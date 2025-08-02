DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 Preview And Cover Art Sees Wade Wilson Meet Jim Gordon As Rogue Battles Poison Ivy

Marvel Comics has shared a first look inside the upcoming Deadpool/Batman #1 crossover, while awesome new variant covers featuring more long-awaited Marvel/DC crossovers (including Psylocke vs. Huntress).

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2025 03:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has revealed the final batch of cover art for Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1, with some must-see new pieces from artists J. Scott Campbell, Pepe Larraz, and Esad Ribić.

We also have a sneak peek at the main story, along with pages from the backup stories starring Daredevil and Green Arrow, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto. 

On sale September 17, the Deadpool/Batman one-shot marks the first crossover between the world's greatest comic book companies in decades, soon to be followed in November by Batman/Deadpool #1, a one-shot published by DC.

Both comics will deliver explosive sagas starring Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth and DC's Caped Crusader, along with backup stories that showcase additional team-ups and showdowns between legendary characters from both universes.

On these latest variant covers, you can see even more unbelievable matchups. While Ribić's cover spotlights the main event, Campbell and Larraz's covers tease battles for two of the fiercest X-Men, pitting Psylocke against vigilante Huntress and Rogue against iconic Batman supervillain Poison Ivy. 

Deadpool/Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and illustrated by Greg Capullo. The backup stories include Daredevil and Green Arrow by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, Rocket Raccoon and Green Lantern by Al Ewing and Dike Ruan, and Wolverine (Old Man Logan) and Batman (The Dark Knight Returns) by Frank Miller.

"Deadpool shows up when Gotham City is in imminent danger. The worst possible time," Wells explained in a recent interview. "Batman doesn't have a lot of patience for Deadpool. And Wade's take on Batman is...complicated. In the most Deadpool way possible."

"For me, it’s sort of working with the bookends of my career," Capullo added. "I drew Deadpool when I was on X-Force years ago and, of course, I just did a long run on Batman. That’s pretty amazing to me."

Check out all the latest covers for Deadpool/Batman #1, along with interior artwork, and make sure to secure a copy by preordering this long-awaited crossover event at your local comic shop this weekend. Stay tuned for more on this one as we have it.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1
Written by ZEB WELLS WITH KEVIN SMITH, KELLY THOMPSON, CHIP ZDARSKY, AL EWING & FRANK MILLER
Art by GREG CAPULLO WITH ADAM KUBERT, GURIHIRU, TERRY DODSON, DIKE RUAN & FRANK MILLER
Cover by GREG CAPULLO
On Sale 9/17

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/2/2025, 3:34 AM
I'm surprised we don't get more cross overs between these two companies, as there can be a lot of $$$ in it if the talent behind them is right.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/2/2025, 4:08 AM
Holy shit FRANK MILLER crossing over his Dark Knight Batman with Old Man Logan?! Buried lede.
Those covers are gorgeous. That art is gorgeous. Who are those DC ninjas, the League of Shadows/Assassins?

Keeping all fingers crossed for more DC/Marvel over the next year or so. Secret Crisis with Geoff Johns? An Absolute Ultimates crossover? A return to Amalgam even!

