the boy’s mother (possibly Gosling’s sister or sister-in-law, though it's unclear). Sarah Snook was offered the part but turned it down. Greta Lee was considered for another female role as a cantina owner the leads encounter on their mission, but she too declined."

Smith and Goth are now expected to be playing that villainous duo, and we'd imagine the rest of the cast being filled out in the coming weeks. 

"The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters," Gosling said at Star Wars Celebration when it was officially announced. "It’s filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn."

Levy added, "This is a standalone. It’s not a prequel, not sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet."

Star Wars: Starfighter is set to be released in theaters on May 28, 2027.

STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE Star Liam Neeson Isn't A Fan Of Qui-Gon Jinn's Namby-Pamby EPISODE I Death
Related:

STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE Star Liam Neeson Isn't A Fan Of Qui-Gon Jinn's "Namby-Pamby" EPISODE I Death
[It Was] All Very Conceptual: THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson Opens Up On Scrapped STAR WARS Trilogy
Recommended For You:

"[It Was] All Very Conceptual": THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson Opens Up On Scrapped STAR WARS Trilogy

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/6/2025, 9:39 AM
Did they save star wars yet?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/6/2025, 10:06 AM
@Ryguy88 - Yes. They have so many new shows and movies to prove it. 😂
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/6/2025, 9:40 AM
I hope Daemon gets more to do in Season 3.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/6/2025, 10:02 AM
@JacobsLadder - Yeah his season 2 arc was one of the things that really dragged that season down.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/6/2025, 10:16 AM
@JacobsLadder - I didn't end up watching season 2 because of feedback like this and hearing how things dragged. He was such a highlight in season 1 sad to see him sidelined
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/6/2025, 10:45 AM
@Wahhvacado - I actually enjoyed Season 2 more the second time I watched it. Daemon doesn't do a whole lot though and the pacing is....let's just say tedious at time.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/6/2025, 10:46 AM
@Wahhvacado - It's worth a watch.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/6/2025, 9:59 AM
"director Shawn Levy"
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/6/2025, 10:21 AM
@MisterBones - guy who just made an amazing Marvel movie and has quite a few fun movies under his belt, yeah I'm up for it
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/6/2025, 10:30 AM
@Urubrodi - I personally couldn't stand D&W but that is just me.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/6/2025, 10:03 AM
Full circle moment since the only movie Gosling's directed starred Matt Smith.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2025, 10:08 AM
Sweet , I’ll always take more Matt Smith so glad to see him join the cast for this…

Him and Goth as apparently the films villains against Gosling sounds real neat , Levy is assembling a great cast for this one imo.

Anyway , can’t wait to learn more details about the character and am looking forward to the film!!.

User Comment Image
GenD
GenD - 8/6/2025, 10:45 AM
Such a good actor - loved him in the crown

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder