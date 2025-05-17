DC Studios Boss James Gunn Teases "Encouraging" Update On DCU's WONDER WOMAN Coming Soon

There's been a lot of speculation about James Gunn's plans for Wonder Woman in the DCU. Creature Commandos mentioned Themyscira and introduced Circe, all but confirming that Diana Prince is an active superhero in this world.

A Themyscira-set Paradise Lost TV series was also announced as being part of the DC Studios slate at the start of 2023. However, like Booster Gold, Waller, The Authority, it's another DCU project that's taking shape very slowly.

Now, though, James Gunn has shared a positive update on social media. Responding to a fan asking for a Wonder Woman update, the filmmaker and studio executive said, "Not to be shared publicly yet but yes. Encouraging."

We don't know whether this means the role is close to being cast, but we'd like to think this means a new Wonder Woman solo movie is somewhere on the horizon (and that The Brave and the Bold won't be too far behind seeing as the DCU still doesn't have a Batman as we write this).

There are rumblings that DC Studios has started approaching actors about playing the Amazon superhero, though Andor star Adria Arjona remains a firm fan favourite to take on the role among fans.

Gunn recently confirmed that he's working on an unannounced DCU project. The prevailing theory is that it might be a World's Finest movie pairing up Batman and Superman; if Wonder Woman debuts there, it will be tough for DC Studios to shrug off comparisons to the DCEU and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Doing the rounds to promote Netflix's Heart of Stone in 2021, Gal Gadot insisted that she would reprise the role of Diana Prince. James Gunn cast Superman's lead in David Corenswet and is still searching for Batman, so it seemed hard to believe he'd round out the DCU's Trinity with the Justice League star.

Gadot talked repeatedly about meeting with Gunn and Peter Safran, and even claimed the executives had assured her she would return as the iconic DC Comics character in a new Wonder Woman movie.

Despite that, the plug was pulled on Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 almost immediately after DC Studios was formed, as it didn't fit into the DCU's new direction. The trades, meanwhile, published a firm denial regarding Gadot's return, making a liar out of the actress at a time when she couldn't respond. She's said nothing about reprising the role since.

Who would you like to see play the DCU's Wonder Woman?