HENCHMEN: Zach Cregger's DC Script Confirmed To Feature Joker, Harley Quinn - And Possibly Batman

Weapons director Zach Cregger has confirmed that he has a finished script for a DC-based project ready to go, but he hasn't actually pitched it to DC Studios yet.

While appearing on Bloody Disgusting's podcast back in 2022, Cregger spoke about his "Batman- adjacent" script for the first time, revealing that he would love the opportunity to bring it to the screen.

"The thing I'd love to do next... I've actually written a movie that takes place in the DC Universe. Which is so not normally my thing; I'm not a superhero guy - I just couldn't stop thinking about this one story that kind of takes place in a Batman-adjacent thing. And so I wrote it, and I'm utterly obsessed with it."

Cregger didn't share any specifics on his story at the time, but during a more recent interview with Discussing Film, he described the script as the "best thing I've ever written," and addressed the likelihood of it being brought to the attention of DC Studios now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge.

"If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," he said. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"

Daniel Richtman recently reported that the script is actually a Joker and Harley Quinn movie, and we now have some more details to go on.

According to THR, the project is titled Henchmen, and focuses on "a low-level henchman in the Gotham crime world who gains notoriety after managing to incapacitate Batman through a stroke of luck." The trade adds that "The Dark Knight could appear briefly in the movie, while Harley Quinn and Joker are in the project as well.

Cregger has not yet pitched it to DC Studios, though the company is said to be aware of his interest."

If Gunn and Safran are aware of Cregger's interest in getting the movie into production, there's a chance we will get to see Henchmen someday, but it sounds like the filmmaker is going to be busy for the next couple of years.

"I have Resident Evil, and then I have a sci-fi movie right after that that’s original. And then I have another finished script that I want to do after that. It actually takes place in the DC Universe, but it’s a totally original and it’s not a superhero movie. I wrote that before I wrote Barbarian."