The WONDER WOMAN Script Has James Gunn Very Excited But What About AQUAMAN And FLASH?

As the DCU builds to the eventual evolution of the Justice Gang into the Justice League, fans are very curious about its potential roster. We already have the Man of Steel to lead the way, along with Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and Metamorpho, but who will occupy the remaining spots?

James Gunn recently confirmed that a new Wonder Woman script is currently in development, emphasizing that the project has a strong creative direction and will stand apart from the version brought to life by Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot.

“I’m excited, I’m very excited about Wonder Woman right now,” Gunn said, signaling a fresh take on the iconic character in the new DCU.

A DCU Wonder Woman movie was announced last month, and by all accounts, the project has been fast-tracked for production.

James Gunn teases a very distinct take for DCU Wonder Woman

However, the update wasn’t all good news. When asked about the futures of The Flash and Aquaman, Gunn revealed that fans shouldn’t expect either hero to appear in the DCU for at least the next two years. That puts their potential returns at 2028 or later

Via:(https://t.co/PL83M9uXlq)

That's certainly disappointing news for fans of the Scarlet Speedster and the King of the Seven Seas.

Furthermore, unless Gunn decides to buck history and completely randomize the roster, the Justice League film that the Justice Gang is leading up to should definitely include these two characters.

After all, while the Justice League lineup has shifted many times across comics, animation, and live-action, one core group remains the foundation of the team typically features the iconic “Big Seven.”

This classic roster usually includes Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash (most often Barry Allen or Wally West), Green Lantern (typically Hal Jordan or John Stewart), Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter.

Though characters like Cyborg, Green Arrow, and Black Canary have played major roles over the years, these seven heroes are consistently recognized as the League’s most essential members, serving as the heart and identity of DC’s premiere super-team.

Which heroes do you want to see join the new Justice League lineup? Share your picks in the comments below, and keep following CBM for the latest updates on the evolving DCU, including news on James Gunn’s mysterious Superman follow-up.