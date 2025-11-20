“I love Playing Green Arrow”: Stephen Amell Comments On Possibly Returning As Oliver Queen For The DCU

During a recent convention appearance, Arrow star Stephen Amell was asked about potentially returning as Oliver Queen for James Gunn’s DCU. Here’s what he said.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 20, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Before the DCEU and the DCU, there was Arrow. The show took a darker approach to Oliver Queen. Played by Stephen Amell, this Green Arrow was more aggressive, and his stories more adult. The series lasted for eight seasons, and despite its departure from it source material, it became the seminal depiction of Green Arrow for many. Now, the DC Universe is being explored in a new way in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU.

The Arrowverse is over, but when it comes to actors who've played a role for a long time, them returning to their characters is an interesting thing to ponder. Now, Stephen Amell has addressed just that. The actor attended the "Arrowverse Heroes" panel at Motor City Comic Con alongside John Diggle actor David Ramsey (via Screen Rant). The two were asked if they'd like to reprise their Arrowverse roles in the DCU, or join the franchise as different characters.

Amell said that, though he's not privy to DC Studios' plans, he would be willing to do whatever pleased his fans. The actor then expressed his fondness for the way in which his portrayal of Oliver Queen and the Arrow series as a whole have resonated with his audience:

"I love playing the Green Arrow, I love playing Oliver Queen. But I think, more than that, I like how it makes people feel when I come to these conventions, or just when I'm walking around on a daily basis. Not a day goes by that someone doesn't talk to me about Arrow, the Green Arrow, Oliver Queen. But they always then relate it back to their experience with the series, how it made them feel, whether they bonded with a sibling, or a parent, or a friend with the series."

For his part, David Ramsey said that he loves Darkseid, and he would like to play the villain. 

Arrow was, undoubtedly, a groundbreaking step for superhero adaptations on television. While initially billed as a grounded story, Arrow eventually paved the way for The Flash, a much more fantastical spinoff. That show was followed up by Supergirl. Then came Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Batwoman. In the end, a small, grounded take on a street-level DC hero sparked the birth of one of the most ambitious universe in TV history.

With that, there's no denying that Amell's Green Arrow has an impressive legacy. Having said that, it's best to explore new territory with the hero. Eight seasons were made of him as the character. We know what his interpretation of Green Arrow looks like. With the DCU exploring new versions of DC heroes, the best path forward is to see a fresh take on Oliver Queen and his world. 

That's not to say that Amell shouldn't be part of the DCU. As the question posed, he could join the franchise as another DC character down the line. 

Would you like to see Stephen Amell back as Green Arrow in the DCU? If not, what character would you like to see him play? What's your favorite Arrowverse series? Let me know in the comments!

InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/20/2025, 11:04 AM
Reminds me of when my little cousin said he wanted to play in the NHL.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/20/2025, 11:06 AM
He never played Green Arrow in the first place. He was Green Batman.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/20/2025, 11:17 AM
@InfinitePunches - Green Arrow was always a Batman ripoff, going back to the comics. Millionaire / Billionaire. Ward / Sidekick with a more colorful suit. The Arrow Car. The Arrow Cave. Ignoring that to lamely dunk on what is one of the best live action portrayals of a specific superhero in any medium isn't the point you think you're making.

User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/20/2025, 11:31 AM
@HistoryofMatt - They were similar back during the Silver Age, sure. But both characters evolved in different directions since then. Batman went the dark, brooding detective route. And Ollie went the quipping political activist route. Precisely so that they could differentiate the two. To act like Green Arrow has ever been similar to modern Batman in the comics is disingenuous.

(And we've gotten one other live action portrayal, and that one was better.)
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/20/2025, 12:50 PM
@InfinitePunches - You sure did use a lot of words to say that yes, Green Arrow was always a Batman ripoff.

Also, claiming the Smallville version was better than Arrow is hilariously stupid cope. I'm guessing from your comments you just don't like Steven Amell, and instead of just saying that, it drives you to say a lot of things that aren't true.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/20/2025, 1:00 PM
@HistoryofMatt - I watched every episode of Arrow the week it premiered. Stephen Amell is a very good actor who should have won an Emmy for his performance in episode 5x17 "Kapiushon." About a third of Arrow is very good television.

But it's not a Green Arrow show. The character was a Batman ripoff originally. Specifically of the cheesy, 50s Batman. Making Green Arrow a ripoff of modern Batman is something only that show has done. Marc Guggenheim wrote a pilot for a Batman show but CW couldn't get the rights and they reworked it into a Green Arrow show. This is all common knowledge.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/20/2025, 4:30 PM
@InfinitePunches - No, you're right. Way too much Batman influence in that show. He didn't really act like GA either and honestly there are so many more blondish actors there who would cast so much better than Amell and the studios wouldn't have to worry about all the immature off-screen drama that comes with him. Cast another actor and let them really play the Green Arrow the way he is written.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/20/2025, 4:35 PM
@HistoryofMatt - He was pretty much the socio-liberal version of Batman. Probably why his runs would result low sales and cancellations vs Batman who was almost never cancelled. Amell's portrayal of GA and saying it's one of the best live action really a stretch seeing how it's only been done twice vs Batman's 12.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/20/2025, 8:02 PM
@Linux1172 - Read it again. I said it's one of the best live action version of ANY superhero. Not Green Arrow specifically.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/21/2025, 7:41 AM
@HistoryofMatt - Even more laughable.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/20/2025, 11:11 AM
Go away man, the DCU may look like its CW quality but Stephen is levels below the likes of corenswet, nick Hoult and Sean Gunn.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/20/2025, 11:38 AM
@ClungeOfSteel - Sean Gunn?? Nah. Amell and Shawn are on the same level.
Level 4 Alligators but level 8 turtles. Cornsweat is more like a level 6 sloth.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/20/2025, 2:19 PM
@slickrickdesigns - dont you dare talk bad about a Gunn sur!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2025, 11:24 AM
While I liked Amell as Oliver and Ramsey as Diggle , I have had that version of GA & his world (which had its high and low points) so I’m fine with moving onto a new iteration of the character in the DCU tbh.

However I doubt it happens but I wouldn’t mind if both of them got to join that universe as new characters like I could see Stephen as Nathaniel Adams/Captain Atom etc.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I did like Arrow overall and it will hold a special place in my heart honestly!!.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 11/20/2025, 11:33 AM
Please keep everyone involved with the Arrowverse far away from the DCU. My only potential exception would be Grant Gustin.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/20/2025, 11:36 AM
@Ha1frican - Meh. Grant Gustin is fine. Matt Ryan as Constantine and John Wesley Shipp as Jay Garrick are they only ones I'd be happy to see return.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 11/20/2025, 5:03 PM
@InfinitePunches - Yknow what I forgot about those, those are valid. Gustin wouldn’t be my choice for the DCU but I also wouldn’t be mad if they kept him
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/20/2025, 11:36 AM
I’m not a Steve Amell fan at all and I’ve hated on the Arrow show in the past but even the first 3 seasons of CW’s the Arrow was better than Peacemaker seasons 1 and 2.
Everything after the third season became power rangers.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/20/2025, 11:45 AM
Nope. We can do better.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 11/20/2025, 11:49 AM
I liked Arrow. It certainly had its highs and lows. They were able to use the character in a more Batman type way, because they weren't allowed to use Batman himself. In the DCU, I'd rather they do something new with the character, since he and Batman might eventually share the screen.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/20/2025, 11:55 AM
Yea keep him far away. His Oliver aint Oliver, he was always BATMAN-LITE.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 11/20/2025, 12:23 PM
I loved Arrow, as it and Man of Steel are what got me into the DC universe. However, he wasn´t a comic accurate take and we deserve a comic book accurate take with frankly, a better actor. If anything have him cameo.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/20/2025, 12:49 PM
I'm cool with that. I just want him written as actually Green Arrow and not a Batman knockoff.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/20/2025, 12:52 PM
If you watch Hemsworth's performances now versus the first Thor and Avengers films, it shows that an actor can really grow talent-wise. Maybe with the right direction and coaching he can do it. BUT it's easier and probably better to just get somebody else.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/20/2025, 1:07 PM
That first season when he was killing mother[frick]ers was fire:

Oliver Queen's kill count on the CW show Arrow is debated and varies depending on the source, with estimates ranging from at least 155 to over 200

So crazy that it started badass and ended like a the JLA and Dawson's Creek had a baby.
grif
grif - 11/20/2025, 1:14 PM
sounds broke as [frick]. nothing new here
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 11/20/2025, 1:41 PM
Idk man, Amell always seemed fairly miserable, while the show was on. In interviews, his social media. Very defensive and a little agro. In the show he was alright. Seemed like a leader type but not one that really liked to bear that cross.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/20/2025, 4:38 PM
@LibraMatter - Accurate.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/20/2025, 6:48 PM
I think it'd be funnier if Gunn brought back actors that portrayed DC characters in the past as different DC characters. Kinda what he's doing with Mamoa as Lobo.

