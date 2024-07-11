Arrowverse Executive Producer Greg Berlanti On How It Feels To Pass The Torch To DC Studios

Arrowverse Executive Producer Greg Berlanti On How It Feels To Pass The Torch To DC Studios

Greg Berlanti spent the better part of a decade overseeing the Arrowverse, but how does he feel about passing the torch to James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios? Find his comments in full here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Source: Deadline

Warner Bros. never quite figured out the whole "shared universe" thing, with the DCEU, Arrowverse, and various other TV shows (Titans and Gotham, for example), all standing separate from one another.

Arguably the most successful of all those realities was The CW's. Starting with Arrow, the "Arrowverse" rapidly expanded to encompass several small screen franchises, including The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and eventually even Supergirl

Crossovers took place far more frequently than in the DCEU, with Crisis on Infinite Earths becoming one of the Arrowverse's greatest successes. 

Greg Berlanti was the one who helped start it all and remains a creative force in the background of those TV shows. He's since moved on and, in an interview with Deadline, confirmed he's ready to see what DC Studios comes up with when James Gunn and Peter Safran launch the DCU.

"It was a moment in time for me, and one plan, the size and the scope of which we were altogether able to achieve," Berlanti explained. "The closeness that I had with many of the actors, and still have, and other writers and directors and the family that we built over that time. And the opportunity where every year we were doing these big crossover episodes and all the different showrunners would come in from all the different shows."

"To create in that way was such a joy and incredibly challenging. But it is nothing I would try and replicate again at this moment. That felt very singular. I love Warner Bros. I wish them all the best with these amazing characters. We had a credo that I would say to everybody all the time, which is, we're so lucky to have these characters."

"Let's return them to the shelf more valuable than when we took them off. It was very much about that, and trying to build a world and a place where everybody who loved them as much as we did could come and tell stories. Now I think it's time for new; the torch has been passed beautifully, and I'm really excited by all they're doing there now."

DC Studios plans to create a DCU encompassing film, television, animation, and video games. Even if the Arrowverse hadn't ended with The Flash last year, there's a very good chance we'd have been saying goodbye to it now to pave the way for those plans.

In terms of the characters who inhabited the Arrowverse, Gunn has plans for Superman and Supergirl; beyond that, we don't know what's in store for the likes of Green Arrow and Batwoman!

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/11/2024, 9:47 AM
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/11/2024, 10:27 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - the CW did nothing to move the needle lol

Alien: Romulus tickets go on sale today between 11:40am and 12pm est
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/11/2024, 9:50 AM
Regardless of how you felt about the Arrowverse, you can't deny that its impact on superhero television, for better or for worse. I do miss tuning in each week and seeing what characters would crossover to different shows or what iconic DC character or city would be introduced or mentioned.

But I'm looking forward to this new era. I like the stylized approach they're going for in terms of aesthetic.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/11/2024, 9:56 AM
@comicfan100 - Season 1 and even 2 of Arrow and The Flash were pretty stellar.

I remember looking forward to them every week.

Got to the point where I was basically hate watching, so I "tapped out" when the last big team-up event finished and Amell left; felt like a good time to move on for me.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/11/2024, 9:58 AM
@comicfan100 - Arrow did its bit back 2012 and 100% ushered in a new era of television for the genre. That, and Agents of SHIELD. Nobody can take that away from them.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/11/2024, 9:59 AM
@DravenCorvis - Yeah, I get that. I watched most of everything. I wasn't hate watching. More so seeing if anything cool would happen. But the annual crossover events was what I looked forward to the most.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/11/2024, 10:00 AM
@FireandBlood - That's true. And Smallville was the golden age for superhero televsion, but Arrow picked up the ball and ran with it.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/11/2024, 10:04 AM
@comicfan100 - Yep, 100%. Batman ‘66, Wonder Woman, The Incredible Hulk, Smallville, Heroes and then Arrow all paved the way for all the good shit we have now. Now we’re spoilt for choice with shows that have high production values and top tier talent.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/11/2024, 10:05 AM
@comicfan100 - They were great.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/11/2024, 10:06 AM
@FireandBlood - Yeah. 100% perfection is expected with every project that comes out now, as well. Which pretty much ruins the fun. I must be the only one who's okay with a project that's just good. Not terrible, not great, but just good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 10:10 AM
@comicfan100 - me too man

Things can have issues but doesn’t mean there isn’t good in them aswell or vice versa.

Few things in life are binary.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/11/2024, 10:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah. I've learned that expecting everything to be perfect, you're setting yourself up for disappointment most of the time.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/11/2024, 9:50 AM
Passing the torch? He either has a huge ego, or he agrees with some that the DCU costumes are on par with the CW ones.
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 7/11/2024, 9:54 AM
lol passing the torch. That torch went out on its own after the first couple seasons of arrow and season one of flash then it's been total cheesy corny shit ever since that definitely didn't elevate the characters,
grif
grif - 7/11/2024, 10:00 AM
certainly passed something

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/11/2024, 10:00 AM
Arrow was a breath of fresh air when it came out, ngl. And it definitely earned its place as a pioneer in superhero television, no one can take that away from it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 10:17 AM
The Arrowverse certainly had its issues and varied in quality from season to season or even show to show but it will always hold a special place in my heart…

They were able to create a successful & cohesive universe on the small screen that a lot of people for many years enjoyed , you can’t take that away from them imo.

I wish all the cast and crew of this universe best wishes on their future endeavors!!.
Chrome
Chrome - 7/11/2024, 10:26 AM
Cross over events were fun, if they were smart they would sell the cross over events in stores as a blue ray or something. This way people won’t need to purchase all the shows auto piece them together .theyre leaving money on the table not to do this
xfan320
xfan320 - 7/11/2024, 10:46 AM
Looking back at the CW-verse, I'm torn between feeling both IMPRESSED and DISAPPOINTED with how it all turned out.

While they did manage to get together a good many DC characters and storylines on television for many first time/casual viewers (itself impressive), unfortunately, the whole execution was just kinda lackluster overall and bogged down with soap opera style storytelling infused throughout.

I still think it was like he said, "a moment in time," and we can all look back and appreciate the hard work it must have taken just to get the bare minimum done.

