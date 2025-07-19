The WONDER WOMAN Script Has James Gunn Very Excited But What About AQUAMAN And FLASH?

James Gunn offers a promising update on the Wonder Woman reboot, confirming a script is in development. However, fans eager for Aquaman and The Flash DCU debuts will wait longer.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 19, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

As the DCU builds to the eventual evolution of the Justice Gang into the Justice League, fans are very curious about its potential roster. We already have the Man of Steel to lead the way, along with Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and Metamorpho, but who will occupy the remaining spots?

James Gunn recently confirmed that a new Wonder Woman script is currently in development, emphasizing that the project has a strong creative direction and will stand apart from the version brought to life by Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot.

I’m excited, I’m very excited about Wonder Woman right now,” Gunn said, signaling a fresh take on the iconic character in the new DCU.

A DCU Wonder Woman movie was announced last month, and by all accounts, the project has been fast-tracked for production.

However, the update wasn’t all good news. When asked about the futures of The Flash and Aquaman, Gunn revealed that fans shouldn’t expect either hero to appear in the DCU for at least the next two years. That puts their potential returns at 2028 or later

That's certainly disappointing news for fans of the Scarlet Speedster and the King of the Seven Seas. 

Furthermore, unless Gunn decides to buck history and completely randomize the roster, the Justice League film that the Justice Gang is leading up to should definitely include these two characters.

After all, while the Justice League lineup has shifted many times across comics, animation, and live-action, one core group remains the foundation of the team typically features the iconic “Big Seven.”

This classic roster usually includes Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash (most often Barry Allen or Wally West), Green Lantern (typically Hal Jordan or John Stewart), Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter.

Though characters like Cyborg, Green Arrow, and Black Canary have played major roles over the years, these seven heroes are consistently recognized as the League’s most essential members, serving as the heart and identity of DC’s premiere super-team.

Which heroes do you want to see join the new Justice League lineup? Share your picks in the comments below, and keep following CBM for the latest updates on the evolving DCU, including news on James Gunn’s mysterious Superman follow-up.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/19/2025, 10:36 AM
Nothing about It
grif
grif - 7/19/2025, 10:39 AM
all 3 of these characters have nothing to offer now as far as im concerned. what can they do story wise that has not been done?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/19/2025, 10:48 AM
@grif - there are years and years of comics that could be adapted, but they are more of a gamble box office wise. That said the first aqua man movie made the most of the entire DCEU so you never really know
kazuma
kazuma - 7/19/2025, 10:56 AM
@grif - In live action or just in general? IF just in general sure... if that's your complaint then wtf are you doing on this site? In live action, we've got 70 years of stories to be told.
grif
grif - 7/19/2025, 11:03 AM
@kazuma - ok sell me. its the first movie to introduce any of these characters. what is the story.you cant use what the snyderverse has done.

with the flash maybe some kind of anthology story using a cap boomarang mirror master cap cold and trickster could be good but thats all i can think of.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/19/2025, 10:40 AM
hopefully there's at least acknowledgement they are around, I wouldn't like guy Gardner being a green lantern before Barry Allen was the flash and aqua man ruling Atlantis
Forthas
Forthas - 7/19/2025, 10:42 AM
If James Gunn is excited about Wonder Woman, it must mean it includes a dance off!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/19/2025, 10:51 AM
Both Flash and Aquaman just got movies a couple years ago, so this isn't surprising. If I had to guess, Wonder Woman will get a movie in 2028, followed by Justice League in either 2029 or 2030.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/19/2025, 10:55 AM
Hoping against hope for new directors, writers and cinematographers for any future films
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/19/2025, 11:01 AM
@SteviesRightFoo -

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/19/2025, 10:55 AM
The question this REALY poses is does that mean we won't see a Justice gang movie in the next two years if they are considered character that are required for it. Is there any confirmation if/when we would get Justice Gang as to me being three years away doesn't sound unreasonable with with all the stuff that has been sorta confirmed as coming soon.

https://www.thereviewgeek.com/movies-shows-dcu/

https://thedirect.com/article/james-gunn-dcu-movie-tv-release-timeline-order

IF we add Wonder Woman to those lists and two films per year we already have the most likely next two years worth of films (as in five films, ie 30months worth) not counting if we also get a Superman & Supergirl teamup first making it 3yrs worth of films.

IOW, this isn't exactly news is it? If he had said not in the next three or four years maybe, next two means little to nothing as their first appearance could be in a Justice Gang film prior to them getting new solo ones.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/19/2025, 11:02 AM
@Apophis71 - every time you say justice gang it hurts. I really hope no one listens to guys name choice
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 7/19/2025, 11:02 AM
@Apophis71 - He didn't say they weren't getting "films" in the next two years, he said don't expect to see them at all, in the next two years.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 7/19/2025, 10:59 AM
Wonder Woman 3 had already been publicly announced. There had to have been something in Gal Gadot's contract, that delayed pre-production on the reboot. James Gunn must've been under a lot of pressure to hurry up and get Superman written, and give WB an off ramp from the DCEU.

View Recorder