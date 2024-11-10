SUPERMAN: We May Know When The First Trailer For James Gunn's Reboot Will Arrive

There's been a lot of speculation about the teaser for James Gunn's Superman, and we may finally have an ETA on the first official footage from the DCU reboot...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 10, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Superman fans have been anxiously awaiting a first look at some footage from James Gunn's upcoming DCU reboot, and we may finally know when the first teaser for the movie will be released.

It's been confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery, Games and Pictures will have a presence at this year's CCXP in São Paulo, which runs from the 5th to the 8th of December.

It's entirely possible that we will see something from Superman during the event, but we have heard that the full trailer won't debut until Wednesday, December 25th during one of the scheduled NBA games.

Five games are set for Christmas Day, but - if the trailer is set to drop - it will most likely arrive during either the Lakers vs. Warriors at 8PM ET or the Nuggets vs. Suns at 10PM ET.

Please take this as a rumor for the time being, as other sources seem confident that the trailer will hit during CCXP. We'll find out for sure around this time next month.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/10/2024, 9:03 AM
You can only make a first impression once, so hopefully they show the best they have.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/10/2024, 9:06 AM
I could have sworn we'd get a teaser around Christmas and the first trailer would come out during the Superbowl.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/10/2024, 9:25 AM
@lazlodaytona - this
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 11/10/2024, 9:14 AM
We just need a few images and a short teaser. Something like where the camera pans around him getting ready to fly with a piece of the new theme playing then the logo and release date. Gotta make it epic and memorable. Then a proper first trailer at the Superbowl.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/10/2024, 9:20 AM
@IronDean2099 - Superbowl can have some great action-packed trailers with Superman, Fantastic Four, Mission Impossible 8, F1 and Jurassic World
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/10/2024, 9:23 AM
@IronDean2099 - All the bitching and moaning on this site and you think people woud be satisfied with that basic of a tease, and of a shot that's been seen multiple times by now, even just in the past two decades???
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 11/10/2024, 9:16 AM
Hopefully they keep it short and simple. No overkill with a 100 trailers before the movie comes out.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/10/2024, 9:17 AM
I predicted Christmas, so we'll have to wait and see.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/10/2024, 9:18 AM
Whenever one is released, it’s going to be funny. Can’t wait.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/10/2024, 9:37 AM
Hopefully the full trailer drops before Christmas since I want to give full attention to it and will be with family on X-mas.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 11/10/2024, 9:39 AM
Arcane Season 2 on out!

