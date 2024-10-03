SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Frank Grillo's Role: "This Isn't Just A Good Guy"

Superman director James Gunn has confirmed that Frank Grillo will make his live-action debut as Rick Flag Sr. in the upcoming DCU reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 03, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Shortly after photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman began to find their way online, one batch of shots revealed that Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) would appear in the movie.

Since the actor had already been cast as Rick Flag Sr. in both the animated Creature Commandos series and Peacemaker season 2, it seemed pretty obvious that he'd be playing the same character in the upcoming DCU reboot.

Clearly aware that the internet already knew he'd be showing up thanks to those set photos, Gunn has now "confirmed" Grillo's Superman role, while also stressing how important Flag Sr. will be as a character who connects the feature, small-screen and animated corners of the DCU.

"He is a really cool character that Frank has been molding," Gunn tells EW. "The character's also in Superman, and he's an incredibly important part in Peacemaker. He is one of the primary characters in Peacemaker season 2. So we get to see this character from different angles, and he is not simple."

"This isn't just a good guy, not at all," adds the filmmaker. "We see all different sides of his character. He is morally a complex human being. Grillo is somebody who I've known for a little while, and I've wanted to work with him for a long time. He was one of the first people that I talked to when I took over the studio, like 'we're going to find something cool for you,' and now he is everywhere."

Fans will first get to meet Grillo's take on Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos when the show premieres on Max this December.

"The actors have to be able to work within different genres, and that's something Frank's really been good at," Gunn says. "He's been really good at the comedy of Creature Commandos and also really good at the drama of Peacemaker and Superman."

Superman also stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

Forthas
Forthas - 10/3/2024, 1:35 PM
Who is not in this film? They Should call it - Superman: Gunn Friends and Family Reunion
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/3/2024, 1:41 PM
@Forthas -

You on every DC thread:

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/3/2024, 1:41 PM
@Forthas - Do you really want us to start naming everyone who is not in this movie?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/3/2024, 1:44 PM
@Forthas - Frank Grillo has never worked with James Gunn.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/3/2024, 1:51 PM
@HulkisHoly - When life gives you dead horses, make horse meat...

User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 10/3/2024, 1:52 PM
@HulkisHoly - Over 10 years he's been saying the same thing with the same PFP lol.

At this point it should be a drinking game.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/3/2024, 1:52 PM
@IAmAHoot - Everyone in the DC Universe ....YES!!!!!
Forthas
Forthas - 10/3/2024, 1:59 PM
@Clintthahamster - That is semi-true. He may have never worked on a movie with him before he joined DC but they were both part of the same Marvel franchise "family"
Forthas
Forthas - 10/3/2024, 2:07 PM
@regularmovieguy - Not sure what you point is! Nepotism and Cronyism is wrong NO MATTER WHO DOES IT! James Gunn does it with such abandon he should be sanctioned by SAG. As the head of a studio and director who greenlights his own films it is egregious that Warner Brothers brazenly lets him get away with it. But karma is a bitch as this kinds of unprofessional behavior is reflected in the quality of the DC Universe thus far!
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/3/2024, 2:10 PM
@Spoken -

I know sigh
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 10/3/2024, 2:10 PM
@Forthas

“That is semi-true. He may have never worked on a movie with him before he joined DC but they were both part of the same Marvel franchise "family"

Lol bro you are reaching so hard with this.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 10/3/2024, 2:15 PM
@Forthas

Lol. What the [frick] are you talking about? Directors work with who they like to work with: whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the camera they can pick and choose who they want to.

Nolan is like your favorite director and he does it all the time. Do you get this upset when he puts Michael Caine, Cillian Murphy, or any other actor he previously worked with in a movie? Did you walk out of Oppenheimer when you saw he cast his daughter in a small role? Were you upset that he hired Hoyt Van Hoytema to shoot the movie and Ludwig Gorransson to score it?

Just say you don’t like his movies. I don’t love all his stuff. I think he’s a good director who’s sometimes up his own ass a little bit but crying over something a lot of directors do is absurd.

Your head would explode watching anything from Mike Flanagan. 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/3/2024, 1:40 PM
Cool!!.

It makes sense that he’s morally complex which I feel means he’s more of a grey character then even his son was who ultimately proved in both films that he was inherently a good guy…

?si=7MW3TjKzv08IIxbl

I like Grillo so looking forward to seeing/hearing him in all these projects!!.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/3/2024, 1:52 PM
aka Frank Grillo is playing the guy that he always plays
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/3/2024, 2:11 PM
He never blew me away as an actor, but Grillo did have some decent range on Kingdom, maybe he'll be able to show some off in the DCU instead of his usual tough guy roles.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/3/2024, 2:18 PM
Frank is only 15 years older than Joel Kinnaman so him playing Rick’s dad while looking like an older brother is.. a choice?

