James Gunn Says WORLD's FINEST Is Not His Next Movie But The MAN OF STEEL Plays An Important Role

DC fans just got a small but intriguing update on what James Gunn is planning next, and while speculation has been swirling about a possible team-up with Batman, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn revealed that he's currently writing a new script featuring Superman, though he clarified that it’s not a direct sequel to his recent film.

Many fans assumed it could be a World’s Finest movie, given Gunn’s stated love for Batman, but he shot down that theory, confirming the project is not a World’s Finest film either.

He noted that while Superman is very important to the story, it’s not a Batman v Superman-style film either. Gunn kept further details close to the chest, and based on his body language during the interview, he clearly wasn’t ready to reveal more.

However, he did go on to say that this mystery Superman-related film is the next project he plans to direct, and that an official announcement is coming, just not this week.

James Gunn says his next film is NOT World's Finest.



He says that Superman is VERY important in the film.



The announcement will be 'sooner than later', but not this week.



Could Gunn be working on one of the announced DCU projects that doesn't have a creative team attached?

DCU project w/ creative team DCU project announced w/ no creative team Supergirl movie The Authority movie Clayface movie Paradise Lost TV series Lanterns TV series Wonder Woman movie Peacemaker season 2 Booster Gold TV Series Swamp Thing movie Waller TV series The Brave and the Bold movie Bane and Deathstroke team-up movie Teen Titans movie Dynamic Duo animated movie Justice League movie Blue Beetle animated series Mister Miracle animated series

At this point, there aren’t many announced DCU projects that would logically align with what James Gunn is teasing, and since he confirmed it’s a movie, the options narrow down to The Authority, Wonder Woman, or something entirely unannounced.

One intriguing detail is Gunn’s increasing references to Grant Morrison in recent interviews.

While it could just be that Morrison's work is top of mind, it’s worth noting that he penned the 2021 limited series Superman and the Authority. Could Gunn be reworking The Authority film to serve as a spiritual follow-up to Superman?

While nothing is confirmed yet, this could very well be the next big reveal from Gunn and DC Studios. Stay tuned for updates.