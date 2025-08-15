PEACEMAKER Season 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed Following First Reviews

The reviews are in for Peacemaker season 2, and that means we have an all-important Rotten Tomatoes score. See how it compares to other recent DCU projects (and James Gunn's DCEU work) right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

The review embargo for Peacemaker season 2 has just lifted, and it looks like DC Studios' winning streak will continue after Creature Commandos and Superman

With 28 reviews counted on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a perfect 100% score. Most critics seem to agree that it's as good as season 1, though whether it's better remains to be seen. Many of the reviews with star ratings are mostly of the 3* - 4* variety, suggesting there's some room for improvement (critics were only given access to 5/8 episodes, so that could be coming in the remaining chapters). 

Regardless, critics get to choose "Fresh" or "Rotten" when they submit their verdicts, and with everyone so far choosing the former, Peacemaker season 2 is officially "Certified Fresh."

For comparison's sake, Peacemaker season 1 is "Certified Fresh" at 93%. The Suicide Squad, meanwhile, has a 90% score, and Superman hit the review aggregator earlier this year with 83%. DC Studios' last small-screen project, the animated Creature Commandos, is rated 95%. 

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

DC Studios co-CEO and Peacemaker writer James Gunn has said that season 2 is a crucial chapter in the wider DCU. There's very little in the first five episodes which point to that being the case, perhaps explaining why the final three instalments have been held back. 

You can see Peacemaker season 2's early Tomatometer reveal in the X post below. 

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. 

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

This second batch of episodes will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Will Joel Kinnaman return as Rick Flag Jr.? You can find out here. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. 

InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/15/2025, 1:16 PM
We are so back.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/15/2025, 1:20 PM
So it's basically the same "quality" as the first season

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/15/2025, 1:41 PM
@HashTagSwagg - He's giving the general audience exactly what they want: the live action equivalent of junk food.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2025, 1:26 PM
You whine about the series of a C tier hero as if Supermán last movie was esential wach
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 1:27 PM
It makes me wonder that this site is a marvel shill site but still gets those advance episodes for dc.

And that rt score so far is way off mr shill's review. As expected 😭
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/15/2025, 1:31 PM
Reviewing half of a thing...
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/15/2025, 1:33 PM


Another win for the GunnVerse
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 1:40 PM
Sweet , glad to see the immensely positive reception to S2 so far!!.

The cons for some have been it being a multiverse story again and I can understand that because multiverse stories are limiting since the only real stories you can tell with that are “What if you made different life choices and could see those different outcomes or using to explore & examine different facets of a person such as Loki & MoM did which have both been done before…

However personally I don’t think it matters if something has been done before because it likely has since they are 1000+ stories in the world but what matters is how it’s told and if it’s effective or not which this seems to be.

Anyway , I thought S1 was solid so looking forward to Season 2!!.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/15/2025, 1:42 PM
People say excited it’s win ratings will decide transformers one had positive reviews that sucked people and ratings decide not reviews and rotten tomatoes make things success
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 8/15/2025, 1:44 PM
As it should! Can’t wait. James Gunn on go! He can’t stop now.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 8/15/2025, 1:45 PM
Oh look…100%

I told Wilding his PM Season 2 hit piece / review wasn’t going to to turn the tide.

🤷
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/15/2025, 1:51 PM
@IronGenesis - LMAO, you realise I submitted my review as “Fresh” on RT and contributed to this score, right? So deluded. 😭😂
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/15/2025, 1:53 PM
I love Josh trying to justify his crappy review, “it’s 100% but some of those are 3 and 4 stars. See! See!”

Dude’s a hack.

