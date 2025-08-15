Jason Voorhees Returns For SWEET REVENGE In Bloody FRIDAY THE 13TH Short Film

The full "Jason Universe" short film, Sweet Revenge, is now online, and it features the long-awaited return of Friday the 13th's iconic masked maniac, Jason Voorhees...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 15, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Jason Voorhees is back, and he hasn't lost his knack for dispatching innocent victims in some inventively gruesome ways.

A new Friday the 13th short titled Sweet Revenge is now available to watch online, with Voorhees now played by actor and stuntman Schuyler White, who previously portrayed the character in director Mike P. Nelson’s (Silent Night, Deadly Night) vignette.

Though a new actor might well take over as Jason when - well, make that if - Friday the 13th eventually returns to the big screen, Sweet Revenge does mark the first official Jason Voorhees film project since the Platinum Dunes reboot hit theaters 16 years ago.

Not too surprisingly, the short begins with a group of friends making their way to Crystal Lake, and we don't have to wait too long for the bloody carnage to begin. Sweet Revenge features a few impressive kills, and there's an intriguing final girl twist. Some Friday fans have taken issue with Jason's redesigned mask and "scrawny" physique, but the film seems to have been positively received for the most part.

"I have an idea of where I’d love for the story to go after this," director Mike P. Nelson tells Variety. "It’s not really in my hands, whether or not it’s where Horror Inc. and Jason Universe end up going with it. But if I was given the opportunity … Holy crap, dude. I would snatch it up in a heartbeat. One of the fun things I often play with is we’ve seen Jason on this revenge spree for so long now. What does it look like when he runs into somebody like him? Not Freddy Krueger, not a girl with psychic powers, but like somebody like him who’s come back. What does that look like and what kind of shenanigans and what kind of story unfolds because of that, between the both of them?"

Check it out below and let us know what you think.

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane (Welcome to Derry) recently announced that production had commenced on prequel series Crystal Lake, which is set to star Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks, Scooby-Doo) as Jason's mother. This take on Pamela Voorhees is described as "a mother who had given up a singing career to raise a special needs child and takes a dark turn when she loses her son."

Fans have been waiting for something to be done with the Friday franchise for many years now, but the news that Crystal Lake would be a prequel series dampened excitement somewhat - as did a caveat that the show couldn't even feature an adult Jason or his signature hockey mask.

Fortunately, we would later learn that this part of the initial report was inaccurate.

Speaking to Fangoria in a 2023 interview, original showrunner Brad Fuller confirmed that they can basically utilize anything available to them "under the Friday the 13th umbrella."

“A24 and Marc Toberoff, who is Victor Miller’s lawyer, have beautifully and excruciatingly assembled all of the Friday the 13th rights. As a streaming series, we have the rights to do everything underneath the Friday the 13th umbrella.” Fuller confirmed.

“The movie rights are a completely different thing. They are tied up at New Line and are super, super messy and probably won’t be untangled anytime soon, but as far as us chickens in the television industry, uh, roost, we have access to anything and everything that Friday the 13th has done up until this point.”

skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 8/15/2025, 1:23 PM
That mask is the worst…
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 8/15/2025, 1:25 PM
Yes Jason Voorhees is back for bloody vengeance, wished there was nudity though!
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/15/2025, 1:44 PM
The kills themselves were quite good, loved Jason rampaging through the cabin, reminiscent of Part 7.
I also thought the lead actress did a pretty nice job.

However, I'd say that there were quite a lot of issues with this short film. First, Jason looks terrible, especially when you see him from afar. Yes, the mask in some scenes looks bad and I'm not sure why they changed the design, but the real problem is the build of the guy portraying him. When you get these full frame shots, Jason looks like a punk kid just wearing a mask rather than an actual serial killer; not that menacing at all. Additionally, there are other elements that are head scratching or not explained enough, such as why the girl was pulled under water and how she survived under the water for hours (cause when she resurfaces, its night time already).
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 8/15/2025, 1:56 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - The premise of this short is that anybody that dies in that lake gets turned into a Jason.

That’s why it’s a different time of day when she comes out - she drowned, like Jason. Then later you can see she clearly survives fatal injuries, because she has now become a zombie thing like Jason
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/15/2025, 1:57 PM
The new look is awful. Just awful.

Now Crystal Lake can resurrect anyone who dies there? So it’s just Jason versus everyone he kills and dumps in the lake?

So dumb.

