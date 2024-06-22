SUPERMAN Set Photos Appear To Confirm The Movie Will Feature An Alien Villain - Possible SPOILERS

The transformation of Cleveland into Metropolis for Superman appears to be complete, with an entire street now featuring stores and bars boasting various nods to the wider DC Universe.

We've also caught sight of newspapers with David Coresnwet's Man of Steel doing his thing as the city's protector. In recent days, debris has slowly been added to the street and we're hearing that cameras will start rolling on Monday (meaning we're likely to get a first look at Superman and the cast in action next week).

Surprisingly, we may even get to see the reboot's big bad.

While Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor, it's still unclear whether he'll don a Power Suit to go toe-to-toe with the Kryptonian. The first teaser image for the movie featured a bizarre alien globe in the background many fans believe could be Warworld, the ship which belongs to Mongul.

Now, a large set of stairs has been erected on the street, with the idea clearly being to show someone or something emerging from a ship which will be added with VFX down the line. That's evident from the fact the steps are metal and a fan mentioning that there are lights within what looks to be a doorway.

The question is, why is this ship landing outside The Daily Planet and what is that going to mean for Clark Kent/Kal-El's secret identity?

DC Studios and James Gunn have been so careful up until this point that we'd imagine they'll go to great lengths to stop any leaks so only time will tell how much we eventually see. However, the presence of an alien ship does seem to suggest rumours about Ultraman were false.

Take a closer look at the latest Superman set photos below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Here’s a better view of what appears to be a craft of some sort. The blue wrap will most likely be replaced in post; underneath the canopy is a huge bank of bright lights. I believe the antagonist will descend the stairs, covered now by the brown tarp. pic.twitter.com/Mv19UIlOTA — Brian Lumley (@brian_lumley) June 21, 2024 Oh 👀 pic.twitter.com/1dtTn6PKpc — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 21, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.