SUPERMAN: We May Know When The First Trailer For James Gunn's Reboot Will Arrive

Superman fans have been anxiously awaiting a first look at some footage from James Gunn's upcoming DCU reboot, and we may finally know when the first teaser for the movie will be released.

It's been confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery, Games and Pictures will have a presence at this year's CCXP in São Paulo, which runs from the 5th to the 8th of December.

It's entirely possible that we will see something from Superman during the event, but we have heard that the full trailer won't debut until Wednesday, December 25th during one of the scheduled NBA games.

Five games are set for Christmas Day, but - if the trailer is set to drop - it will most likely arrive during either the Lakers vs. Warriors at 8PM ET or the Nuggets vs. Suns at 10PM ET.

Please take this as a rumor for the time being, as other sources seem confident that the trailer will hit during CCXP. We'll find out for sure around this time next month.

#NBAXmas is the gift that keeps giving 🎄



🎁 Spurs vs. Knicks

🎁 Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

🎁 76ers vs. Celtics

🎁 Lakers vs. Warriors

🎁 Nuggets vs. Suns pic.twitter.com/djKYNNiZWp — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2024

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."