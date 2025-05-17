DC Studios Boss James Gunn Teases "Encouraging" Update On DCU's WONDER WOMAN Coming Soon

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Teases &quot;Encouraging&quot; Update On DCU's WONDER WOMAN Coming Soon

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has shared an update on where things stand with the DCU's Wonder Woman, and it sounds like we could be getting some news about the iconic Amazon soon.

News
By JoshWilding - May 17, 2025 03:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

There's been a lot of speculation about James Gunn's plans for Wonder Woman in the DCU. Creature Commandos mentioned Themyscira and introduced Circe, all but confirming that Diana Prince is an active superhero in this world. 

A Themyscira-set Paradise Lost TV series was also announced as being part of the DC Studios slate at the start of 2023. However, like Booster Gold, WallerThe Authority, it's another DCU project that's taking shape very slowly.

Now, though, James Gunn has shared a positive update on social media. Responding to a fan asking for a Wonder Woman update, the filmmaker and studio executive said, "Not to be shared publicly yet but yes. Encouraging."

We don't know whether this means the role is close to being cast, but we'd like to think this means a new Wonder Woman solo movie is somewhere on the horizon (and that The Brave and the Bold won't be too far behind seeing as the DCU still doesn't have a Batman as we write this). 

There are rumblings that DC Studios has started approaching actors about playing the Amazon superhero, though Andor star Adria Arjona remains a firm fan favourite to take on the role among fans. 

Gunn recently confirmed that he's working on an unannounced DCU project. The prevailing theory is that it might be a World's Finest movie pairing up Batman and Superman; if Wonder Woman debuts there, it will be tough for DC Studios to shrug off comparisons to the DCEU and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Doing the rounds to promote Netflix's Heart of Stone in 2021, Gal Gadot insisted that she would reprise the role of Diana Prince. James Gunn cast Superman's lead in David Corenswet and is still searching for Batman, so it seemed hard to believe he'd round out the DCU's Trinity with the Justice League star.

Gadot talked repeatedly about meeting with Gunn and Peter Safran, and even claimed the executives had assured her she would return as the iconic DC Comics character in a new Wonder Woman movie. 

Despite that, the plug was pulled on Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 almost immediately after DC Studios was formed, as it didn't fit into the DCU's new direction. The trades, meanwhile, published a firm denial regarding Gadot's return, making a liar out of the actress at a time when she couldn't respond. She's said nothing about reprising the role since. 

Who would you like to see play the DCU's Wonder Woman?

ANDOR Season 2 Star Adria Arjona Weighs In On The Possibility Of Playing The DCU's WONDER WOMAN
Related:

ANDOR Season 2 Star Adria Arjona Weighs In On The Possibility Of Playing The DCU's WONDER WOMAN
MOON KNIGHT's May Calamawy Is Down To Play WONDER WOMAN In James Gunn's DCU
Recommended For You:

MOON KNIGHT's May Calamawy Is Down To Play WONDER WOMAN In James Gunn's DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 5/17/2025, 4:13 AM
Gal's contract has probably finally expired. 😅
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/17/2025, 5:03 AM
@NoDaysOff - her acting career should expire. Still very stunning. Love her. Even more with no more acting.
ManDeth
ManDeth - 5/17/2025, 7:55 AM
@NoDaysOff - She is someone who can read lines such as a TV news anchor. But in now way is she an actor. She'll eventually do something like Burning Bed and fake cry and people will be like "All those meanies were wrong, she's a great actress!". But she can't act.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/17/2025, 4:47 AM
He also said there have been encouraging updates regarding Batman 2. I expect this year's comic con is going to be completely taken over by DC.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/17/2025, 5:02 AM
@TheJok3r - seems like the correct route RDJ was announced as Doom AFTER D&W. Superman will be the main focus up until comic con.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/17/2025, 5:11 AM
@Mrtoke - Exactly. Talking about either bats or ww would take too much attention away from Superman. Superman will be in theaters for two weeks leading up to comic con, so announcing projects there will keep the momentum going at the box office going into its 3rd week.
Repian
Repian - 5/17/2025, 5:42 AM
@TheJok3r - I hope we see Batman before "Brave and the Bold." Maybe a DCU animated series. Legends of the Dark Knight.
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 7:35 AM
@Repian -

Geez, too much animated stuff in superhero movies/shows already. While there is passionate love for the cartoon stuff from some very vocal fans, the MUCH larger general audience doesn't care about them at all.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 5/17/2025, 5:28 AM
We need to know about Batman. Where is the next Batman?
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 5/17/2025, 5:29 AM
Anything encouraging about Batman?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/17/2025, 5:48 AM
@MaximusTheMad - Yes, Reeves will turn in his script next week. Gunn said he had good news, but wasn't ready to share yet. Expect to hear more at comic con this July.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/17/2025, 5:34 AM
His wife better clear her work schedule..... who am I kidding what work schedule 😉
SDCA27
SDCA27 - 5/17/2025, 7:08 AM
I love what Matt reeves did so much but I’ve also been waiting my entire life to see a real bat family movie and, not the popular opinion but Damien is the best. The grant Morrison run with dick as Batman and Damien as Robin is so good.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/17/2025, 7:14 AM
I remember once upon a time when the whole interwebs was all in for Christina Hendricks playing Wonder Woman...

It was because of her tits of course.

Gawd how I miss those days.

Nolanite out
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 5/17/2025, 7:33 AM
I honestly can't understand why people are so desperate to see the same heroes again when so many great characters haven't been seen at all yet!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 7:42 AM

Blah blah blah. Big talk from big man Gunn. Under his leadership, they can't get Batman settled and off the ground. Until that IS settled decisively, all his big world/shared universe building talk means nothing.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder