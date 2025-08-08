HENCHMEN: Zach Cregger's DC Script Confirmed To Feature Joker, Harley Quinn - And Possibly Batman

HENCHMEN: Zach Cregger's DC Script Confirmed To Feature Joker, Harley Quinn - And Possibly Batman

We have some new details on Weapons director Zach Cregger's DC-based script, which does indeed feature Joker, Harley Quinn, and possibly Batman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 08, 2025 11:08 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Weapons director Zach Cregger has confirmed that he has a finished script for a DC-based project ready to go, but he hasn't actually pitched it to DC Studios yet.

While appearing on Bloody Disgusting's podcast back in 2022, Cregger spoke about his "Batman- adjacent" script for the first time, revealing that he would love the opportunity to bring it to the screen.

"The thing I'd love to do next... I've actually written a movie that takes place in the DC Universe. Which is so not normally my thing; I'm not a superhero guy - I just couldn't stop thinking about this one story that kind of takes place in a Batman-adjacent thing. And so I wrote it, and I'm utterly obsessed with it."

Cregger didn't share any specifics on his story at the time, but during a more recent interview with Discussing Film, he described the script as the "best thing I've ever written," and addressed the likelihood of it being brought to the attention of DC Studios now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge.

"If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," he said. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"

Daniel Richtman recently reported that the script is actually a Joker and Harley Quinn movie, and we now have some more details to go on.

According to THR, the project is titled Henchmen, and focuses on "a low-level henchman in the Gotham crime world who gains notoriety after managing to incapacitate Batman through a stroke of luck." The trade adds that "The Dark Knight could appear briefly in the movie, while Harley Quinn and Joker are in the project as well.

Cregger has not yet pitched it to DC Studios, though the company is said to be aware of his interest."

If Gunn and Safran are aware of Cregger's interest in getting the movie into production, there's a chance we will get to see Henchmen someday, but it sounds like the filmmaker is going to be busy for the next couple of years.

"I have Resident Evil, and then I have a sci-fi movie right after that that’s original. And then I have another finished script that I want to do after that. It actually takes place in the DC Universe, but it’s a totally original and it’s not a superhero movie. I wrote that before I wrote Barbarian."

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Shares DCU Slate Update (And Things Don't Sound Good For THE AUTHORITY)
Related:

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Shares DCU Slate Update (And Things Don't Sound Good For THE AUTHORITY)
RUMOR: Metropolis Crime Anthology TV Series Starring Jimmy Olsen In Development At DC Studios
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Metropolis Crime Anthology TV Series Starring Jimmy Olsen In Development At DC Studios

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Huskers
Huskers - 8/8/2025, 11:49 PM
Ugh, I’ve seen enough of these 2 characters for a while! Read the room Pal!
noname
noname - 8/9/2025, 12:04 AM
@Huskers - didnt you just hear him say he wrote the film before he even wrote Barbarian? We're talking pre-2020 since that film came out in 2022. This was probably around the time the first Joker movie went into production (2018).
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/8/2025, 11:53 PM
I'm seeing Weapons tomorrow. Apparently it's bat shit crazy, Cinemascore and reviews are great, WB keeps winning lol woo hoo! Everyone has a great year! By 2027 you'll see pre pandemic levels of success, it took a long time to weather the "streaming" storm after covid. We're so [frick]ing back
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 8/9/2025, 12:08 AM
@bobevanz - hope you like it but I thought it was crap.
Fares
Fares - 8/8/2025, 11:54 PM
I hope to hear James Gunn address it sooner or later, and if it gets done, I suppose it will be an Elseworlds story. Gunn said they have higher quality control for those, so who knows if it's good enough.

It does though sound similar to that one episode from the animated series, I'm not sure if Cregger is intentionally taking inspiration from it or if he's even aware of it.
noname
noname - 8/9/2025, 12:10 AM
@Fares - I wouldn't mind a Rashomon-esque series of live action shorts teasing the Batman from various criminals perspectives. Like the opening story in Batman: Gotham Knight with those kids. That way, before the official Batman is cast, you build him up as this mythic figure...primarily because we've seen Batman SOOOOOOOOOOO many times. This would be a cool way for the new DCU to reboot him without officially casting him yet.
Luigi
Luigi - 8/9/2025, 12:09 AM
Sounds good, why not?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder