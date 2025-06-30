SUPERMAN: 5 Biggest Spoilers From The First Junket Interviews (Including Who Owns The DCU's Hall Of Justice)

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned DC Studios is going all in on Superman, no great surprise when so much hinges on the movie's success.

It's down to the Man of Steel's big screen return to set the tone for the new DCU, no easy feat in a time of apparent superhero fatigue (the DC brand, meanwhile, was damaged almost beyond repair by a disastrous 2023). To build excitement, filmmaker James Gunn hasn't shied away from spoiling some of the reboot's biggest surprises.

In this feature, we've rounded up some highlights from recent junket interviews with Superman's cast and crew. Among the biggest reveals are news on who owns the Hall of Justice and confirmation that at least one Green Lantern Corps member "spotted" on set won't appear.

5. David Corenswet On Potentially Being Defined By Superman

Playing an iconic superhero runs the risk of defining an actor's career, but David Corenswet isn't too concerned. The actor is a relative unknown, meaning that whatever happens with the DCU, Superman is likely to define him.

"A role where I can honestly say, 'If this is the only role that I get to play for the rest of my life, would I do it?' And the answer is yes," the Twisters star admitted. "I think I've probably stolen that from Christopher Reeve."

"Having, with his life, set such an example of persistence, goodwill, and selflessness. I just feel grateful," Corenswet said of Reeve. "I think every actor is playing the Superman from the comics, but is also playing the Superman of Christopher Reeve."

It's good to hear that the Superman star is embracing his first superhero role. Typically, it's the actors who do that we see become synonymous with the costumed do-gooders they've brought to life on screen.

