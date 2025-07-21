DC Studios' WONDER WOMAN Movie Has Found A Writer With Plenty Of Superhero Experience

The Wrap reveals that Ana Nogueira has been tapped by DC Studios to write its upcoming Wonder Woman movie. She's someone James Gunn and Peter Safran clearly have a lot of faith in, as this will mark the playwright's third DCU project.

The playwright and actor first came to our notice when she was hired by Warner Bros. to write a Supergirl movie, spinning out of 2023's The Flash. Sasha Calle was dumped from the role when DC Studios was formed, but Gunn and Safran immediately hired her to pen Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Directed by Craig Gillespie with Milly Alcock in the lead role, it's since been retitled Supergirl. Nogueira also wrote Teen Titans for DC Studios, which has yet to be officially greenlit. Now, it seems the studio wants the writer to prioritise bringing Diana Prince back to theaters.

Wonder Woman is being actively developed for the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate, alongside a Paradise Lost TV series believed to be set on Themyscira. It's unclear whether the latter will be sidelined to focus on the iconic Amazon, but this is a step in the right direction for the movie.

Patty Jenkins had been attached to helm Wonder Woman 3 before DC Studios decided her and Gal Gadot's vision for the Justice League member didn't fit what they had planned for the new DCU.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking," Gunn said of Wonder Woman's status in a recent interview. "I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out," the filmmaker added. "We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

This news comes after what proved to be a successful weekend for Superman; the movie grossed $58.5 million in North America during its second weekend, dropping just 53.2% from its opening. All eyes will now be on how it fares against The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend.

With any luck, we'll get a similarly positive update on The Brave and the Bold soon. As for Wonder Woman, it doesn't have a director or confirmed release date.