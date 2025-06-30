SUPERMAN: 5 Biggest Spoilers From The First Junket Interviews (Including Who Owns The DCU's Hall Of Justice)

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned DC Studios is going all in on Superman, no great surprise when so much hinges on the movie's success.
It's down to the Man of Steel's big screen return to set the tone for the new DCU, no easy feat in a time of apparent superhero fatigue (the DC brand, meanwhile, was damaged almost beyond repair by a disastrous 2023). To build excitement, filmmaker James Gunn hasn't shied away from spoiling some of the reboot's biggest surprises.
In this feature, we've rounded up some highlights from recent junket interviews with Superman's cast and crew. Among the biggest reveals are news on who owns the Hall of Justice and confirmation that at least one Green Lantern Corps member "spotted" on set won't appear.
5. David Corenswet On Potentially Being Defined By Superman
Playing an iconic superhero runs the risk of defining an actor's career, but David Corenswet isn't too concerned. The actor is a relative unknown, meaning that whatever happens with the DCU, Superman is likely to define him.
"A role where I can honestly say, 'If this is the only role that I get to play for the rest of my life, would I do it?' And the answer is yes," the Twisters star admitted. "I think I've probably stolen that from Christopher Reeve."
"Having, with his life, set such an example of persistence, goodwill, and selflessness. I just feel grateful," Corenswet said of Reeve. "I think every actor is playing the Superman from the comics, but is also playing the Superman of Christopher Reeve."
It's good to hear that the Superman star is embracing his first superhero role. Typically, it's the actors who do that we see become synonymous with the costumed do-gooders they've brought to life on screen.
4. Maxwell Lord Owns The Hall Of Justice
We've known for a while now that Superman will feature the Hall of Justice. That was obvious when James Gunn shot scenes at Cincinnati's iconic Union Terminal building, but it doesn't belong to the DCU's Justice League. Not yet, at least.
"You see the Hall of Justice, and you see that it’s not even finished yet," James Gunn confirmed, "and it’s owned by Maxwell Lord, and he owns the Justice Gang."
This isn't a massive surprise, and there's every chance that what we saw in the Peacemaker season 2 trailer was part of the Hall of Justice.
Lord's superhero team looks to be the inspiration for the Justice League, but when and where that team will assemble and likely replace this corporate effort remains to be seen. Regardless, Gunn is likely laying the groundwork for something much bigger...
3. Clark Kent's Hypno Glasses
James Gunn has embraced the comics with his take on Superman, and it's now been confirmed that Clark Kent's glasses are a big part of why people don't figure out that he and the Man of Steel are one and the same.
The filmmaker explained that the hero's little-known power of Super-Hypnosis is canon in the DCU, and credited Tom King with coming up with using it here. That came when Gunn expressed dismay with people not realising Superman is hiding behind a pair of glasses.
"Corenswet looks the most different as Clark Kent to Superman, even more so than Chris Reeve," Gunn acknowledged. "But [Tom King] said, 'You know, there’s an answer for that in the comics, it’s canon that they're hypno glasses, that they hypnotise people.'"
It's unclear whether this will be a significant moment in the movie. However, we'd bet on a throwaway mention, revealing that Clark's glasses are made from glass taken from the ship he was brought to Earth in.
2. Superman's DCU Future Has Already Been Decided
In case it wasn't obvious, Superman is the character James Gunn is looking to build the DCU around. It's as good an idea as any, and the filmmaker has already strongly hinted that he's working on a loose sequel (potentially World's Finest).
Asked when we'll see David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow again, Gunn said it will be in "a couple of years," or perhaps less. "Well, no, you might see him... You'll see him before then." The director then clarified if the interviewer meant "the character" or Corenswet and noted, "Yeah, you'll see the character before then."
What are the most likely possibilities? Peacemaker season 2 is a contender, but Supergirl has to be the most obvious destination for Corenswet to suit up again.
We've heard rumblings about a Lanterns cameo, too, so there's every chance we're getting multiple appearances from Superman next year.
1. One Green Lantern Corps Member We Won't See
Talking of the Green Lantern Corps, set photos led fans to believe that Ch'p might make a surprise appearance in Superman. David Corenswet's Kryptonian was spotted alongside a squirrel, but that was no squirrel-like alien. It was just a squirrel.
"Somebody who considers every life sacred, human or a flying dog or a squirrel," James Gunn said of those Superman saves in the reboot.
"I wanted to show that the most important thing for him is saving all of the people in harm's path."
So, yeah, Supes just saves a squirrel at some point.
This isn't exactly a heartbreaking reveal, even if some of you will be understandably disappointed that Ch'p isn't the latest talking animal brought to the big screen by Gunn. We're still getting Krypto the Superdog, of course, so he should deliver a decent fill of animal action.