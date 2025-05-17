POLL: DC Studios Is Currently Missing Several JUSTICE LEAGUE Mainstays; Who Should James Gunn Introduce Next?

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has reportedly outlined the core quartet of heroes that will serve as the foundational pillars of the burgeoning DC cinematic universe (DCU): Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Supergirl. This strategic framework appears to guide the initial, Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters phase of the rebooted superhero franchise.

While Wonder Woman does not currently have a standalone film project on the immediate horizon, with the Amazon-centric series Paradise Lost understood to be set centuries before Diana's birth, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has recently alluded to ongoing, unannounced developments for the iconic Amazonian warrior.

Superman is firmly established with his solo film slated for release later this summer. Batman is also set for a prominent presence, appearing alongside Robin in The Brave and the Bold, in addition to a shadowy cameo in the animated series Creature Commandos. Supergirl's introduction is also anticipated within this initial chapter.

Further expanding the DCU's heroic roster, the inclusion of three Green Lanterns – Guy Gardner, John Stewart, and Hal Jordan – has been officially confirmed. Additionally, Hawkgirl is set to make her debut, with Isabela Merced bringing the fierce, winged warrior to life in the upcoming Superman film.

The significant introduction of these key heroes within Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters strongly suggests a trajectory towards a large-scale team-up or a Crisis Event that will necessitate the combined efforts of this growing superhero collective.

However, the potential formation of a Justice League-esque team raises questions regarding the absence of several traditional mainstays.

Notably absent from the current DCU announcements are iconic heroes such as The Flash, Aquaman, Martian Manhunter, Cyborg, Green Arrow, and Black Canary, leaving their future involvement in this new cinematic landscape uncertain.

The lack of inclusion of the Scarlet Speedster can likely be attributed to the box office failure of the DCEU's Flash film and all of the negative press surrounding Ezra Miller during that pic's promotional tour.

Martian Manhunter's absence can be attributed to the fact that he simply might be too powerful for a live-action cinematic adventure- the character is practically a combination of Superman and Professor X, and past incarnations of the character have proven capable of taking on the entire Justice League by himself.

Aquaman's absence is a little more baffling. Out of all the DCEU films, the two Aquaman pics are arguably the most successful when combining critic reviews and box office finances. But with Jason Momoa playing Lobo, the DCU may want to put a little more distance between the two characters.

Cyborg is another strong character to be introduced for a potential Justice League roster spot. As of The New 52, the character has become more closely associated with the League rather than the Teen Titans. However, the introduction of Mister Terrific and his T-spheres may make Cyborg's powerset nonessential.

The evolving DC Universe already has confirmed appearances or active development underway for heavy-hitters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, several Green Lanterns, and Hawkgirl. But with the Justice League roster typically consisting of a minimum of 6-7+ heroes, there’s certainly space for a few more iconic heroes to join the ranks.

Cast your vote in the poll above and sound off in the comments—we want to hear which character you think deserves a spot on the next Justice League lineup!