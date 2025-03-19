ARROW Star Katie Cassidy Was "Crushed" By Decision To Kill Black Canary; Believes Her Firing Was "Political"

ARROW Star Katie Cassidy Was &quot;Crushed&quot; By Decision To Kill Black Canary; Believes Her Firing Was &quot;Political&quot;

Arrow and The Flash star Katie Cassidy reflects on being fired from The CW series during season 4, admitting she was "crushed" by the decision to kill Black Canary and hinting at behind-the-scenes issues.

By JoshWilding - Mar 19, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Katie Cassidy played Arrow's Laurel Lance and while her transformation into Black Canary was a little convoluted, fans embraced the character and weren't happy when she died in season 4. 

That came as part of the big "Who's in the grave?" mystery that lasted right up until Damien Darhk killed Lauren in a moment that faced a significant amount of backlash at the time.

During an interview with Michael Rosenbaum, Cassidy reflected on being dropped from the series and initially not being concerned about Black Canary being in the grave when the season 4 premiere aired. However, things changed in the build to that year's New York Comic Con.

Arrow showrunners Marc Guggenheim and Wendy sent an email to the cast - shortly before they'd be filming the mystery character's death scene - and Cassidy recalled, "For whatever reason, my stomach just dropped. I immediately text Marc Guggenheim, who I adore, 'I’m fired, aren’t I?' I was like, 'Marc, I have a sick feeling in my stomach, please don’t make me wait the weekend. Please, can we get on a call tomorrow?' He said, 'Wow, you’re really intuitive. I’ll call you tomorrow.'"

A conference call with Guggenheim and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg followed. "Marc said, 'Listen, unfortunately, I have to tell you you’re the one that’s in the grave.'" Admitting that she was "angry at first" and "emotional," she pointed to there being bigger issues at play. 

"I have theories," Cassidy started before trailing off. "I think it was political" (for what it's worth, Guggenheim has previously suggested Laurel's death came as a result of there being "a lot of cooks in the kitchen").

Cassidy did say she had one "anger moment" on the call and told the creative team, "I just have to say I feel like I’ve always been given the short end of the stick," before telling them she had to go, hanging up, and crying. Arrow's lead Stephen Amell later "called me immediately and was like, 'I’m so sorry, I don’t want it to be you.'"

Cassidy was then forced to attend New York Comic Con and had to feign ignorance, despite being "crushed." On the plus side, she later returned in The Flash as Earth-X's Black Siren and, after guest starring across the Arrowverse's TV shows, returned to Arrow for season 6 as Earth-2's Laurel Lance. 

"I did get a call after Flash aired, from Marc, that said, 'Would you come back as a series regular? I think we may have made a mistake.'' And then I was back and better than ever and happy." 

In hindsight, Cassidy now says, "Quite frankly, them killing me off took every other series regular and sends these other characters spiraling in different directions and reacting. It’s storytelling and I don’t take it personally. I think they did a great job in writing for me, quite frankly, and I got a lot to play with. So for that I’m grateful."

You can watch the full interview with the Arrow alum in the player below. 

MikeyL
MikeyL - 3/19/2025, 6:39 AM
She really grew as a character by the point of her death. It was a mistake killing her just so she wouldn’t get in the way of their precious Oliver/Felicity ship
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/19/2025, 6:42 AM
Honestly , I never particularly liked Laurel that much and felt both her as Black Siren and the character itself was better then the former…

However she’s definitely right still in that it felt like she was given the short end of the stick usually , especially when Felicity started to become a more popular character but oh well.

Arrow had its highs & lows for me but it’ll still hold a special place in my heart always not only due to where I was in my life during that time but also because that show at its peak was something else.

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/19/2025, 6:47 AM
That whole CW Arrowverse is like trying to remember a dream.

Stuff happened. I think some of it was interesting. That's about all I can say.

