SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Exciting Trailer Update; SUPER/MAN Wins 6 Critics' Choice Awards

Though he didn't reveal when it'll be released, Superman director James Gunn has now confirmed that the first trailer is finished...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 11, 2024 09:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

While we anxiously await a first look at some footage from Superman, director James Gunn has shared an exciting update on the first trailer for his DCU reboot.

Though he didn't reveal when the teaser will be released, he has confirmed that it is now finished and "on my hard drive."

Not exactly an earth-shattering announcement, but it's nice to know that the trailer is completed and ready to be shown to the public... even if we're not sure exactly when that will be,

Warner Bros. Discovery, Games and Pictures will have a presence at this year's CCXP in São Paulo, which runs from the 5th to the 8th of December. There's speculation that we might see something from the movie during the event, but we have heard that the full trailer won't debut until Wednesday, December 25th during one of the scheduled NBA games.

Five games are set for Christmas Day, but - if the trailer is set to drop - it will most likely arrive during either the Lakers vs. Warriors at 8PM ET or the Nuggets vs. Suns at 10PM ET.

This as a rumor for the time being, as other sources seem confident that the trailer will hit during CCXP. We'll find out for sure around this time next month.

In related news, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story has won six awards in the six categories it was nominated in at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards.

"The team behind SUPER/MAN is over the moon to have won 6/6 categories the film was nominated in, including Best Director for Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, Best Editing for Otto Burnham, Best Score for Ilan Eshkeri, Best Archival Documentary, and Best Biographical Documentary. And honored to tie Best Documentary Feature with WILL AND HARPER."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

