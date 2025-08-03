SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos/Videos FINALLY Reveal Spidey's New Mask And His Back Logo

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, and we finally have a first look at the wall-crawler's new mask. Many fans had expressed a desire to see a design inspired by artists like Mark Bagley and Todd McFarlane, but this is 100% Steve Ditko/John Romita Sr.

With the new suit borrowing heavily from those worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home and their respective solo outings, it's not overly surprising that Peter #1's mask has remained largely the same (though the lenses do look larger in some shots).

While this homemade suit isn't outfitted with Stark Tech, we'd bet on those lenses still moving so that Tom Holland's web-slinger can express emotion. With a significantly bigger design, that might have been trickier to achieve in a believable way.

Whether we'll get to see characters like The Punisher and Scorpion on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's set remains to be seen. Frank Castle is thought to be inside that armoured vehicle as he attempts to chase down and kill Mac Gargan.

As for this costume's back logo, it's the same one featured at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. This suit is clearly meant to be the same one, albeit with a few small changes like raised webbing and a slightly less metallic blue.

When we interviewed Holland in 2021, we asked him which Spider-Man costume is his favourite. "I think my favourite would have to be the red and black suit," the actor shared. "I really like it because I’ve worn it so much and I think we’ve really changed the image of what Spider-Man is."

"Also, the red and blue suit from Homecoming. The original suit for me holds a lot of nostalgia just because that’s where I started my Spider-Man career," Holland continued. "I haven’t worn that suit in years actually, but I’d like to see if I can dig it out somewhere and try it on again."

Check out all the new photos/videos we've been able to gather from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X posts below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.