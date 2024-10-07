SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Some Of His Comic Book Influences For Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor

Nicholas Hoult is set to play a new take on Lex Luthor in the DCU Superman reboot, and director James Gunn has now revealed some of his comic book influences for the villain...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 07, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

In addition to new takes on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), James Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot will introduce our latest live-action interpretation of the iconic hero's nemesis, Lex Luthor.

Nicholas Hoult landed the role after initially testing to play Superman himself, and while we haven't seen an official shot of the actor in Lex mode, we did catch a glimpse of him looking a little the worse for wear on set shortly after filming got underway in Cleveland (doubling for Metropolis).

Hoult has previously revealed that he took some inspiration from the All-Star Superman version of Luthor, and Gunn has now shared some of the other comic book incarnations of the villain that influenced him while writing this new take on the character.

"God there are so many," the GOTG director responded to a fan on Threads. "Lex is one of my favorites - he works on so many levels - and it’s been a joy bringing him to the screen with the incredible Nicholas Hoult. Some of the influences were, of course, All-Star Superman, Azzarello’s Luthor, and the reckless scientific genius from the 1950’s and ‘60’s".

Brian Azzarello's 2005 miniseries Lex Luthor: Man of Steel showed a new side to the ruthless villain, exploring Luthor's motivations behind being a constant foe to the Man of Steel inside a city that has largely embraced him. It's interesting that Gunn also mentions "scientific genius" Lex, as the character will reportedly be responsible for creating the genetic Superman clone (currently referred to as Ultraman) spotted in set photos.

Superman also stars Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/7/2024, 9:37 AM
Such a better choice than [frick]ing Jesse Eisenberg. I have faith
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/7/2024, 9:38 AM
56% RT critics score and $670 mil. worldwide. Calling it now.
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 10/7/2024, 9:42 AM
@Lisa89 - Okay
Forthas
Forthas - 10/7/2024, 9:40 AM
I have always felt that Lex Luthor would work better as a Batman villian.
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 10/7/2024, 9:43 AM
@Forthas - Why? He’s Superman’s opposite, and his origin is being his best friend.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/7/2024, 9:52 AM
@OmegaBlack13 - @OmegaBlack13 - What makes him his opposite? Luthor's “super power” is his intelligence but it is not like Superman is not intelligent. Also the fact that Luthor cannot match up to Superman physically means they have to invent a power suit.

A lot of people, when asking the question who would win between Superman and Batman don't think that there is a question that Superman would win unless you contrive some out of this world reason why Batman would win. Batman - like Luthor - is a genius, billionaire. So if he cannot defeat Superman under normal circumstances, then neither can Luthor.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/7/2024, 9:59 AM
@Forthas - it makes sense that the second or third richest man in the world, mired in international crime, would have a natural disdain for the most physically powerful man in the world, if the most physically powerful man were morally upright and unable to be bought or bribed.

Lex is one of the best villains of all time and perfect for Superman.
Spoken
Spoken - 10/7/2024, 10:06 AM
@Forthas - I think you just pretty much confirmed you don't read Superman comics without saying you don't read Superman comics.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/7/2024, 9:41 AM
User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/7/2024, 10:09 AM
@harryba11zack -

😂😂😂
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 10/7/2024, 9:42 AM
It’s been a treat watching Nicholas Hoults gradual and steady climb up Hollywood. I remember first watching him in 2007 in a British teen drama called Skins. He in my opinion has always been an underrated actor whose always delivered.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/7/2024, 10:01 AM
@ZiggyStarman - Nicholas, stop. You’re a decent actor but come on.. THIS is beneath you.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/7/2024, 9:48 AM
I heard Lex is going to actually study the art of French Mime and all of his dialogue and and machinations are going to be pantomimed. He also hosts diddy party "freak offs" and will have a room filled with baby lotion.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/7/2024, 9:52 AM
Scott Snyder wrote a pretty good Lex. Surprised he didn’t take some inspo from that.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/7/2024, 10:00 AM
This movie will be amazing and Hoult is going to bw great as Lex.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 10:09 AM
Cool!!.

I can see him having a bit of the mad scientist tendencies that the 50’s & 60’s version of Lex has had with the complexities & motivation of the All Star & Azzarello takes which sounds good to me.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

