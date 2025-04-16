DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Finale Stills Spotlight The Return Of The Punisher & The Kingpin's Ascent

With Daredevil: Born Again season one in the books, Marvel Studios has released seven awesome new stills from last night's finale, offering a fresh look at some of the episode's key moments.

In the photos, we get multiple shots of The Punisher's (Jon Bernthal) return, who has arrived just in the nick of time to help Daredevil (Charlie Cox) get out of a bind. It doesn't spoil the episode's other big return, so we won't either.

Then, we also see Wilson (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) share a dinner, and the Kingpin barking out orders to a room full of stunned staff, including Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini), Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevera), Arty Froushan (Buck Cashman) and Commisioner Phil Gallo (Michael Gaston).

Actress Margarita Levieva (Heather Glenn) also shared a batch of behind-the-scenes stills from the final two episodes, giving us a considerably more light-hearted view of the season's darkest hours yet.

Season two is currently in production and is slated to premiere early next year - ahead of Avengers: Doomsday - so it shouldn't be too long before we get some sort of sneak peek at what's to come next, possibly as early as San Diego Comic-Con this summer, and with this new creative team - led by Dario Scardapane - fully in charge moving forward, season two should be more exciting than ever.

In our full season review, we said, "All in all, Daredevil: Born Again is a bloody masterstroke! Thanks to a riveting season-long narrative, a powerhouse performance from Charlie Cox, and some of the most jaw-breaking comic book action ever put on screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s darkest and most violent series is easily its best yet! The Devil is back and has never been more relentless in his pursuite of justice, so here's to hoping he doesn't go anywhere for a very long, long time."

Check out the new stills below: