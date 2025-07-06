SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Actress Isabela Merced Is Down For A Green Lantern Romance In The DCU

Isabela Merced will portray Hawkgirl in James Gunn's Superman, while Aaron Pierre will bring John Stewart to life in HBO's Lanterns.

By MarkJulian - Jul 06, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Source: Nerdist

While in the comics, Hawkgirl is traditionally romantically linked to Hawkman, the Justice League and Justice League Unlimited cartoon introduced a relationship between Hawkgirl and Green Lantern John Stewart that had its fair share of shippers.

Actress Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film, appears to be a fan of that version of the character, especially the romance between Hawkgirl and Green Lantern that was depicted across several seasons.

In a recent interview with Nerdist, she expressed interest in exploring a similar storyline in the DC Universe, if that’s the direction the creative team decides to take her character.

"I really love the idea- and that's why I love Lois and Clark's story, of the alien and human love story. There's just something so romantic about that to me. It's like, 'We shouldn't, but we should, but we shouldn't.' And that really got my heart as a kid, it broke my heart, when she eventually abandoned the team- the betrayal. The betrayal is crazy," said Merced, indicating that she clearly was a big fan of the show.

She went on to add, "But my love for the character that Maria brought to the show, it definitely transferred to this version, who is not Shayera, she's Kendra, but she has all the memories of her past life. So I'm definitely a huge fan of her story, and I can't wait to see how that evolves or if there even is a romantic aspect because I'm a romantic at heart, for sure."

Image

Green Lantern John Stewart is set to debut in the upcoming HBO Lanterns series, played by Aaron Pierre. With no signs of a Hawkman set to be introduced in the DCU, could fans be treated to a live-action recreation of the John and Shayera romance?

Superman arrives in theaters in just a few short days, on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A private screening for critics and select online personalities took place on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot, though full reviews won’t be released until tomorrow, July 7 (although a few outlets have already broken the embargo). Prime Video subscribers will also have access to early screenings on July 8.

The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.

David Corenswet leads the cast as Clark Kent, better known as Superman. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as the determined reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the ruthless and intelligent Lex Luthor.

Several other DC heroes make their big-screen debut, including Nathan Fillion as the impulsive Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the fierce Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the sharp-minded Mister Terrific.

The supporting cast features Sean Gunn as manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the tech-enhanced Angela Spica (also known as The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will play Daily Planet editor Perry White, and Sara Sampaio appears as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan portrays Metamorpho, the Element Man who can change his body into different substances. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Jonathan and Martha Kent, the Kansas couple who raised Clark.

Milly Alcock also makes her debut as Supergirl, with a standalone film already in development for the character.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/6/2025, 10:07 AM

My ONLY concern with James Gunn Superman movie is to many Superheroes at once.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/6/2025, 10:20 AM
@AllsGood - I would assume this is the most common concern. I feel like James Gunn has proven he can juggle multiple characters fairly well but he also has the added pressure of setting up the world. I hope he can pull it off but I'm not completely sold yet. I'm also not the biggest Superman fan in general so that could be a large part of it.

For CBMs I felt like I would like Thunderbolts and I was right. I have been hesitant for both Fantastic Four and Superman but genuinely want them both to be great
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/6/2025, 10:42 AM
@Wahhvacado - Even with Guardians Galaxy movie none of them knew each other. Met while in Prison.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/6/2025, 10:45 AM
@AllsGood - why is that a concern?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/6/2025, 10:07 AM
But im up
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/6/2025, 10:13 AM
As long as Shayera is with Hawkman, i'm fine with that
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/6/2025, 10:19 AM

Triple puke.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/6/2025, 10:22 AM
Of course she is...'that's Mufasa' 👀🤣

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/6/2025, 10:23 AM
I would rather have a John Stewart and Starfire hookup!
Forthas
Forthas - 7/6/2025, 10:45 AM
...and this is who I would cast as Starfire

Erin Kellyman
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/6/2025, 10:34 AM
Is she really down or I did she just say “yeah sure”to what a random interviewer asked her?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/6/2025, 10:51 AM
@soberchimera - probably, and I guess it warranted an article....
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/6/2025, 10:41 AM
Well of course she is.

Latina Heat wants some of the milk chocolate drops.

Indeed.😂

For [frick]s Sake

Hail DC🫡
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/6/2025, 10:43 AM
😍 Make it happen, I support this shipping!

