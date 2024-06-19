SUPERMAN Set Photos Feature DC Easter Eggs, A Nod To Tim Drake/Robin, And The Classic Daily Planet Logo

Cleveland is currently being transformed into the DCU's Metropolis for Superman and, with The Daily Planet building spotted, we're hoping future set photos will finally show the movie's cast in action.

While we're expecting to see characters like Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, it's always possible that the Man of Tomorrow could take flight. Either way, fans have shared even more photos from the city and they include some major Easter Eggs.

For starters, we see that The Daily Planet's logo will be comic-accurate. As many fans have pointed out on social media, this is a big improvement over the generic office building featured in the DCEU.

An even bigger talking point is a bar named "The Wounded Duck." In the comics, the Earth-2 version of Tim Drake opened an establishment with the same name, leaving many fans convinced his Robin must be part of the DCU.

It's certainly possible as The Brave and the Bold will introduce the Bat-Family; however, that also means Bruce Wayne will have been paired up with Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim before meeting his son, Damian.

Like the Jitters coffee shop also spotted in Cleveland/Metropolis, we'd bet on this being little more than an Easter Egg, but you never know.

Check out these new Superman set photos below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.