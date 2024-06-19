SUPERMAN Set Photos Feature DC Easter Eggs, A Nod To Tim Drake/Robin, And The Classic Daily Planet Logo

More photos from the "Metropolis" set of Superman have found their way online and, as well as showcasing the comic-accurate Daily Planet logo, there's an intriguing nod to Tim Drake's existence in the DCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2024 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Cleveland is currently being transformed into the DCU's Metropolis for Superman and, with The Daily Planet building spotted, we're hoping future set photos will finally show the movie's cast in action. 

While we're expecting to see characters like Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, it's always possible that the Man of Tomorrow could take flight. Either way, fans have shared even more photos from the city and they include some major Easter Eggs. 

For starters, we see that The Daily Planet's logo will be comic-accurate. As many fans have pointed out on social media, this is a big improvement over the generic office building featured in the DCEU.

An even bigger talking point is a bar named "The Wounded Duck." In the comics, the Earth-2 version of Tim Drake opened an establishment with the same name, leaving many fans convinced his Robin must be part of the DCU.

It's certainly possible as The Brave and the Bold will introduce the Bat-Family; however, that also means Bruce Wayne will have been paired up with Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim before meeting his son, Damian. 

Like the Jitters coffee shop also spotted in Cleveland/Metropolis, we'd bet on this being little more than an Easter Egg, but you never know. 

Check out these new Superman set photos below. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/19/2024, 8:43 AM
Wouldn't be surprised if Tim Drake already left Batman's side, considering Damian is gonna take up the mantle next. Would be a nice surprise if Tim himself would even show up here
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/19/2024, 8:49 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I propose that instead of Tim Drake the bar is ran by Tim Blake Nelson
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/19/2024, 9:43 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - honestly, I'm not against it. Has to be the actor himself though, and not just Tim Blake Nelson portraying a character
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/19/2024, 9:45 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I agree Tim Blake Nelson as Tim Blake Nelson
grouch
grouch - 6/19/2024, 8:50 AM
shit we've seen a thousand times before.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2024, 8:55 AM
Those are cool easter eggs but I doubt they will be anything more than that (I don’t think the Wounded Duck will have anything to do with Tim Drake in this reality)…

It just helps makes the world feel more lived in and will be a cool thing for fans to notice , that’s all such as the cut Simon Williams poster in GOTG Vol 2.

Anyway speaking of Tim Drake , I do hope we get him in this universe as Red Robin atleast since Damian will likely be Robin…

I always dug his old costume and if the League of Assassins are involved in The Brave & The Bold , his rivalry with Ra’s aswell which I hope we get.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/19/2024, 9:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - think it's pretty likely Tim is already Red Robin at this point, so I hope we get to see him too. Same with Dick as Nightwing and Jason as Red Hood
HermanM
HermanM - 6/19/2024, 8:56 AM
This is awesome
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/19/2024, 9:04 AM
Looks good. The doorway is very reminiscent of the Smallville version..

Hoping these set photos mean we're likely to get some pics of actors in costume and a better look at Superman suited up.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/19/2024, 9:10 AM
Having Tim exist would be great, as long as they don’t substitute him for Dick. Personally I would love it if they had Dick, Jason and Tim. Obviously the focus will be more so on Damian, but the dynamic between all the former Robins and how they interact w/ each other and w/ Bruce would be to die for.

Origame
Origame - 6/19/2024, 9:15 AM
@MuadDib - honestly I don't see any universe going long enough to do all of them justice.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 6/19/2024, 9:19 AM
LOL, hollywood political activism is so pathetic. Ukraine colors coincidentally on the entrance fabric. What a joke.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 6/19/2024, 9:25 AM
More live-action love for Tim Drake is great. Can't believe it's taken this long to get even this close to having him in a film.

