DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN "Wanted" Posters Spotted In New York As MARE OF EASTTOWN Star Joins Season 3 In Key Role

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN &quot;Wanted&quot; Posters Spotted In New York As MARE OF EASTTOWN Star Joins Season 3 In Key Role

New posters for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 have been spotted around New York, while Mare of Easttown star Jack Mulhern has reportedly joined the cast of Season 3 in what could be a key role.

By JoshWilding - Mar 01, 2026 04:03 AM EST
With Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 just a few short weeks away from hitting our screens, marketing for the movie has ramped up with new "Missing" and "Wanted" posters spotted around New York City.

It seems Mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force are covering their bases in their hunt for the Man Without Fear. After all, this should make it nearly impossible for Matt Murdock and Daredevil to show their faces in Hell's Kitchen. 

We also have a very cool new promotional photo, showing Daredevil in his black costume (and looking like he's stepped straight out of the pages of Charles Soule and Ron Garney's Daredevil run). 

In other news, Nexus Point News has revealed that Mare of Easttown, Painkiller, and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines star Jack Mulhern has been cast as "Philip" in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. As a reminder, the character has previously been described as being "a smart and scrappy New Yorker who's sweet and lovable with a hidden rageful side." 

There's been speculation about Philip being a codename, and this latest update reveals that the role is expected to have an option for him to return for future seasons. That seems to suggest he'll be an important figure in the series. 

The site posits that Mulhern could be playing either Richard Fisk or Butch Pharris, both of whom are The Kingpin's sons. The former became the crime boss known as The Rose, while the latter is a newer creation who was revealed as the villain's illegitimate child. He first appeared in Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Daredevil run, which has been a key source of inspiration for Daredevil: Born Again

Dario Scardapane will return as showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, which is expected to begin production this March and continue through the summer. It's expected to premiere on Disney+ next spring.

Check out these new posters for Season 2 in the X posts below. 

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Matthew Lillard Drops A Huge Hint About His MCU Role And Link To The Kingpin
