“I love Playing Green Arrow”: Stephen Amell Comments On Possibly Returning As Oliver Queen For The DCU

Before the DCEU and the DCU, there was Arrow. The show took a darker approach to Oliver Queen. Played by Stephen Amell, this Green Arrow was more aggressive, and his stories more adult. The series lasted for eight seasons, and despite its departure from it source material, it became the seminal depiction of Green Arrow for many. Now, the DC Universe is being explored in a new way in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU.

The Arrowverse is over, but when it comes to actors who've played a role for a long time, them returning to their characters is an interesting thing to ponder. Now, Stephen Amell has addressed just that. The actor attended the "Arrowverse Heroes" panel at Motor City Comic Con alongside John Diggle actor David Ramsey (via Screen Rant). The two were asked if they'd like to reprise their Arrowverse roles in the DCU, or join the franchise as different characters.

Amell said that, though he's not privy to DC Studios' plans, he would be willing to do whatever pleased his fans. The actor then expressed his fondness for the way in which his portrayal of Oliver Queen and the Arrow series as a whole have resonated with his audience:

"I love playing the Green Arrow, I love playing Oliver Queen. But I think, more than that, I like how it makes people feel when I come to these conventions, or just when I'm walking around on a daily basis. Not a day goes by that someone doesn't talk to me about Arrow, the Green Arrow, Oliver Queen. But they always then relate it back to their experience with the series, how it made them feel, whether they bonded with a sibling, or a parent, or a friend with the series."

For his part, David Ramsey said that he loves Darkseid, and he would like to play the villain.

Arrow was, undoubtedly, a groundbreaking step for superhero adaptations on television. While initially billed as a grounded story, Arrow eventually paved the way for The Flash, a much more fantastical spinoff. That show was followed up by Supergirl. Then came Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Batwoman. In the end, a small, grounded take on a street-level DC hero sparked the birth of one of the most ambitious universe in TV history.

With that, there's no denying that Amell's Green Arrow has an impressive legacy. Having said that, it's best to explore new territory with the hero. Eight seasons were made of him as the character. We know what his interpretation of Green Arrow looks like. With the DCU exploring new versions of DC heroes, the best path forward is to see a fresh take on Oliver Queen and his world.

That's not to say that Amell shouldn't be part of the DCU. As the question posed, he could join the franchise as another DC character down the line.

Would you like to see Stephen Amell back as Green Arrow in the DCU? If not, what character would you like to see him play? What's your favorite Arrowverse series? Let me know in the comments!