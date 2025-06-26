Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor Has Important DCU Role Beyond SUPERMAN

As fans prepare to watch Superman in theaters, DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran is sharing some exciting news for the future of the DCU.

It seems fans should expect bigger things for Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, beyond Superman. Don't expect him to be a one-and-done villain.

Speaking to Omelete, Safran stated, “Lex Luthor is a very important character for us in the DCU, not just in the Superman movie."

Safran seemed to realize that perhaps he said too much, as when Omelete pressed him for further details, he clammed up.

However, he did go on to praise Hoult's performance in Superman, stating that he brings a bit more seriousness than Gene Hackman's iconic portrayal of the supervillain.

Said Safran, "Listen, I love Gene Hackman, but that was a very over-the-top performance. Nick Hoult made Lex Luthor his character. It’s an iconic, iconic performance, and it’s great. It’s realistic, it’s smart, it’s articulate."

Debuting in Action Comics #23, which was published in April 1940, Lex Luthor has a storied comic book history with a number of highlights, including becoming President, rebuilding Gotham during No Man's Land, founding and leading various incarnations of the Legion of Doom, Injustice Gang, and the Secret Society of Super Villains, and at one point, joining the Justice League.

Though Lex Luthor has never definitely or permanently defeated Superman, his brilliant intellect consistently gives him an edge.

Luthor often manages to outsmart, destabilize, or morally undermine the Man of Steel, delivering psychological blows that cut deeper than any physical threat and leaving lasting effects on Superman’s sense of purpose and identity.

With Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner intent on forming the 'Justice Gang' perhaps Lex takes it upon himself to start the Injustice Gang?

James Gunn’s Superman, set to hit theaters on July 11, officially kicks off the cinematic chapter of the new DC Universe. A special screening was held on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot, though reviews remain under embargo until July 7. Prime Video will host subscriber screenings on July 8.

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the film is written and directed by Gunn and stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Supporting heroes include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord), María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Milly Alcock (Supergirl), and more, including Wendell Pierce, Sara Sampaio, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

With a star-studded ensemble and a new creative direction, Superman aims to kickstart a new DC Comics cinematic universe for a fresh era of ambitious storytelling that spans DC lore.