New SUPERMAN Promo Reveals First Look At The Hall Of Justice

The fact that the Hall of Justice is featured in Superman has been something of an open secret for quite some time.

Back when filming moved from Cleveland and Cincinnati in February 2024, speculation had already begun about the possible inclusion of the Justice League's headquarters.

Fast forward to today, and we now have our first look at how the Hall of Justice will appear in Superman, courtesy of a tie-in Toyota promo/commercial.

"You see the Hall of Justice, and you see that it’s not even finished yet," James Gunn said in a previous interview. "It’s owned by Maxwell Lord, and he owns the Justice Gang."

The HALL OF JUSTICE for the DCU pic.twitter.com/Qdjb7p8IBm — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) June 30, 2025 Rachel Brosnahan talks about Lois Lane in #Superman x Toyota partnership: "She does more than chase the story, she drives it forward." pic.twitter.com/1MBd7Pkbai — best of rachel brosnahan (@brosnafan) June 30, 2025

While in Cincinnati, Superman shot at the Union Terminal train station, which served as the inspiration for the cartoonists Al Gmuer and Joe Barbera, who created the Hall of Justice for the '70s Super Friends cartoon.

The DCU headquarters is still under construction, which explains its simple appearance for now, as Gunn states above. He also previously confirmed that the Justice League hasn’t formed yet, even with Superman active for three years.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11th and officially launch the cinematic side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A special advance screening for critics and social media personalities was held tonight, June 25th, on the Warner Bros. lot. However, reviews are embargoed until July 7th. Prime Video has special advance screenings for subscribers on July 8th.

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the film is both written and directed by Gunn, and serves as the foundation for the next era of DC storytelling.

Leading the cast is David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, stepping into the iconic cape. He’s joined by Rachel Brosnahan as fearless journalist Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the brilliant and menacing Lex Luthor.

The film also introduces several key DC heroes, with Nathan Fillion as the hot-headed Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the winged warrior Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the genius strategist Mister Terrific.

Additional cast members include Sean Gunn as scheming businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the cybernetically enhanced Angela Spica (aka The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will portray Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, while Sara Sampaio takes on the role of Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan plays Metamorpho, the shape-shifting Element Man, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Clark’s adoptive Earth parents.

Also making her debut is Milly Alcock as Supergirl, who will appear ahead of her own upcoming solo film, Supergirl.

With a packed roster of characters and a fresh creative vision, Superman promises to set the tone for a bold new era of the DC Universe.