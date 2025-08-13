RUMOR: More AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Casting Additions Revealed Along With Details On X-Men's Astonishing Costumes

RUMOR: More AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Casting Additions Revealed Along With Details On X-Men's Astonishing Costumes

We have a rumoured list of actors who will return in Avengers: Doomsday next December, along with details on the costumes that the X-Men will don when they cross paths with Earth's Mightiest Heroes...

By JoshWilding - Aug 13, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Avengers: Doomsday has assembled an impressive cast, but we're all eagerly awaiting another wave of reveals. The X-Men is missing several noteworthy members, and while we're sure some surprises are planned, the movie would benefit from confirming the likes of Tom Holland, Chris Evans, and Elizabeth Olsen. 

The Cosmic Circus has shared an update today, revealing a list of names they expect to be added to the ensemble in the coming months. 

That includes Peter Parker (Holland), Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Clea (Charlize Theron), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslan), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Love (India Rose Hemsworth), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and key members from the Loki cast. 

There are a few other interesting tidbits, including what leads to Steve Rogers and Hayley Atwell returning as Steve Rogers/Captain America and Peggy Carter. "End of the world, forced out of retirement, a hero's job is never done," this report teases. 

Monica Rambeau reportedly has a big role in Avengers: Doomsday's story (likely making The Marvels essential viewing), with Thor getting a decent amount of screentime as he "[joins] the fray to stop the incursion from destroying this universe."

Now, the X-Men. It's no secret that the team will factor into Avengers: Doomsday, with actors from the 20th Century Fox movies reprising their iconic roles for a battle with Doctor Doom, and perhaps even Earth 616's Mightiest Heroes. 

There's been lots of chatter about comic-accurate costumes, and this report states that the mutant heroes "look like a blend between Astonishing X-Men and X-Men 97," adding that, "Some costumes in Avengers: Doomsday may resemble Marvel Animation's X-Men '97."

It sounds like we can expect some cameos, too, as the "X-Mansion is full of fun mutants." 

Marvel Studios has tapped Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier to reboot the X-Men franchise post-Avengers: Secret Wars, meaning this movie should mark a permanent farewell to this iteration of the characters. 

For what it's worth, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is claiming that Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez will not be in the next Avengers movie. "The fact that America Chavez’s literal power is traveling the multiverse yet she won’t even be in Doomsday or have an important role in Secret Wars shows just how much of a mess this saga has been," they wrote on X.

Later, the insider cryptically added, "For the multiverse to live, Steve has to die."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/13/2025, 1:11 PM
The TVA need to be the SHIELD of Doomsday and Secret Wars. Their resources are key to helping the heroes travel about without the need for America Chavez as the primary Macguffin.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/13/2025, 1:17 PM
@SonOfAGif - I'm guessing it'll happen in reverse, TVA goes down and America is needed
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 8/13/2025, 1:18 PM
No. Save the 90s X-Men costumes for the MCU reboot. Give the X-Men in doomsday alternate costumes that are from the comics, just not the best ones.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/13/2025, 1:24 PM
@MouthyMerc - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
The fact these exist shows there's more than one way of adapting a comic accurate suit. So there's still a chance of getting the 90s suits in the reboot.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/13/2025, 2:05 PM
@MCUKnight11 - That and having a similar outfit, even with recasts, gives a degree on continuity so an evolution on whatever they go with for Doomsday/Secret Wars would seem likely to me thus STILL roughly source accurate 90's ones. If not likely more of an 80's or 00's version but just cos the comic versions of those MAY not be considered AS good as the 90's ones, their take on them could be better.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/13/2025, 1:19 PM
i'm getting scared, where is she?
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/13/2025, 1:22 PM
Make Mine Marvel 😁
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 8/13/2025, 1:27 PM
My lack of excitement for either of these movies is immeasurable.

I am, however, excited for Brand New Day.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2025, 1:32 PM
I get the apparent frustration about America Chavez not being in this due to her powerset being tied to the multiverse but if the TVA is involved then it might have been redundant to have her.

Also in regards to the mutants , I’m pretty much expecting them to look like their X-Men 97 counterparts while the Astonishing costumes I can see being saved for the MCU reboot.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/13/2025, 1:35 PM
what a mess.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/13/2025, 1:40 PM
User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/13/2025, 2:20 PM
@AllsGood - posting one of the worst Marvel projects with laughable CGI from an overworked vfx team is lol
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 8/13/2025, 1:47 PM
Ah yes, Monica Rambeau, that really popular MCU character from a TV show and a shitty movie, let's give her a big role. She'll get it done no doubt.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/13/2025, 1:51 PM
“ Monica Rambeau reportedly has a big role in Avengers: Doomsday's story”. Yup, let’s feature a character from a streaming show and the least watched MCU movie as a lead in our next Avengers film. That’ll put butts in seats.

Besides the X-Men fan service, this movie doesn’t have much else that sounds exciting at all.
gambgel
gambgel - 8/13/2025, 2:09 PM
@mountainman - you are a very boring fan, then, if you dont find Marvel first huge crossover exciting, lol.

Bless your soul, and may you find happiness one day.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/13/2025, 1:55 PM
I wouldn't mind that. The Astonishing costumes are pretty Damn good.
Yellow
Yellow - 8/13/2025, 1:59 PM
Monica had to appear since she is in the Xmen universe.

The fact that most people hate her because she is a woman won't change the fact that she is needed for the story.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/13/2025, 2:09 PM
@Yellow - Yup, if nothing more she will be key to getting the offworld Avengers and X-men to stop fighting and join forces instead. Doesn't realy matter if you don't like a character IF they have an important role, I never liked Antman, wanted Hank not Scott, but he was key to the plan for Endgame and can overlook my issues with his character in that readily enough.
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/13/2025, 2:11 PM
Hmm whilst it’ll be great to have Dr Strange, Deadpool and Wolverine, and of course Steve and Peggy, the rest will just ruin it. If they are all in it then it’s almost dead in the water now.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/13/2025, 2:19 PM
With no superhero movie guaranteed to make a billion anymore, they seriously need to watch how much they should spend on actors; especially high-profile ones.

I don't see how they can afford all the current actors guaranteed to be in the film, much less the ones rumored to join as well.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/13/2025, 2:21 PM
I just don’t care about this tbh. I’m not excited to see Fox-Men and Downey as Doom is both cheap and lazy.

