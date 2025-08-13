Countdown To AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 Continues With Upcoming Issues Set At Home And Among The Stars

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at Amazing Spider-Man #879 and #880, and as the countdown to issue #1000 continues, things are getting seriously weird in the life of Peter Parker. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Aug 13, 2025 09:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Readers of Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr.’s current run of Amazing Spider-Man are getting a double dose of wall-crawler action each month, meaning the countdown to the landmark issue #1000 is growing ever smaller. 

Following his brutal defeat at the hands of the new supervillain Hellgate, there are now two Spider-Men. One Spider-Man has gone cosmic! With that, we can expect new villains, new allies, a new suit and possibly a new girlfriend, as Spidey enters his intergalactic era.

Meanwhile, the other Spider-Man is swinging around New York City—dishing out justice in a very unfriendly manner. But is Spidey ready for Tombstone's ally, Plague RX? This terrifying new villain's novel power will punish Spider-Man in ways he’s never been punished before, and the mystery heats up as the title approaches its milestone 1000th issue next year.

Today, you can check out what’s on the horizon with the reveal of November's issues, Amazing Spider-Man #15 and #16.

image host

THE SECRETS OF SPACE REVEALED!

Spider-Man takes on a challenge of single combat to save his new crew and finds himself between a rock and a GIANT ALIEN BEAST INTENT ON HIS DEATH! Not only does Spider-Man learn aspects of his quest that he didn’t expect, but his companions learn things about Spider-Man that THEY didn’t expect. Witness the first full appearance of a new major character!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15 (LEGACY #979)
Written by JOE KELLY
Art by PEPE LARRAZ

image host

THE RESOLUTE SPIDER-SLAYER!

Part of being Spider-Man is facing horrific scientifically wondrous SPIDER-SLAYERS! This new Spider-Slayer is particularly dangerous and endangers not only Spider-Man but the new teen hero KINTSUGI! Aunt May drops some wisdom that you won’t forget anytime soon! And what about the new villain PLAGUE RX?!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 (LEGACY #980)
Written by JOE KELLY
Art by JOHN ROMITA JR.

For many fans, the hope is that Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will finally reunite Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. As of now, there's nothing that overtly suggests that's in the works, and these anniversary issues are sometimes momentous, and other times not. 

Amazing Spider-Man #700 was probably the last biggest, as it saw Doctor Octopus finally defeat Spider-Man by stealing his body and life (kicking off the controversial Superior Spider-Man era). 

We'll see what Amazing Spider-Man #1000 has in store for us, but with numbering like that, we're hoping it's a little more exciting than #800 and #900. 

MJ And Paul, No More: Marvel Comics Might Finally Be Ending Controversial AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Romance In VENOM
