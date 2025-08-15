PEACEMAKER Season 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed Following First Reviews

The review embargo for Peacemaker season 2 has just lifted, and it looks like DC Studios' winning streak will continue after Creature Commandos and Superman.

With 28 reviews counted on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a perfect 100% score. Most critics seem to agree that it's as good as season 1, though whether it's better remains to be seen. Many of the reviews with star ratings are mostly of the 3* - 4* variety, suggesting there's some room for improvement (critics were only given access to 5/8 episodes, so that could be coming in the remaining chapters).

Regardless, critics get to choose "Fresh" or "Rotten" when they submit their verdicts, and with everyone so far choosing the former, Peacemaker season 2 is officially "Certified Fresh."

For comparison's sake, Peacemaker season 1 is "Certified Fresh" at 93%. The Suicide Squad, meanwhile, has a 90% score, and Superman hit the review aggregator earlier this year with 83%. DC Studios' last small-screen project, the animated Creature Commandos, is rated 95%.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

DC Studios co-CEO and Peacemaker writer James Gunn has said that season 2 is a crucial chapter in the wider DCU. There's very little in the first five episodes which point to that being the case, perhaps explaining why the final three instalments have been held back.

You can see Peacemaker season 2's early Tomatometer reveal in the X post below.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

This second batch of episodes will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Will Joel Kinnaman return as Rick Flag Jr.? You can find out here.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.