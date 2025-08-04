SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Star Tom Holland Shares Photos Of Spidey On Set As Fans Spot Possible Wolverine Nod

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has paused filming in Glasgow, Scotland, today due to poor weather. That means no more set photos until tomorrow at the earliest, but Tom Holland himself has just shared some official behind-the-scenes shots.

In those, we see Spidey, mask and all, atop the armoured vehicle he chases through the streets of New York City. The Punisher is believed to be in the driving seat as he pursues a Department of Damage Control convoy transporting The Scorpion.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures were prepared for set leaks, so they shared an official look at Spidey's suit in advance. The mask wasn't showcased in that video, but based on what we see here and in other photos, the design is...amazing.

The wall-crawler's costume has undergone a few minor tweaks since it was first shown at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with most of those likely a result of it being a practical suit rather than one created solely with VFX.

It's not hard to see why fans get so excited about even the smallest of changes when the approach is as comic-accurate as this, and you'd have to be a pretty miserable person not to understand that level of enthusiasm...

While Spidey won't be swinging through the streets of Glasgow today, fans have explored the set and discovered what appear to be nods to Wolverine and Franklin Richards.

We wouldn't read too much into these, though it does seem likely that those characters will share the screen in Avengers: Doomsday (and, failing that, Avengers: Secret Wars). Whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day has ties to the Multiverse remains to be seen, though theories persist that Sadie Sink is playing the daughter of Peter #1 and Mary Jane Watson.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.