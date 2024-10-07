SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Some Of His Comic Book Influences For Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor

In addition to new takes on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), James Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot will introduce our latest live-action interpretation of the iconic hero's nemesis, Lex Luthor.

Nicholas Hoult landed the role after initially testing to play Superman himself, and while we haven't seen an official shot of the actor in Lex mode, we did catch a glimpse of him looking a little the worse for wear on set shortly after filming got underway in Cleveland (doubling for Metropolis).

Hoult has previously revealed that he took some inspiration from the All-Star Superman version of Luthor, and Gunn has now shared some of the other comic book incarnations of the villain that influenced him while writing this new take on the character.

"God there are so many," the GOTG director responded to a fan on Threads. "Lex is one of my favorites - he works on so many levels - and it’s been a joy bringing him to the screen with the incredible Nicholas Hoult. Some of the influences were, of course, All-Star Superman, Azzarello’s Luthor, and the reckless scientific genius from the 1950’s and ‘60’s".

Brian Azzarello's 2005 miniseries Lex Luthor: Man of Steel showed a new side to the ruthless villain, exploring Luthor's motivations behind being a constant foe to the Man of Steel inside a city that has largely embraced him. It's interesting that Gunn also mentions "scientific genius" Lex, as the character will reportedly be responsible for creating the genetic Superman clone (currently referred to as Ultraman) spotted in set photos.

James Gunn states "All-Star Superman, Azzarello's Luthor and the Reckless scientific genius from the 1950's & 60's" were his inspiration for Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in 'SUPERMAN' pic.twitter.com/9jRhVXRraK — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) October 7, 2024

Superman also stars Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."