SUPERMAN: LEGACY Will Film On Location In Cincinnati, Sparking Hall Of Justice Rumors

As production on Superman: Legacy ramps up, more and more details are beginning to emerge about the James Gunn-directed and written film.

Internet sleuths were recently able to determine that Legacy will be filming in Cleveland and Cincinnati through a report on the tax credits the film received from the state of Ohio. Filming under the working title of Genesis, Legacy will reportedly receive an $11M tax write-off.

It's the filming in Cincinnati that has fans buzzing as that's the location of the Union Terminal train station. The facade of the building provided cartoonists Al Gmuer and Joe Barbera, with inspiration for the design of the Hall of Justice, which was introduced in the '70s Super Friends cartoon.

The Hall of Justice is one of two, popular base of operations used by the Justice League, with the other being the orbiting satellite known as the Watchtower.

Thanks to the confirmation of on-location filming in Cincinnati, DCU fans are convinced that Superman: Legacy will be using the Union Terminal building as a base for the Hall of Justice, which will then be modified by VFX artists in post-production.

Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.

The latest report on the film has the full main cast assembled in Atlanta for the first of what will undoubtedly be many table reads before filming gets underway.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU. Filming is expected to begin in just a few weeks.