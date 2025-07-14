"[It Was] All Very Conceptual": THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson Opens Up On Scrapped STAR WARS Trilogy

&quot;[It Was] All Very Conceptual&quot;: THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson Opens Up On Scrapped STAR WARS Trilogy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer and director Rian Johnson has discussed his unmade Star Wars trilogy, explaining how far it came to happening and whether he had a story in place for the three movies...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 14, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars: The Last Jedi split the franchise's fanbase, but it was still a critical and commercial hit ($1.3 billion at the box office and a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score). With that in mind, it's no wonder Disney and Lucasfilm wasted no time in signing Rian Johnson up to take the helm of a brand new trilogy of movies.

Plot details were never revealed, meaning we didn't find out which era of this Galaxy Far, Far Away Johnson intended to explore. Fans were mixed on the prospect of seeing more Star Wars from the writer/director, and the trilogy became yet another unmade project on Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's watch.

Johnson's attentions eventually shifted to his Knives Out movies, and a lucrative deal with Netflix that means he's now putting the finishing touches to the upcoming third instalment of the Daniel Craig-led murder mystery franchise. 

Talking to Rolling Stone (via SFFGazette.com), Johnson elaborated on why his Star Wars trilogy hasn't come to fruition. "Nothing really happened with it," the filmmaker admitted. "We had a great time working together, and they said, 'Let’s keep doing it.' I said, 'Great!' I would kick ideas around with Kathy. The short version is 'Knives Out' happened."

"I went off and made 'Knives Out,' and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries," he continued. "It’s the sort of thing if, down the line, there’s an opportunity to do it, or do something else in 'Star Wars,' I would be thrilled. But right now I’m just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy."

Johnson clarified that his trilogy was "all very conceptual," confirming that he never developed "outline or a treatment or anything" for the movies. In other words, it's another project announced prematurely by Kennedy. 

It's starting to feel like the same could be said for the three features announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2023. Dave Filoni's crossover movie is clearly still a long way off, while work on Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey movie and James Mangold's First Jedi story seems to be going nowhere fast. 

For what it's worth, Kennedy recently hinted at a new approach to Star Wars storytelling on the big screen. 

"I really think that now we’re in a position where it’s broadened the possibility of stories and filmmakers we can bring in to tell stories that mean something to them – it doesn’t necessarily have to connect to every little thing that’s been done in Star Wars; it can actually be a standalone story that then builds into many, many other stories," she teased. 

The Mandalorian and Grogu is up next for the studio, with Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter eyeing a 2027 release.Rian 

STAR WARS: Mark Hamill Reveals The Tragic Luke Skywalker Backstory He Created For The Last Jedi
Related:

STAR WARS: Mark Hamill Reveals The Tragic Luke Skywalker Backstory He Created For The Last Jedi
I Don't Agree With It: ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Director On His Movie Being Hailed As Lucasfilm's Best
Recommended For You:

"I Don't Agree With It": ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Director On His Movie Being Hailed As Lucasfilm's Best

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/14/2025, 11:06 AM
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/14/2025, 11:39 AM
@harryba11zack -User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/14/2025, 11:09 AM
I refuse to watch anything Rian Johnson makes out of spite. The Last Jedi stunk!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/14/2025, 11:09 AM
"The short version is 'Knives Out' happened."

The long version is Last Jedi happened.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/14/2025, 11:10 AM
Absolute knob. I'll never forgive him.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/14/2025, 11:11 AM
You f""ked it, you absolutely f""k it
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/14/2025, 11:12 AM
Someone put in a thumbs up gif for me.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/14/2025, 11:17 AM
@Nonameforme - User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/14/2025, 11:16 AM
Goes to show Lucasfilm had no plan at all and was quite literally throwing shit to the wall.

It's funny though, it took them Rian Johnson's TLJ to course correct due to fan out cry, but it was the internal feedback and decision making to let him write his own story in the TLJ that gave them confidence in giving him his own trilogy. lol.

For clarity though, i liked TLJ and thought it was the best of the 3. Don't agree with where he went with Luke, but the heart was there and was definitely the most emotional.
Robby
Robby - 7/14/2025, 11:17 AM
TLJ was good yall trippin
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/14/2025, 11:20 AM
@Robby - *Rian Johnson has entered the chat*
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/14/2025, 11:31 AM
@Robby - Don’t bother with trying to reason with Star Wars fans. It’s like talking to people with downs. They don’t get it, they don’t understand. TLJ is cinema and the best SW film since ESP. SW fans think they understand SW but they don’t. Lucas was right - “movies haven’t changed. People have changed.”
CabbageMan
CabbageMan - 7/14/2025, 11:20 AM
For me, it's not that the Last Jedi was bad. A whole trilogy with Rian's subverting expectations of what Star Wars is may have been interesting, and I would have been disappointed but come to enjoy a full trilogy with Abraham's fanservicey and repetitive approach. The problem is that there was not a plan. The director in turn scrapped the previous thing and started over. And Rian's and Abrahams' visions were the complete opposite. We just ended getting a Frankenstein of a trilogy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2025, 11:24 AM
@CabbageMan - while I disagree about them scrapping the previous thing and starting over to an extent having recently rewatched the trilogy (they surprisingly work well together mostly imo) , I do agree that there should have been some outline atleast in regards to story direction for thus

Honestly I feel if Duel of Fates had happened , that would have been a decent ending to the trilogy rather then the mediocrity that was TROS.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2025, 11:21 AM
Damn that sucks since as someone who is a big fan of TLJ and his fan , I would like to see him make another foray into the SW universe but I also feel just for his own sake that it might be best if he sticks to original projects such as the Knives Out series & Poker Face due to the toxicity in the fandom.

Also Lucasfilm and other studios such as Marvel & DC now need to stop making these premature announcements since it can come back and bite them in the ass if they don’t come to fruition or take a long while…

Until concrete movement has been made , don’t make any official announcement (even if the trades catch on) and just quietly develop the project so you don’t get situations like Rogue Squadron or Blade again.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/14/2025, 11:26 AM
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 7/14/2025, 11:26 AM
Wonder

would episode 9 have been better if he directed it
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/14/2025, 11:37 AM
@dracula - 1000% but you SW fans complained as usual and they brought back JJ instead and the result is this. Can’t be mad with the final result because this is what yall wanted. As always, with the fandom community, whether it’s SW, wrestling marvel/DC etc fans think they know what’s best for business but they still cry when they get exactly what they asked for. LMFAO!!!!
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/14/2025, 11:33 AM
Love TLJ. Favourite SW film and objectively I’d say it’s the second best in the entire saga. I can’t get enough of this film. Every time I watch it, I have a different experience. So glad Rian got to make it and I’m content that he will never make another SW film again because he delivered the best one yet.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder