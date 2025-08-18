FRANKENSTEIN: Guillermo del Toro's Horror Remake Gets Two New Posters, Sets Theatrical/Netflix Release Dates

FRANKENSTEIN: Guillermo del Toro's Horror Remake Gets Two New Posters, Sets Theatrical/Netflix Release Dates

Exciting news today as Guillermo del Toro's upcoming reimagining of Frankenstein has secured a theatrical and streaming release date. The news is accompanied by two chilling new posters for the movie.

By JoshWilding - Aug 18, 2025 03:08 PM EST
Source: Fear HQ

With Frankenstein, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio) adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, two new posters have just been released, featuring Oscar Isaac's (Moon Knight) Victor Frankenstein and his monstrous creation, played by Jacob Elordi (Saltburn).

Those are accompanied by long-awaited release date news. Frankenstein will arrive in select theaters on October 17, with a Netflix debut now confirmed for November 7. Why is a streaming movie heading to the big screen?

Well, this should help put the movie into Oscar contention, similar to Pinocchio, which had a month-long run in theaters before its streaming debut (it later won the "Best Animated Feature" category at the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Critic's Choice Awards and PGA Awards).

Discussing his approach to playing Frankenstein's monster in a recent interview, Elordi explained that the legendary Boris Karloff (who starred in 1931's Frankenstein) was a major source of inspiration for him. 

"I devoured all of his monsters," the actor shared. "At first I thought, 'I’ll stay away from this. I want to do my own thing.' And then I asked Guillermo, 'Should I watch the other Frankensteins?' And he goes, 'What the f*** do you mean?' I was like, 'Well, I don’t want it to be influenced.' He says, 'My friend, it’s a movie, it can’t [frick]ing hurt you.' I went home, and I just binged them."

After taking that deep dive, the actor hopes that what he saw rubbed off. "Something in his gaze, something in the way that he moves. The biggest thing was just immersing myself in the world of these creatures."

At the center of Frankenstein are Oscar Isaac (Ex MachinaInside Llewyn Davis), Jacob Elordi (SaltburnPriscilla), and Mia Goth (XEmma). 

Joining that main trio are Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The WitcherAhsoka), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the Harry Potter films), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), with Charles Dance (Game of ThronesMank) and Christoph Waltz (Inglourious BasterdsDjango Unchained).

Frankenstein lurches onto Netflix on November 7, but arrives in select theaters on October 17. 

image host
image host
