SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Frank Grillo's Role: "This Isn't Just A Good Guy"

Shortly after photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman began to find their way online, one batch of shots revealed that Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) would appear in the movie.

Since the actor had already been cast as Rick Flag Sr. in both the animated Creature Commandos series and Peacemaker season 2, it seemed pretty obvious that he'd be playing the same character in the upcoming DCU reboot.

Clearly aware that the internet already knew he'd be showing up thanks to those set photos, Gunn has now "confirmed" Grillo's Superman role, while also stressing how important Flag Sr. will be as a character who connects the feature, small-screen and animated corners of the DCU.

"He is a really cool character that Frank has been molding," Gunn tells EW. "The character's also in Superman, and he's an incredibly important part in Peacemaker. He is one of the primary characters in Peacemaker season 2. So we get to see this character from different angles, and he is not simple."

"This isn't just a good guy, not at all," adds the filmmaker. "We see all different sides of his character. He is morally a complex human being. Grillo is somebody who I've known for a little while, and I've wanted to work with him for a long time. He was one of the first people that I talked to when I took over the studio, like 'we're going to find something cool for you,' and now he is everywhere."

Fans will first get to meet Grillo's take on Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos when the show premieres on Max this December.

"The actors have to be able to work within different genres, and that's something Frank's really been good at," Gunn says. "He's been really good at the comedy of Creature Commandos and also really good at the drama of Peacemaker and Superman."

Superman also stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."