BATTLEWORLD #3 Will Introduce One Of The Most Unique (And Weird) VENOM Designs In Marvel Comics History

In the classic Amazing Spider-Man #252 by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, Spider-Man returned from Secret Wars with a new black costume that was later revealed to be the alien symbiote Venom. That changed the wall-crawler's world forever, and gave us a Lethal Protector who has become one of Marvel Comics' most iconic villains and heroes.

Now, over 40 years later, a new comic book legend begins with the debut of a symbiote costume in Battleworld #3 this November, and it's set to return the following month in Venom #252.

Battleworld, a new limited series by Christos Gage and Marcus To, kicks off in September. The series follows the tradition of both the groundbreaking original Secret Wars and the 2015 Secret Wars event by bringing various heroes from the multiverse together on a patchwork planet for an epic conflict.

Last week at San Diego Comic-Con, retailers learned that in Battleworld #3, one of those chosen heroes is revealed to be an all-new alternate Venom in a red and blue Spidey suit.

Created by writer Jordan Morris, who made his Marvel Comics debut earlier this year in Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1, and Marvel's Stormbreaker elite artist and superstar Spider-Verse designer Luciano Vecchio, this mysterious new character will headline his own backup story by Morris and Jesús Saíz in Venom #252, part of Al Ewing and Paco Medina's current run.

Venom #252 will also reunite DeFalco and Frenz for a story that ties back to their classic Amazing Spider-Man issue.

In addition to Luciano Vecchio's design sheet for the new costume, we have the main cover for Battleworld #3 by Leinil Francis Yu and a "Venom Variant Cover" by Phillip Tan. Also below, you can see new variant covers for Venom #252 by R.B. Silva and Cory Smith that homage the original covers of Secret Wars #7 and Amazing Spider-Man #252.

Stay tuned for more on an issue Marvel Comics says will feature "the most shocking costume reveal in 40 years," and let us know your thoughts on this unique design down in the comments section.

BATTLEWORLD #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Venom Variant Cover by PHILLIP TAN

On Sale 11/26

VENOM #252

Written by AL EWING, JORDAN MORRIS & TOM DEFALCO

Art by PACO MEDINA, JESÚS SAÍZ & RON FRENZ

Homage Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA

Homage Variant by CORY SMITH

On Sale 12/3