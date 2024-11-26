SUPERMAN Trailer - What Are We Likely And Unlikely To See?

The trailer for Superman may be closer than we think! This is definitely a surprise as the movie is still eight months out. While I’m cautiously optimistic about the upcoming film, I’m very excited for the trailer. Let’s dive into what we will likely see and what is unlikely to appear in the trailer.

Likely - The Suit In Action

We’ll definitely see Superman fighting some sort of bad guy. For the first time, we’ll get to see David Corenswet and his new suit in action. When the suit was first revealed, there were mixed reactions to it all across the internet. Some people loved the suit while others said it looked like it didn't fit him. I was in the mixed reaction boat as there’s some aspects to the suit I really like, the collar, for example, and others I don’t, the creases along the shoulders. However, me and most of the fans are withholding final judgment until we see the suit flying around the globe and smashing through buildings.

Unlikely - Supergirl

There’s been speculation that Supergirl will make her debut in Superman, but I find this to be unlikely. The move is already jam packed with other characters and carries the heavy task of introducing a new Superman to the world. Introducing Supergirl too might make the movie burst at its seams. However, I wouldn't rule out Milly Alcock showing up for a post credits scene. There's definitely a possibility that, after the credits roll, we see her Kryptonian landing pod or Kara herself soaring through the skies. In the trailer, though, there’s no way she’ll show up.

Likely - Lex Luthor

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor is a genius casting choice. I think there's a good chance his Lex Luthor will steal every scene he's in. Whether or not he's the main villain of the movie is yet to be seen, but the trailer may settle that. It might tell us that Lex is the number one threat of the film, or it could tell us that he's there, lurking in the corporate shadows not yet ready to face the Man of Steel head on. Maybe we'll even see Lex's exo-suit he frequently uses in the comics. At the very least, we'll likely get a nice shot of LexCorp on the Metropolis skyline in the trailer.

Unlikely - Krypton

Superman is not going to be an origin film, thank goodness. With that fact in mind, it's fairly unlikely that we'll see Kal-El's alien home world of Krypton. I imagine the film takes place solely on Earth and the celestial objects orbiting it. It's possible that we'll see a flashback or some kind of Kryptonian hologram depicting Krypton, but I doubt we'll see any extended scenes. In fact, I think the most likely conclusion is that we won’t see any of Krypton in the entire movie. It will probably be mentioned, and Kal-El’s lineage may be covered, but I don’t think we’ll get any Man of Steel-esque full scenes on the planet, especially not in the trailer.

Likely - The “Justice League”

I put quotations around that as we aren't actually sure if this is the Justice League yet. We know from set photos and casting announcements that Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Green Lantern, and Metamorpho will all be in the movie and will interact with Superman. As all of the designs for the characters have already been spoiled, it would be surprising to see the trailer not give us official looks at at least some of these characters. The movie has been set up so there’s more to get excited about than just Superman, so I know many of us are itching for an official look.

Unlikely - The Justice League

No quotations around this one. I’m referring to the actual Justice League that everyone thinks of when you say Justice League. Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, Martian Manhunter, and, of course, Superman. James Gunn seems to be in no rush, oddly, to create a Justice League within the new DCU as there are no casting announcements for any of these characters other than Green Lantern. Less than half the Justice League even has a movie or series announced with their character in it, so it’s pretty unlikely that they’ll show up in Superman or the trailer for it.

Likely - The Engineer

Superman will be introducing us to the first live action version of The Engineer who will be played by Maria Gabriela de Faria. She’s been touted as the main villain of the movie, but there’s a good chance Lex is pulling her strings. We’ve seen set photos of what she will look like in the film and her character design is rather uninteresting, in my opinion. Of course, final judgment is reserved for the film itself. Maybe the big purple and blue energy beam in the first image of Superman is of her design. Maybe that guy with the big U on his chest is actually a machine. As long as he isn’t Ultraman, it works for me.

Unlikely - Kryptonite

To be honest, I don’t actually think kryptonite will be used in the entire movie. I can’t place my finger on why, but I doubt we’ll see Superman’s anti-mcguffin used against him at all. This is purely conjecture as I could be completely wrong, but what little we know of the tone of the movie just doesn’t seem to jive with kryptonite. Physical threats to Superman, in this movie, seem like they’ll challenge him, but not be unsurpassable like kryptonite is. Maybe we’ll see one of his other weaknesses like red sunlight or magic, but not kryptonite.

What do you think we’ll see in the trailer? Let me know in the comments!