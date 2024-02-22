SUPERMAN: LEGACY Will Film On Location In Cincinnati, Sparking Hall Of Justice Rumors

Superman: Legacy will reportedly shoot on location under its working title of Genesis in Cincinnati, Ohio which just happens to be the location of the real-life Hall of Justice.

By MarkJulian - Feb 22, 2024 09:02 AM EST
Source: WCPO-ABC-9

As production on Superman: Legacy ramps up, more and more details are beginning to emerge about the James Gunn-directed and written film.

Internet sleuths were recently able to determine that Legacy will be filming in Cleveland and Cincinnati through a report on the tax credits the film received from the state of Ohio. Filming under the working title of Genesis, Legacy will reportedly receive an $11M tax write-off.

It's the filming in Cincinnati that has fans buzzing as that's the location of the Union Terminal train station. The facade of the building provided cartoonists Al Gmuer and Joe Barbera, with inspiration for the design of the Hall of Justice, which was introduced in the '70s Super Friends cartoon.

The Hall of Justice is one of two, popular base of operations used by the Justice League, with the other being the orbiting satellite known as the Watchtower.

Thanks to the confirmation of on-location filming in Cincinnati, DCU fans are convinced that Superman: Legacy will be using the Union Terminal building as a base for the Hall of Justice, which will then be modified by VFX artists in post-production.

Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.

The latest report on the film has the full main cast assembled in Atlanta for the first of what will undoubtedly be many table reads before filming gets underway.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU.  Filming is expected to begin in just a few weeks.

CoHost - 2/22/2024, 9:56 AM
Origame - 2/22/2024, 10:01 AM
Or, you know, could be a coincidence. Those do happen.

Plus, wouldn't it make more sense if the hall of justice was done with cgi like avengers tower, rather than paying to use a real building?
vectorsigma - 2/22/2024, 10:12 AM
@Origame - i think it will lool great if they film it there. Might help in keeping the aesthetics of the Gunn DCU different and feel more natural than the green screen fest of the dceu and mcu.
keithvw - 2/22/2024, 10:15 AM
@Origame - For what it's worth, I'd rather see a real building used. Maybe a very elaborate miniature (bigature like Lord of the Rings used?). I've had my fill of CGI buildings. They never look real. They come close. Some look darn realistic, but they never look 100% real.
TheVisionary25 - 2/22/2024, 10:07 AM
I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case…

Since it seems the DCU has atleast somewhat established heroes and that Clark seems to to be familiar with them to an extent that we could get The Hall of Justice of this as a location in which he interacts with them.



The movie using that location which was the original inspiration for the hall would be really cool!!.
Forthas - 2/22/2024, 10:10 AM
So the appropriate title of the film should be Justice Society (with an appearance by Superman).
vectorsigma - 2/22/2024, 10:14 AM
@Forthas - you are confusing this with Cap 4 (But a Hulk film in disguise)

Gunn is great in ensembles while keeping the main character solid. Hell he even had Rocket be the main guy in gotg3 without feeling jarring given Quill is the lead
Epc11223 - 2/22/2024, 10:26 AM
@Forthas - or maybe we should watch the film before we judge that it’s not a Superman film? 🤔
vectorsigma - 2/22/2024, 10:15 AM
#InGunnWeTrust
GhostDog - 2/22/2024, 10:16 AM
MotherGooseUPus - 2/22/2024, 10:17 AM
Im more of a fan of the watchtower personally.... hope this movie is good. we'll see
mountainman - 2/22/2024, 10:19 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - The Watchtower is awesome, but I would think this new universe would need to properly establish the Justice League first.
BassMan - 2/22/2024, 10:26 AM
Interesting! I might have to go check out the shoot, Cinci isn’t far from me.
Repian - 2/22/2024, 10:31 AM
It will be the headquarters of the International Justice League

