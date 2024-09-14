ARROW Star Stephen Amell On Why He "Didn't F***ing Appreciate" James Gunn's Jab At Green Arrow In PEACEMAKER

Arrow star Stephen Amell has elaborated on his previous comments about James Gunn's Peacemaker, explaining why he took a joke about the Emerald Archer personally. Find the actor's comments in full here...

By JoshWilding - Sep 14, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Stephen Amell has frequently spoken candidly about how he feels the Arrowverse wasn't given the respect it deserved by Warner Bros. The CW's lineup of DC TV shows was never incorporated into the DCEU and ultimately reached an unceremonious end with the cancellations of Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow

In Peacemaker season 1, John Cena's Christopher Smith took cheap shots at several DC superheroes, including Green Arrow. Confirming he was no fan of the Emerald Archer, the former Task Force X member said, "That dude goes to brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight sparkling with a four-inch wide butthole drilled into the costume."

Amell made it clear he didn't appreciate the jab when the episode aired and reiterated his frustrations during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

"That was a little unnecessary. I didn’t f***ing appreciate that at all," the actor started. "Okay. I am just going to come right out and say this. There was just such...between the movies and Peacemaker a little bit...our show was kind of treated like shit. I get it, we’re on the CW, I get it, it’s TV."

"But I also get the fact that when people think about the most recent iteration of DC, they don’t think about the Snyder Cut - they think about the Arrowverse," Amell continued. "We got crapped on for years, and years, and years, and this just seemed excessive. I’m not actually mad, but I just remember hearing that and just being like, 'F*** those guys,' like seriously."

"I’m up here. I’m working just as hard as anyone else. Do you know how hard it is to play a superhero with no superpowers for 23 episodes a year? It’s really, really, really hard, and I’m not looking for a prize but, like, maybe don’t shit on our show," he concluded. 

Despite these very obvious frustrations, Amell was quick to point out that he has no problem with Cena. James Gunn on the other hand? "If I should be mad at anyone, it should be James Gunn for writing that in the first place. But [Cena] could not be a nicer guy. It’s not a personal vendetta against [Cena]."

It does feel a little like the Arrow star may have taken the whole thing a little too seriously, especially when Aquaman was another frequent target of Peacemaker's insults. The difference there, of course, is that Jason Momoa got to make a cameo appearance in the finale while Amell was left to languish on The CW. 

You can check out the full interview with Amell in the player below.

Vigor
Vigor - 9/14/2024, 3:38 PM
He's always been a very sensitive fella
TheyDont
TheyDont - 9/14/2024, 3:45 PM
@Vigor - A 4-inch butthole would do that do ya
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/14/2024, 4:30 PM
@TheyDont - Ha!
Gambito
Gambito - 9/14/2024, 3:38 PM
Get off your horse bro it was a [frick]ing joke, you should know your show existed thanks to smallville and Justin Hartley
MG0019
MG0019 - 9/14/2024, 4:01 PM
@Gambito - And also… he wasn’t making fun of you or the CW shows 😂

The character makes fun of ALL the heroes. He was the one said Aquaman f@cks fish right? And, it was set in the Snyderverse. So the CHARACTER of Peacemakers is making fun of the other Fictional Character of GreenArrow that exists in his world. It wasn’t a jab at the CW at all, and Amnell’s response shows how much of a prissy diva he is lol.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/14/2024, 3:39 PM
Boohoo
Madman
Madman - 9/14/2024, 3:43 PM
I feel like the point was that he has crass hyperbole about everyone who’s not him? I mean, if I remember correctly, the show theorized and then confirmed that Aquaman [frick]s fish (which Gunn made a similar joke in Guardians at Quill’s expense)… so it really could have been so much worse.
Madman
Madman - 9/14/2024, 3:45 PM
@Madman - If anything, I doubt Amell even occurred to Gunn when he wrote the line.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 9/14/2024, 3:45 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/14/2024, 3:47 PM
Dude comes off as taking himself too seriously, yeah, the CW got shit, but it comes with the territory of being on TV. You're gonna constantly be judged...
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/14/2024, 3:48 PM
I watched about half of the entirety of Arrow, and I did not think about Amell when that joke came up in Peacemaker.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 9/14/2024, 3:49 PM
Sorry Steve, but CW superhero shows are niche programming for comic book fans who have that soap opera watching mindset. Those series sure have their moments but quality was never a priority, and it doesn't need to be for that market. You got crapped on for a reason homie
elcapitan
elcapitan - 9/14/2024, 3:54 PM
Dude sit down. Arrow was off the air for two years when Peacemaker came out. They weren’t shitting on your show, they were shitting on the character.
asherman93
asherman93 - 9/14/2024, 3:57 PM
I just assumed it was another example of Peacemaker being a dumbass.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/14/2024, 4:15 PM
@asherman93 - yeah , dude got all that info from the internet lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/14/2024, 4:04 PM
cw arrow was not green arrow, he was just a piss poor cheap ass bargain rip-off of batman. glad WB kept their distance from that CW trash.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/14/2024, 4:06 PM
YES! James gunn is an A-Hole. I just want to welcome Stephen Amell to the long line of people in the industry who are slowly discovering that fact. Only a loser like David Zaslav would mistakenly think he will save the DC brand. But judging by their stock price it is not the only bad decision he has made.
newhire13
newhire13 - 9/14/2024, 4:25 PM
@Forthas - Found the other half of Twilight
Polaris
Polaris - 9/14/2024, 4:17 PM
The joke was about the character, not the CW version. It's no different than Marvel making fun of Hawkeye all the time.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 9/14/2024, 4:18 PM
Little Ollie can’t take a joke
rebellion
rebellion - 9/14/2024, 4:18 PM
a gym rat with no acting talent. the delusion that most people think of cw shows when dc is mentioned... your show was garbage, aired on a garbage network, cheap sets, cheap costumes, poor ratings, good riddance.
newhire13
newhire13 - 9/14/2024, 4:23 PM
A bit overly sensitive lol. He’s not the Green Arrow in that universe. And Peacemaker is portrayed as an idiot and an asshole who talks trash about all heroes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/14/2024, 4:32 PM
@newhire13 - yeah

I just it hit a nerve with him and he’s projecting frustrations that weren’t the intention
eagc1995
eagc1995 - 9/14/2024, 4:26 PM
Stephen.....its just a joke.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/14/2024, 4:35 PM
Sensitive sally
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/14/2024, 4:38 PM
I mean I get where he’s coming from to an extent since the Arrowverse was treated as the red headed stepchild at times by DC/WB..

Regardless of the quality (I think they were inconsistent but still hold a special place in my heart) , they were considered back then the more successful shared universe endeavor for a time then the DCEU so I get his frustration that they tended to be overlooked or even were the ones had restrictions out on them such as being able to use a character or not when the movies had plans for them & such.

However , I do think he’s taken this a bit too seriously since they weren’t specifically making fun of his version of Oliver Queen but moreso the character in general or the DCEU iteration that apparently existed off screen.

I know Amell can sometimes rub people the wrong way which I can understand but I still like the guy enough and am interested to see his new show soon!!

User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 9/14/2024, 4:41 PM
Cry for me.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 9/14/2024, 4:45 PM
They're not talking about you...

User Comment Image
Lysander45
Lysander45 - 9/14/2024, 4:52 PM
His career peaked playing Oliver Queen so naturally he's going to feel protective about his biggest break. However, the dude needs to understand that his moment has passed and trying to make everything DC-related circle back to the CW-era was sad from the beginning.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/14/2024, 5:02 PM
@Lysander45 - You obviously never watched Heels. You should. It's on Netflix tomorrow. Watch it. It's fantastic.
AC1
AC1 - 9/14/2024, 5:06 PM
He always comes across so angry and confrontational. Like how does he not get that this had nothing to do with him or his show, and would've been referencing an entirely different version of the character altogether?

