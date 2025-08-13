RUMOR: More AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Casting Additions Revealed Along With Details On X-Men's Astonishing Costumes

Avengers: Doomsday has assembled an impressive cast, but we're all eagerly awaiting another wave of reveals. The X-Men is missing several noteworthy members, and while we're sure some surprises are planned, the movie would benefit from confirming the likes of Tom Holland, Chris Evans, and Elizabeth Olsen.

The Cosmic Circus has shared an update today, revealing a list of names they expect to be added to the ensemble in the coming months.

That includes Peter Parker (Holland), Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Clea (Charlize Theron), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslan), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Love (India Rose Hemsworth), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and key members from the Loki cast.

There are a few other interesting tidbits, including what leads to Steve Rogers and Hayley Atwell returning as Steve Rogers/Captain America and Peggy Carter. "End of the world, forced out of retirement, a hero's job is never done," this report teases.

Monica Rambeau reportedly has a big role in Avengers: Doomsday's story (likely making The Marvels essential viewing), with Thor getting a decent amount of screentime as he "[joins] the fray to stop the incursion from destroying this universe."

Now, the X-Men. It's no secret that the team will factor into Avengers: Doomsday, with actors from the 20th Century Fox movies reprising their iconic roles for a battle with Doctor Doom, and perhaps even Earth 616's Mightiest Heroes.

There's been lots of chatter about comic-accurate costumes, and this report states that the mutant heroes "look like a blend between Astonishing X-Men and X-Men 97," adding that, "Some costumes in Avengers: Doomsday may resemble Marvel Animation's X-Men '97."

It sounds like we can expect some cameos, too, as the "X-Mansion is full of fun mutants."

Marvel Studios has tapped Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier to reboot the X-Men franchise post-Avengers: Secret Wars, meaning this movie should mark a permanent farewell to this iteration of the characters.

For what it's worth, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is claiming that Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez will not be in the next Avengers movie. "The fact that America Chavez’s literal power is traveling the multiverse yet she won’t even be in Doomsday or have an important role in Secret Wars shows just how much of a mess this saga has been," they wrote on X.

Later, the insider cryptically added, "For the multiverse to live, Steve has to die."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.