POLL: DC Studios Is Currently Missing Several JUSTICE LEAGUE Mainstays; Who Should James Gunn Introduce Next?

The Trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman are either cast or in the works within the DCU but what about the likes of Flash or Martian Manhunter?

Feature Opinion
By MarkJulian - May 17, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has reportedly outlined the core quartet of heroes that will serve as the foundational pillars of the burgeoning DC cinematic universe (DCU): Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Supergirl. This strategic framework appears to guide the initial, Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters phase of the rebooted superhero franchise.

While Wonder Woman does not currently have a standalone film project on the immediate horizon, with the Amazon-centric series Paradise Lost understood to be set centuries before Diana's birth, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has recently alluded to ongoing, unannounced developments for the iconic Amazonian warrior.

Superman is firmly established with his solo film slated for release later this summer. Batman is also set for a prominent presence, appearing alongside Robin in The Brave and the Bold, in addition to a shadowy cameo in the animated series Creature Commandos. Supergirl's introduction is also anticipated within this initial chapter.

Further expanding the DCU's heroic roster, the inclusion of three Green Lanterns – Guy Gardner, John Stewart, and Hal Jordan – has been officially confirmed. Additionally, Hawkgirl is set to make her debut, with Isabela Merced bringing the fierce, winged warrior to life in the upcoming Superman film.

The significant introduction of these key heroes within Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters strongly suggests a trajectory towards a large-scale team-up or a Crisis Event  that will necessitate the combined efforts of this growing superhero collective.

However, the potential formation of a Justice League-esque team raises questions regarding the absence of several traditional mainstays.

Notably absent from the current DCU announcements are iconic heroes such as The Flash, Aquaman, Martian Manhunter, Cyborg, Green Arrow, and Black Canary, leaving their future involvement in this new cinematic landscape uncertain.

The Flash: What happened to the Justice League in Barry's alternate timeline? | GamesRadar+

The lack of inclusion of the Scarlet Speedster can likely be attributed to the box office failure of the DCEU's Flash film and all of the negative press surrounding Ezra Miller during that pic's promotional tour.

Martian Manhunter's absence can be attributed to the fact that he simply might be too powerful for a live-action cinematic adventure- the character is practically a combination of Superman and Professor X, and past incarnations of the character have proven capable of taking on the entire Justice League by himself.

Aquaman's absence is a little more baffling. Out of all the DCEU films, the two Aquaman pics are arguably the most successful when combining critic reviews and box office finances. But with Jason Momoa playing Lobo, the DCU may want to put a little more distance between the two characters.

Cyborg: Better in the Teen Titans or the Justice League? – Nonstop Nerd

Cyborg is another strong character to be introduced for a potential Justice League roster spot. As of The New 52, the character has become more closely associated with the League rather than the Teen Titans. However, the introduction of Mister Terrific and his T-spheres may make Cyborg's powerset nonessential.

The evolving DC Universe already has confirmed appearances or active development underway for heavy-hitters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, several Green Lanterns, and Hawkgirl. But with the Justice League roster typically consisting of a minimum of 6-7+ heroes, there’s certainly space for a few more iconic heroes to join the ranks.

Cast your vote in the poll above and sound off in the comments—we want to hear which character you think deserves a spot on the next Justice League lineup!

bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/17/2025, 12:27 PM
He'd be copying the DCEU if he started with the main three. Don't do that. Whenever they have a Wonder Woman movie people will show up, same with Batman.
GoldenBoy02
GoldenBoy02 - 5/17/2025, 12:27 PM
Chris Pratt as Booster Giold.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/17/2025, 12:34 PM
@GoldenBoy02 - Pratt has never been in a movie that saved lives
User Comment Image
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/17/2025, 12:58 PM
@GoldenBoy02 - he’d be good but I kinda want Logan Paul. Nobody likes him. I know. Nobody in DC like Booster Gold as well lol I know Kord does. I honestly don’t know anybody else in that world that does. Can’t be too many I imagine
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/17/2025, 12:35 PM
Man when we finally get a good Justice League film.....gonna be something.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/17/2025, 12:46 PM
I don't think the studio is gonna go for another flash, green lantern, wonder woman or Aquaman solo anytime soon. Safest bet would be to make it a buddy cop style thing, have Flash team up with GL and show how they became best friends, have Wonder woman team with Aquaman, show 2 isolated cultures war with each other and then come together at some point or some jazz like that (maybe even hint at a flash point Aquaman/ Wonder Woman possible future type thing later on down the line if they ever go there considering the flash film didn't remotely resemble flash point.
If they under perform but are good enough to earn good will back, it makes sense, why risk 4 bombs to get us re-introduced to these characters for a new JL film when you could do it in 2?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 5/17/2025, 12:54 PM
@HashTagSwagg -User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/17/2025, 12:55 PM
Kan
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/17/2025, 12:58 PM
I'm completely fine with a slow build up with introducing other characters in the universe.

So far the way they have it setup is good for now. First pave the way with critical hits that brings in the money.

I can't speak for the Snyder cultists because they can act up sometimes but I'm excited to see how Gunn builds this world of superheroes.

Bring on Superman!

Nolanite out

Oh also, the poll option isn't visible or working correctly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2025, 1:05 PM
Jesus , have some patience people…

Anyway , anyone else feel we could get Wally West as the DCU Flash rather then Barry.

If so then I think Jack Champion can be good!!.

User Comment Image
Sakaarian
Sakaarian - 5/17/2025, 1:19 PM
I'm probably alone but I'd like to see Aquaman make a return as well as someone new playing the Flash too.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/17/2025, 1:26 PM
My vote is on J'onn J'onzz.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2025, 1:51 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I wouldn’t be surprised if they introduce him in a JL film.

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/17/2025, 1:53 PM
@TheVisionary25 — That's inspired casting. I would love that so much.
ntwrk
ntwrk - 5/17/2025, 2:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yes to this casting. Secret Origins had the league forming around rescuing an incarcerated Martian Manhunter. Make him central to the story, white martians would be a formidable threat too.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/17/2025, 1:45 PM
I just hope we get a decent Martian Manhunter project from Gunn, a Green Arrow or Question project would be dope as well.
Order66
Order66 - 5/17/2025, 1:46 PM
Batman. Then Wonder Woman. Establish the big 3. Then you start introducing Green Lantern, Flash, Martian, and others.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/17/2025, 1:57 PM
Red Tornado or Vixen.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/17/2025, 2:05 PM
Martian Manhunter or blond Flash
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 2:18 PM
None with Gunn.

Give him the boot and reboot the DCCU.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/17/2025, 2:29 PM
Henry Cavill as Batman.

The bots will implode.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/17/2025, 2:31 PM
The Flash.

Don't sit on him for decades like GL.
It's self defeating. Get back on the horse.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 2:40 PM

Just figure out which one they can do a DEI twist on, and that'll probably be the one they do. That's why Cyborg got shoehorned into Snyder's JL.

Obviously, Hal Jordan GL, Flash, and Wonder Woman should hit the big screen.

Aubrey Plaza Zatanna would be a great addition too.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/17/2025, 2:58 PM
@DocSpock - to be fair, the comics bumped Cyborg to the League long before Snyder got involved...
grif
grif - 5/17/2025, 2:47 PM
cyborg and make him white
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/17/2025, 2:59 PM
@grif - as long as you're ready for a black Batman...

