STAR WARS: Mark Hamill Reveals The Tragic Luke Skywalker Backstory He Created For The Last Jedi

Read up on Mark Hamill's alternate, tragic headcanon for Luke Skywalker's Last Jedi fate, which has Star Wars fans buzzing about what could've been.

By MarkJulian - Jun 29, 2025 11:06 AM EST
In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker removes himself from the broader happenings of the galaxy and takes refuge on the remote planet Ahch-To, burdened by a profound sense of failure, remorse, and disillusionment with the Jedi legacy and his own failures.

His retreat is largely driven by a pivotal moment of weakness, his instinctive reaction to the darkness he sensed growing in his nephew, Ben Solo.

Though he never acted on the impulse to strike down Ben, the mere thought was enough to shatter their bond and send Ben spiraling into his identity as Kylo Ren.

For Luke, this incident crystallized a deeper conviction;  that the Jedi Order was not a solution, but part of a repeating cycle of hubris and collapse.

Rather than attempt to rebuild what he saw as a broken system, Luke chose to remove himself entirely, seeking solitude on the site of the first Jedi Temple, not to protect its legacy, but to ensure the Jedi would end with him.

Director Rian Johnson intended this storyline to show that even legendary heroes are vulnerable to doubt and despair, and that failure can shape a person as much as triumph.

Despite this thematic ambition, the creative choice proved polarizing. Many lifelong fans believed this depiction clashed with the core of Luke’s character. They expected him to confront adversity with hope, not isolation, to try saving Ben rather than abandoning the galaxy to its fate.

Mark Hamill, who brought Luke to life, also expressed those same reservations. During production, he developed an alternate personal interpretation of the character’s arc to help reconcile the script with his own vision of who Luke had become.

While appearing on Bullseye with Jess Hord podcast, Hamill offered a ton of praise for Rian Johnson and admitted that he wished he'd have just kept silent about his reservations about the reasoning behind Luke's isolation.

However, he did reveal that he told Rian that he believed what happened with Ben and the rest of his students would make Luke just "double down" even more on restoring the Jedi Order.

"Rian, I saw entire planets get wiped out. If anything, Luke doubles down and it hardens his resolve in the face of adversity."

He went on to add, "I thought, what could make someone give up a devotion to what is basically a religious entity... to give up being a Jedi. Well, the love of a woman. So he falls in love with a woman. He gives up being a Jedi. They have a child together. At some point the child, as a toddler, picks up an unattended lightsaber, pushes the button and is killed instantly... The wife is so full of grief, she kills herself."

The conversation about The Last Jedi begins at the [31:48] mark in the video below.

It might lean into melodrama, but could that actually be a more compelling narrative choice than what The Last Jedi ultimately presented?

Related:

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/29/2025, 11:06 AM
Better.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 6/29/2025, 11:09 AM
lol ok
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/29/2025, 11:15 AM
Grief sounds like a Better motivation..still ITS awful to see the Repúblic restored AND the Jedi rising Again just to go back to the same exacto status quo of rebels vs empire in the sequel... awful boring movies
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/29/2025, 11:20 AM
Still doesn't fix it. Episodes 7, 8 and 9 are basically "What If?" episodes.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/29/2025, 11:29 AM
It’s like the first picture released of them sitting in a circle taken from before force awakens they were just all discussing pokemon cards. I just wanted Luke fighting the knights of ren with lightsabers since we’ve never gotten a 1v6 lightsaber battle i thought it would of been obvious. It would have redeemed all the other dumb stuff from that movie
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/29/2025, 11:31 AM
What Rian Johnson did to Luke Skywalker is arguably the greatest heresy and mischaracterization in the history of cinema. One cannot even argue it was in good faith, and that Rian simply is out of touch with the character, as his multiple interviews state his intentions and motivation for writing him in such a way that is inherently opposed to his prior iteration. Hamill has always been heavily based when it comes to Luke and who he is at the heart level, and he's on point in that Luke would never have abandoned his sister, his best friend, his family because of something he had a hand in. Especially if said circumstance was similar to the one he already found victory in such as bringing about the redemption of a fallen family member through love and compassion. Luke never and I mean NEVER would have considered assassinating Leia's son whilst he slept in his bed, especially over thought crime. And Hamill is right that he would have doubled down and done everything in his power to right this ship.

Rian Johnson wanted to tear his character down in a faux deconstructionist way because ultimately, Rian resented the love and reverence that the fandom and filmgoing audience had for Luke Skywalker. Don't get it twisted...Rian knew what he was doing. Mission accomplished in his mind.

MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/29/2025, 11:37 AM
Woah…ok then
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/29/2025, 11:45 AM
Damn Mark , that’s probably a darker backstory then the one we got…

However I’m sure fans would then complain about Luke leaving his lightsaber unattended which led to the death of his child so you weren’t gonna please everyone anyway.

While having Luke be a successful and heroic Jedi master from the start who has wisdom galore could have been fun , I don’t think it would have been as dramatically satisfying (imo atleast) then to see a Luke who because of one mistake that he quickly regretted lost everything only to redeem himself to an extent and act like a true Jedi…

User Comment Image

Plus as Rian has said ,Luke’s hero’s journey has always mirrored the myth of King Arthur so delving into darker aspects of it made sense since Arthur himself left his kingdom and had to return to fight Mordred which is Luke’s exile and coming back (albeit force projection) to fight Kylo with both men’s actions inspiring others.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 6/29/2025, 11:50 AM
Marky Hamill needs to stick to be a slaver like Mark Ruffalo who like Hamill, is very rich off the backs of sweatshop slaves who make Disney merchandise.

