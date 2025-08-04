SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Star Michael Mando Teases Scorpion's Comic-Accurate Costume...And Venom?!

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Star Michael Mando Teases Scorpion's Comic-Accurate Costume...And Venom?!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Michael Mando has shared some very intriguing images on Instagram, perhaps teasing a comic-accurate costume for The Scorpion and Mac Gargan's transformation into Venom...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 04, 2025 05:08 AM EST

Shortly before the weekend, we learned that Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Mando will make his long-awaited MCU return as Mac Gargan, a.k.a. the Scorpion, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Now, the actor has taken to Instagram to tease both a comic-accurate costume...and Venom?! There have been some rumblings about the alien costume factoring into this movie for a while now, though its introduction still seems like something the Russo Brothers would want to tackle in Avengers: Secret Wars, setting the stage for Spider-Man 5

Mando, however, may be looking further ahead. After Scorpion is inevitably defeated in this movie, he could eventually take Eddie Brock's place in the MCU by becoming Venom once Peter Parker rids himself of the Symbiote. As you'll likely recall from the comics, Gargan's Venom was far more lethal and deranged than Brock ever was. 

The Better Call Saul alum also appeared to tease a comic-accurate costume for his Scorpion. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man put a fresh spin on the villain's suit, but if we do end up with something like this, we're in for a treat. 

Yesterday, we got plenty of set photos featuring Tom Holland's web-slinger, mask and all. It's unclear whether any other cast members will be present on set, but shooting has reportedly been cancelled today due to inclement weather in Glasgow, Scotland. 

The future looks bright for Spider-Man in the MCU. At the end of 2021, longtime franchise producer Amy Pascal promised, "[Spider-Man: No Way Home] is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie."

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of..we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three," she continued. "This is not the last of our MCU movies. Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners."

Check out Mando's Spider-Man: Brand New Day teases below. 

image host
image host
image host

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Reveal HD Shots Of The New Suit And Mask As Video Shows Spidey In Action
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Reveal HD Shots Of The New Suit And Mask As Video Shows Spidey In Action
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos/Videos FINALLY Reveal Spidey's New Mask And His Back Logo
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos/Videos FINALLY Reveal Spidey's New Mask And His Back Logo

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/4/2025, 6:34 AM
User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/4/2025, 6:40 AM
Please just do these characters justice with no reimagining
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/4/2025, 6:46 AM
This movie set is a sieve!! Leave something to surprise us!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder