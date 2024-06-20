SUPERMAN Set Photo Teases The Villainous Maxwell Lord's Place In The New DCU

While we wait with bated breath to see whether the paparazzi can snap some photos of the Superman cast on the reboot's Cleveland/Metropolis set, another interesting DC Comics Easter Egg has just been spotted.

In the window of Quitely & Sons Electronics (which itself is a nod to All-Star Superman artist Frank Quitely), we see that they stock "Lordtech."

This has to be a nod to the company run by Maxwell Lord in the DCU; it appears he'll specialise in tech, and it wouldn't be overly surprising for Lordtech computers and cell phones to be featured in place of a real-life brand like Apple.

Of course, there's likely to be more to Maxwell than that as he'll be portrayed by The Suicide Squad star Sean Gunn. While he's already lending his voice to G.I. Robot and Weasel in Creature Commandos, Gunn's take on the Wonder Woman 1984 villain (where he was played by Pedro Pascal) is expected to be more in line with Lord's comic book counterpart.

"The other one you mentioned — who I'm not sure I can still technically mention publicly, even though obviously the word is out — all I can say is [Maxwell Lord] is a little bit more grounded in being," Gunn previously teased. "A lot more grounded, obviously, as a human being. And so that's a character that I'll tackle in a more traditional way."

On the page, Maxwell Lord was initially depicted as a shrewd entrepreneur and an ally to superheroes before later becoming a major antagonist, using mind control and manipulation to further his goals. He has clashed with various heroes, including the Justice League and in some storylines, his actions have had significant repercussions on the wider DC Universe.

The character may be best known for his death; after he became too dangerous to the world, Wonder Woman snapped Lord's neck. His role in the DCU remains a mystery to us for the most part, though we expect him to be heavily involved with the Justice League International team.

Check out this latest Superman set photo below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.