DISCUSSION: Do You Think James Gunn's SUPERMAN Will Become THE Definitive Movie For The Man of Steel?

DISCUSSION: Do You Think James Gunn's SUPERMAN Will Become THE Definitive Movie For The Man of Steel?

Superman is racing into theaters faster than a speeding bullet. Do you think the James Gunn feature will become the quintessential Superman movie?

Editorial Opinion
By DanielKlissmman - Jun 25, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The hype is building up for James Gunn's Superman as we come closer and closer to its release. Starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, the movie is a big step for DC and its cinematic future. It is meant to introduce the new DCU, which already has a slew of exciting installments slated for release in the near future, such as Supergirl, Peacemaker Season 2, Lanterns and Clayface.

Having said that, aside from introducing us nerds and the general public to a brand-new superhero world, Superman is supposed to be, first and foremost, well... a Superman story. And that's what I want to focus on today: The impact the film will have on Clark Kent's long cinematic legacy. There have been multiple iterations of the Man of Steel on the big screen; 9, to be precise. They are: 

  • Atom Man vs. Superman (1950)
  • Superman and the Mole-Men (1951)
  • Superman: The Movie (1978)
  • Superman II (1981)
  • Superman III (1983)
  • Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)
  • Superman Returns (2006)
  • Man of Steel (2013)
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Much like it's usually the case whenever a new James Bond comes along, a new Superman movie brings with it expectations; expectations of how big it will be, and whether or not it will deliver a version of the hero that audiences will be able to latch onto. There's a lot of hype surrounding the first DCU film, which brings up a question worth discussing: Do you think 2025's Superman will become the definitive movie for the Man of Steel? 

As good as the film looks, some could consider that a challenging level to reach, particularly given just how beloved and culturally impactful Superman: The Movie was and continues to be. However, that's what makes this an interesting discussion. Despite the many Superman features that have come out over the years, there still hasn't been one as culturally impactful as Christopher Reeve's first installment as the Last Son of Krypton.

Man of Steel, for example, was talked about a lot at the time of its release and years after it, but its prevalence in the pop-culture conversation stemmed, in large part, from the multiple story controversies surrounding it. No, I am talking about a full impact. I'm talking about Superman landing and becoming a fan-favorite hero in the same vein as Captain America, Iron Man or Spider-Man. And, unfortunately, none of the Man of Steel's past cinematic endeavors have managed to reach such heights.

Even today, nearly 50 years after it came out, if posed with the question of what their definitive Superman movie is, chances are older audiences will point to Richard Donner's Superman. On the other hand, younger viewers may not even have a definitive Superman film, given how much the character has struggled at the box office in the last few decades. Considering how long it's been since Kal-El's story has truly hit with the general public, it's well past time a new Superman-centric film takes the spotlight, and I am crossing my fingers for 2025's Superman to do just that. 

So, without further ado, answer the question: Do you think Superman will become the quintessential movie for our beloved Clark Kent?

Superman will hit theaters on July 11, 2025. 

James Gunn Reveals That SUPERMAN Has Added GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Actor As An Obscure DC Villain
Related:

James Gunn Reveals That SUPERMAN Has Added GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Actor As An Obscure DC Villain
SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Makes It Clear That The Justice Gang Is A Working Name In New Teaser
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Makes It Clear That The Justice Gang Is "A Working Name" In New Teaser

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/25/2025, 1:01 PM
If it's as good as it looks, then yes. If it makes as much money as it's supposed to, then yes.
XKnight
XKnight - 6/25/2025, 2:04 PM
@McMurdo - Gunn’s take feels a bit whacky even if it does well in theaters. Donner’s Superman 1978 will still be the definitive take on Superman.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/25/2025, 1:05 PM
We'll have to see. It'll be interesting to see how well this does, but its too tough of a call. There's too many unknowns.

Do people still consider Superman iconic and "cool"? I dont think so. Not in an era when more edgy characters like Batman have been shown to one-up Superman so many times over the past decades.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/25/2025, 2:37 PM
@CorndogBurglar - "Do people still consider Superman iconic and "cool"?

16 years ago post Superman Returns, no. Now? I think it has a better chance than when it did.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/25/2025, 2:40 PM
@Irregular - I hope you're right. I'm just afraid he's viewed as a boring, overpowered goody goody these days.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/25/2025, 2:44 PM
@CorndogBurglar - I think because of Marvel's lighter tone being successful, and a lot of general audiences being acclimated to that with superhero movies. I think that's what gives it a good chance at them viewing it better than 16 years ago. I do remember how frowned upon lighter movies were being taken because of Batman Begins and TDK. But I do think movies like The Avengers, kind of helped pave the way to introduce a light-hearted Superman.

Also helps to know that Gunn made GOTG a four quadrant movie, which Hollywood LOVES to see that for its blockbusters.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2025, 1:06 PM
Kind of a silly question. As 'Superman: The Movie' (1978) is widely considered the godfather and template of all CBMs, how could it not qualify here?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 1:06 PM
I don’t think it needs to be tbh , it should just be a good movie imo…

Whether it becomes the “definitive” take or not is subjective since it may for some but not for others due to varying tastes, preferences etc.

User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/25/2025, 1:07 PM
All of them are competing against 1978 Superman. That is, and likely will remain, THE definitive Superman movie.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/25/2025, 1:51 PM
@MrDandy - agree 100%
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/25/2025, 1:08 PM
User Comment Image
It will always be Superman 78.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/25/2025, 1:09 PM
Ultimately it’s gonna be divisive as it always is with superman.
Most fans and the general audience will like it. The film will be entertaining, funny, endearing and it will boast a good message about what it takes to be a hero and who Superman is in this world. However there will be flaws. Some will nitpick or overly scrutinise the humour, characters, directing and personality of superman. Based on everything I’ve assessed it looks like it will be a solid 7/10 type of movie.

I can’t wait for the inevitable response from most people which will sound something like - “oh I really liked the movie, I really enjoyed it BUT!!! I have an issue with such and such.” It seems in this day and age, everyone can’t help but nitpick. Whether it’s Endgame, No way home, DD born again, DP & Wolverine, people are gonna dissect it. There will be a fair share of haters too. Not just synder fans but some will not like it at all. Everyone has their own critique of who and what superman is or should be. I’ll guarantee this, the movie is gonna be memed to the max.
TheHummus
TheHummus - 6/25/2025, 1:27 PM
@Canyoublush - Great analysis: Doesn't look super spectacular but seems like a good time at the movies with popcorn (that is all I ask for). I think the dog will be a big hit with the kids, which is whom I think the studio is really aiming for. Adults will nitpick to death while the kids will play and pretend.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/25/2025, 1:58 PM
@Canyoublush - moving those goal posts already.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/25/2025, 1:10 PM
Ask me again on July 12th.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/25/2025, 1:10 PM
Not a chance. The first is the iconic one.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/25/2025, 1:14 PM
Yes, because the definitive one is Christopher Reeve's, which was so long ago a lot of the new audience viewers probably weren't even born to see it.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/25/2025, 1:15 PM
Hope it's good but far too early to tell if it is the definitive version.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/25/2025, 1:23 PM
Yes I do. Second to or tied with the first Reeve film so far if as good as it looks.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 1:24 PM
Nope, its not even a solo movie. 😬
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 1:25 PM
Shockingly this isn't how my definitive Superman would react when his girlfriend isn't entirely on board with him.
User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/25/2025, 1:30 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I LOVE!!! I GET SCARED!!! I CRY WATCHING SAD MOVIES!!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 1:33 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - He gives off that, "I'm a man but I'm also a feminist" vibes.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/25/2025, 1:52 PM
@HashTagSwagg - well, that's more manly than Pedro Pascal.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 2:47 PM
@HashTagSwagg -
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 2:50 PM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 2:56 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Looks like Superman cries in all movies.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 3:08 PM
@AllsGood -
My example:
He's having a meltdown over a disagreemeant with Louis as she's explaining how people are going to respond to his actions.

Your 1st example:
He was just forced to kill the last of his kind in order to save humans.

Your 2nd post:
Louis has just been kiled.


People pointed this exact thing out to you the last time you tried this.
You don't seem to understand context, unless the majority agree that Captain Falcon sucked so instead of facing that reality you hid in a cave until the heat died down.


User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 3:14 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Superman has always had feelings that's why he is Superman. Boy scouts cry.

User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 6/25/2025, 1:25 PM
Man of Steel is my fav
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/25/2025, 1:25 PM
He's already the most inaccurate version of Superman just judging by the trailers with his arrogant, teenage personality. Constantly yelling at people and saying things like "dude" and "I'm not messing around, I'm doing important stuff!"
TheHummus
TheHummus - 6/25/2025, 1:33 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Seems like a Superman to me. Good-hearted, corny, but to each their own. You are judging this by the trailers. I wouldn't say it would be inaccurate because he said "dude" - come on man, that is reaching for critiquing.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/25/2025, 1:41 PM
@TheHummus - I've seen Superman yelling more in these trailers than in every other form of Superman media combined. Where's the gentle, earnest version of Superman?

User Comment Image

Also, why is it reaching to not like Superman saying dude? Would you want Batman saying dude? He's never said that ever. It's a Spidey line.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/25/2025, 1:43 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - inaccurate? smallvile didn't even have a Superman.

Where were you then?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 1:50 PM
@UltimaRex - That's because smallvile was about Clark Kent's life before he became Superman. Had it been about Superman they probably would have called it that.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/25/2025, 2:00 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Clark Kent is Superman.

Smallvile had Clark Kent In Name Only.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2025, 1:35 PM
a 30 year old man with a zoomer cut, getting beat on and shit on in every trailer, acting like a punk ass whiny bitch ass bitch? ...hell yeah thats man superman, she probably pegs him when his lazy eye goes off course
User Comment Image
TheHummus
TheHummus - 6/25/2025, 1:38 PM
For someone who loved the "Legends of the Dark Knight" episode of Batman TAS, celebrating all different perspectives and works of Batman by different writers and artists, I find it baffling to see so many people pidgeon-holed to ONE version of something. You are not obligated to that version - they are not paying you, and most of all DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOU. Only your dollars.

Just sit back and try to enjoy the show with an open mind. Saying this as a Batman fan who went through it all with Keaton, Kilmer, Clooney, Bale, Affleck, and Pattinson. I want what's best for the industry - fingers crossed its a decent flick and can lift others up.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2025, 2:11 PM
@TheHummus - "Just sit back and try to enjoy the show with an open mind."

I like superman, I wanna watch a good superman movie, the marketing for this movie has shown me that this "superman" is clearly not my superman and judging from the trailers and clips ..... it's not made for me.
if I have to have "try"and enjoy it souly because "superman" is in the title then that is gonna have a negative long term effect on any future superman films because at the end of the day, studios follow the money not the fans.
karlel
karlel - 6/25/2025, 2:39 PM
@harryba11zack - So if you don't 100% agree with this direction then the future films will have a negative long term effect? This Superman looks and acts different than anything we've seen in TV or Movies. That should be okay with all of us just based on the different versions of this nearly 100 year old character we all have in our heads. Some hardliners even on this site scream you can't be a fan if you like this current suit. You can't be a fan if you like Man of Steel. You can or can't do this or that. It's a very stupid way of thinking. It's the equivalent of the older generation getting upset that teenagers wear band shirts of bands they never heard of. Why is this a problem? Why do we all try to gatekeep everyone else because they're not enjoying the thing we love the "right" way? My advice is to go watch that movie. Give them your money so they'll continue to make movies about this characters. Maybe this version isn't your favorite, that's okay. This movie being successful on some level will guarantee more movies. I mean who doesn't want to see Superman punch a monster in the nose????????
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder