SUPERMAN Set Photo Teases The Villainous Maxwell Lord's Place In The New DCU

SUPERMAN Set Photo Teases The Villainous Maxwell Lord's Place In The New DCU SUPERMAN Set Photo Teases The Villainous Maxwell Lord's Place In The New DCU

The latest photo from the set of DC Studios' Superman features what appears to be a nod to Maxwell Lord, a character we know will be played by Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn in the new DCU...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2024 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

While we wait with bated breath to see whether the paparazzi can snap some photos of the Superman cast on the reboot's Cleveland/Metropolis set, another interesting DC Comics Easter Egg has just been spotted.

In the window of Quitely & Sons Electronics (which itself is a nod to All-Star Superman artist Frank Quitely), we see that they stock "Lordtech."

This has to be a nod to the company run by Maxwell Lord in the DCU; it appears he'll specialise in tech, and it wouldn't be overly surprising for Lordtech computers and cell phones to be featured in place of a real-life brand like Apple. 

Of course, there's likely to be more to Maxwell than that as he'll be portrayed by The Suicide Squad star Sean Gunn. While he's already lending his voice to G.I. Robot and Weasel in Creature Commandos, Gunn's take on the Wonder Woman 1984 villain (where he was played by Pedro Pascal) is expected to be more in line with Lord's comic book counterpart. 

"The other one you mentioned — who I'm not sure I can still technically mention publicly, even though obviously the word is out — all I can say is [Maxwell Lord] is a little bit more grounded in being," Gunn previously teased. "A lot more grounded, obviously, as a human being. And so that's a character that I'll tackle in a more traditional way."

On the page, Maxwell Lord was initially depicted as a shrewd entrepreneur and an ally to superheroes before later becoming a major antagonist, using mind control and manipulation to further his goals. He has clashed with various heroes, including the Justice League and in some storylines, his actions have had significant repercussions on the wider DC Universe.

The character may be best known for his death; after he became too dangerous to the world, Wonder Woman snapped Lord's neck. His role in the DCU remains a mystery to us for the most part, though we expect him to be heavily involved with the Justice League International team. 

Check out this latest Superman set photo below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet's Iconic Globe But Clark Kent's Workplace May Be Under Attack
Related:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet's Iconic Globe But Clark Kent's Workplace May Be Under Attack
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet Building; James Gunn Shares New BTS Shot Featuring GOTG Star
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet Building; James Gunn Shares New BTS Shot Featuring GOTG Star
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
grouch
grouch - 6/20/2024, 11:22 AM
superman?
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/20/2024, 11:23 AM
they must have really good security to not have any justjared leaks going on right now or they are filming indoors exclusively now.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/20/2024, 11:27 AM
He'll be such a better Lord then Pascal
mountainman
mountainman - 6/20/2024, 11:30 AM
@KaptainKhaos - Really? I didn’t think Pascal’s was good, I just can’t see Sean Gunn in the role either. I haven’t taken issue with any of the past roles than James Gunn cast his brother in, they all fit him well enough, but this one just seems off.
Origame
Origame - 6/20/2024, 11:30 AM
Oh lord 😉
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 6/20/2024, 11:45 AM
"Wonder Woman snapped Lord's neck"

Make it happen, Cap'n
HermanM
HermanM - 6/20/2024, 11:48 AM
....awesome.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder