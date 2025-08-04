SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Give Us Another Full Look At Tom Holland's New Spidey Suit

Storm Floris has caused a brief delay in production on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland, with filming expected to resume at some point tomorrow. We do have some new photos and videos from yesterday's shoot, however.

Though there's nothing particularly revealing here (unless you haven't seen the previous photos yet), photographer @UnboxPHD has shared some more shots of Tom Holland in his updated costume and mask, giving us another full look at the actor in his latest Spidey suit as he walks towards the camera.

Holland took some time to pose for pictures with a kid he spotted dressed as Spider-Man, and the lad's father has also shared some photos of his own.

Rumor has it that the action set piece being filmed revolves around Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal - who is currently in New York shooting The Punisher Special Presentation) attempting to run the Scorpion (Michael Mando) off the road and put him down for good, with the wall-crawler doing his best to prevent the villain's murder.

How Bruce Banner/The Hulk will factor in to the story remains to be seen, but we have heard that production will be moving to a different location at some point this week, so we might just learn a little more about the plot once the crew gets set up.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.