28 YEARS LATER 3 Moving Forward At Sony With Cillian Murphy In Talks To Return

28 YEARS LATER 3 Moving Forward At Sony With Cillian Murphy In Talks To Return

Following the phenomenal early reception for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Sony is moving forward with the threequel, which will mark the return original star Cillian Murphy to the franchise.

News
By RohanPatel - Dec 10, 2025 10:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Deadline

Deadline is reporting that Sony Pictures is offiically moving forward with the third installment in their 28 Years Later series, with original franchise star Cillian Murphy set to return and original scribe Alex Garland penning the script. 

Murphy will reprise his role as Jim in Nia DaCosta's upcoming 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which hits theaters in January, with his appearance setting up the third chapter. He's also served as an executive producer on all three films.

While Sony has always held the option for a third movie, they chose to wait to see how the first two films were received before making a call on the third one. However, after a successful box office run for 28 Years Later earlier this year and a roaring early reception for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, it seems as though the decision was an easy one for Sony as they look to continue this story in theaters in a few years time. 

A director hasn't been confirmed just yet, but it's expected that Danny Boyle will return to helm the threequel. The Academy Award-winner had expressed interest in recent interviews and previously directed both 28 Days Later and 28 Years Later

28 Years Later grossed $151.3 million at the global box office last summer, on an estimated $60 million production budget, and it looks like The Bone Temple may also exceed expectations next month, after early reactions hail it as "one of the greatest horror movies of the decade."

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple stars Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest HotelSchindler's List), Jack O'Connell (UnbrokenSkins), Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter SoldierSolo: A Star Wars Story), Chi Lewis-Parry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-AssAvengers: Age of Ultron), Emma Laird (Mayor of KingstownA Haunting in Venice), Maura Bird, Ghazi Al Ruffai, Sam Locke, and Academy Award-winner Cillian Murphy (Batman BeginsOppenheimer, Peaky Blinders).

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple hits theaters on January 16, 2026!

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later - but turning that world on its head - Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship - with consequences that could change the world as they know it - and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE Reactions Suggest Sequel Might Be Even More Polarizing Than The Previous Film
Related:

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE Reactions Suggest Sequel Might Be Even More Polarizing Than The Previous Film
RESIDENT EVIL 9: PlayStation Store Leaks Long-Awaited Return Of [SPOILER] To The Franchise
Recommended For You:

RESIDENT EVIL 9: PlayStation Store Leaks Long-Awaited Return Of [SPOILER] To The Franchise

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder