DISCUSSION: Do You Think James Gunn's SUPERMAN Will Become THE Definitive Movie For The Man of Steel?

The hype is building up for James Gunn's Superman as we come closer and closer to its release. Starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, the movie is a big step for DC and its cinematic future. It is meant to introduce the new DCU, which already has a slew of exciting installments slated for release in the near future, such as Supergirl, Peacemaker Season 2, Lanterns and Clayface.

Having said that, aside from introducing us nerds and the general public to a brand-new superhero world, Superman is supposed to be, first and foremost, well... a Superman story. And that's what I want to focus on today: The impact the film will have on Clark Kent's long cinematic legacy. There have been multiple iterations of the Man of Steel on the big screen; 9, to be precise. They are:

Atom Man vs. Superman (1950)

Superman and the Mole-Men (1951)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Man of Steel (2013)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Much like it's usually the case whenever a new James Bond comes along, a new Superman movie brings with it expectations; expectations of how big it will be, and whether or not it will deliver a version of the hero that audiences will be able to latch onto. There's a lot of hype surrounding the first DCU film, which brings up a question worth discussing: Do you think 2025's Superman will become the definitive movie for the Man of Steel?

As good as the film looks, some could consider that a challenging level to reach, particularly given just how beloved and culturally impactful Superman: The Movie was and continues to be. However, that's what makes this an interesting discussion. Despite the many Superman features that have come out over the years, there still hasn't been one as culturally impactful as Christopher Reeve's first installment as the Last Son of Krypton.

Man of Steel, for example, was talked about a lot at the time of its release and years after it, but its prevalence in the pop-culture conversation stemmed, in large part, from the multiple story controversies surrounding it. No, I am talking about a full impact. I'm talking about Superman landing and becoming a fan-favorite hero in the same vein as Captain America, Iron Man or Spider-Man. And, unfortunately, none of the Man of Steel's past cinematic endeavors have managed to reach such heights.

Even today, nearly 50 years after it came out, if posed with the question of what their definitive Superman movie is, chances are older audiences will point to Richard Donner's Superman. On the other hand, younger viewers may not even have a definitive Superman film, given how much the character has struggled at the box office in the last few decades. Considering how long it's been since Kal-El's story has truly hit with the general public, it's well past time a new Superman-centric film takes the spotlight, and I am crossing my fingers for 2025's Superman to do just that.

So, without further ado, answer the question: Do you think Superman will become the quintessential movie for our beloved Clark Kent?

Superman will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.