DC Studios' WONDER WOMAN Movie Has Found A Writer With Plenty Of Superhero Experience

Much has been said about a Wonder Woman movie being fast-tracked by DC Studios, and following a successful second weekend for Superman, the reboot's writer has just been revealed. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman
Source: The Wrap

The Wrap reveals that Ana Nogueira has been tapped by DC Studios to write its upcoming Wonder Woman movie. She's someone James Gunn and Peter Safran clearly have a lot of faith in, as this will mark the playwright's third DCU project. 

The playwright and actor first came to our notice when she was hired by Warner Bros. to write a Supergirl movie, spinning out of 2023's The Flash. Sasha Calle was dumped from the role when DC Studios was formed, but Gunn and Safran immediately hired her to pen Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Directed by Craig Gillespie with Milly Alcock in the lead role, it's since been retitled Supergirl. Nogueira also wrote Teen Titans for DC Studios, which has yet to be officially greenlit. Now, it seems the studio wants the writer to prioritise bringing Diana Prince back to theaters. 

Wonder Woman is being actively developed for the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate, alongside a Paradise Lost TV series believed to be set on Themyscira. It's unclear whether the latter will be sidelined to focus on the iconic Amazon, but this is a step in the right direction for the movie. 

Patty Jenkins had been attached to helm Wonder Woman 3 before DC Studios decided her and Gal Gadot's vision for the Justice League member didn't fit what they had planned for the new DCU. 

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking," Gunn said of Wonder Woman's status in a recent interview. "I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out," the filmmaker added. "We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

This news comes after what proved to be a successful weekend for Superman; the movie grossed $58.5 million in North America during its second weekend, dropping just 53.2% from its opening. All eyes will now be on how it fares against The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend.

With any luck, we'll get a similarly positive update on The Brave and the Bold soon. As for Wonder Woman, it doesn't have a director or confirmed release date.

Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/21/2025, 1:53 PM
Yeah they must be really confident with her then hope she's really is that good.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 7/21/2025, 2:54 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - Supergirl, Teen Titans and now Wonder Woman and there's no real previous work from her, writing wise, to garner a tone or style. Seems risky, hope Supergirl is a hit.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/21/2025, 1:55 PM
OT: Not comic book movie related but Malcolm Jamal Warner has passed due to accidental drowning on a family trip.

https://people.com/malcolm-jamal-warner-cosby-show-dead-54-11775980
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/21/2025, 2:19 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - Damn I had no idea. I always thought he was the coolest when I was a kid. A damn shame Cosby cast such a dark shadow on such a classic show in recent years. It's still a gem to me. Theo was always one of the standout characters. Rest in peace Malcolm

User Comment Image
Ghoul
Ghoul - 7/21/2025, 2:27 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - damn! He will be missed genuinely a talented and intelligent actor!
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 7/21/2025, 3:01 PM
@DarthOmega - Damn... this hurts
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/21/2025, 1:56 PM
They must really trust her
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 7/21/2025, 2:02 PM
Wonder Woman 2017 was a very good movie that managed to introduce Diana and her world brilliantly to the general audience.

I'm very interested in how this movie will be different.
Assuming they skip the origin like with Superman, they'll have the chance to jump right into the action and show a Wonder Woman in her prime. With Circe already introduced (and possibly casted) in Creature Commandos, she is the obvious choice for the villain.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/21/2025, 2:12 PM
@ChrisRed - I think they should definitely lean into a more aggressive Diana too. A Diana whose operating methods are made distinctive from Superman and Batman's with her willingness to use deadly force when she deems it necessary.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/21/2025, 2:21 PM
@ChrisRed - the past tense of cast is cast.

No shade, just FYI
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 7/21/2025, 2:49 PM
@UltimaRex - LOL, you're right
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 7/21/2025, 2:51 PM
@MisterBones - Yeah, that would be very interesting.
She doesn't have the same moral code as Supes or Bats so that road could bring some tension to the JL
Forthas
Forthas - 7/21/2025, 2:16 PM
So what happens if and when this fails to live up to the Patty Jenkins first Wonder Woman film. It will divide the fan base further.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/21/2025, 2:33 PM
@Forthas - I'm certain they'll dodge her organ story (and even Steve Trevor) in her first outing. It's a no-win situation.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/21/2025, 2:50 PM
@Lisa89 - I don't think that will make a difference. The current Superman film is not an origin story and yet it is compared to Man of Steel.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/21/2025, 2:16 PM
OFF TOPIC!

Now for Reality.

Zack Snyder, Man of Steel Rotten Tomatoes Score = 57% Rotten Tomato

Zack Snyder, Man of Steel Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score = 75%

James Gunn, Superman is a Certified Fresh = 83% and Audience Score of 92%
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/21/2025, 2:21 PM
@AllsGood - im not even a fan of the Snyderverse, yet knows MoS is superior to Superman in every way.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2025, 2:19 PM
Damn , she’s a writer on 3 DC movies already so she must have really impressed Gunn in Supergirl & Teen Titans so good for her!!.

I hope this turns out well.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/21/2025, 2:19 PM
Good, now hopefully we get a more badass Diana that showcases more of the battle-hardened warrior and less of a fish out of water hero. Wonder Woman 2017 was fantastic when it played up just how much of a threat WW can be despite the goofy AF take on Ares.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/21/2025, 2:26 PM
Lot of off topics here today. Here's another.

Disclaimer: I know many of you here hate this guy because he doesn't share your politics but this video can be enjoyed by anyone.

?si=Uj6WieZdZ-CbPaml

Interestingly enough the only person people in the comment section could point out to counter this video is John Wick. I'm having a hell of a time thinking of anyone else with that same level of noteriety in recent years
noname
noname - 7/21/2025, 2:41 PM
@DarthOmega - Bro, The Critical Drinker sucks. He doesn't analyse films. He makes everything about politics and "wokeisms". Once you notice it, he starts to become very annoying. He's a COMPLETE grifter. Him and Nerdrotic. Fk them both
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/21/2025, 2:52 PM
@noname - Yeah I figured this would be one of the responses. Which is why I put a disclaimer.

User Comment Image
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 7/21/2025, 2:54 PM
@DarthOmega - Thank you for sharing.

First I'm seeing this. He's shockingly disingenuous. Maybe you noticed that??
CuChulainn
CuChulainn - 7/21/2025, 2:29 PM
"...they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

Was that a dig at Matt Reeves?
Sinner
Sinner - 7/21/2025, 2:47 PM
Can’t lie, the league is coming together real nice. We’ve already got 3 legit members in Superman, Hawkgirl and John Stewart, and surprisingly, it doesn’t feel forced at all unlike the Snyderverse.

Gunn is definitely proving himself here, especially the way he’s quick to cut projects that aren’t working. Really excited for what he’s got in store for Flash and Batman.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/21/2025, 3:00 PM
Just keep James Gunn away from the direction of the movie and it might be good.

I loved the first Gal Gadot mvie, butI didn't like that there wasn't ny kind of "contest" to determine who sahols represent PAradise Island to take Steve trevor back to America.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 7/21/2025, 3:03 PM
Yeah, this is cool but to follow a few others here on the OT news that Malcolm Jamal Warner passed, I gotta post this....and if you feel a way about the other guy in this episode, just focus on MJW's talents here as an actor instead.

Whether you're pro/con on Cosby, the point is that NOBODY can take anything away from MJW's brilliant and hilarious performance here, one that has stayed in my DNA (and a lot of Gen-Xers) ever since I first saw it in 84

RIP, Theo
?si=D3WaU-jjjJyVtDBX

