DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Finale Stills Spotlight The Return Of The Punisher & The Kingpin's Ascent

Marvel Studios has released a new batch of stills from last night's skull-crushing finale, offering a new look at some of the last episode's biggest moments, including the return of The Punisher!

With Daredevil: Born Again season one in the books, Marvel Studios has released seven awesome new stills from last night's finale, offering a fresh look at some of the episode's key moments. 

In the photos, we get multiple shots of The Punisher's (Jon Bernthal) return, who has arrived just in the nick of time to help Daredevil (Charlie Cox) get out of a bind. It doesn't spoil the episode's other big return, so we won't either. 

Then, we also see Wilson (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) share a dinner, and the Kingpin barking out orders to a room full of stunned staff, including Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini), Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevera), Arty Froushan (Buck Cashman) and Commisioner Phil Gallo (Michael Gaston). 

Actress Margarita Levieva (Heather Glenn) also shared a batch of behind-the-scenes stills from the final two episodes, giving us a considerably more light-hearted view of the season's darkest hours yet. 

Season two is currently in production and is slated to premiere early next year - ahead of Avengers: Doomsday - so it shouldn't be too long before we get some sort of sneak peek at what's to come next, possibly as early as San Diego Comic-Con this summer, and with this new creative team - led by Dario Scardapane - fully in charge moving forward, season two should be more exciting than ever. 

Read our spoiler-filled season finale recap HERE!

In our full season review, we said, "All in all, Daredevil: Born Again is a bloody masterstroke! Thanks to a riveting season-long narrative, a powerhouse performance from Charlie Cox, and some of the most jaw-breaking comic book action ever put on screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s darkest and most violent series is easily its best yet! The Devil is back and has never been more relentless in his pursuite of justice, so here's to hoping he doesn't go anywhere for a very long, long time."

Check out the new stills below:

In Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner. Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord & Matt Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead. “Daredevil: Born Again” launches on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/16/2025, 11:14 AM
Heather Glenn should have had arm bandages at the party
XelCorp
XelCorp - 4/16/2025, 11:24 AM
Hey Matt who did Frank rlly cut his hair for? Karen. Surprise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2025, 11:27 AM
@XelCorp - lol…

I do enjoy the connection this Frank & Karen have.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/16/2025, 11:25 AM
Great season, made even better by the benefit of hindsight after all the rewriting and reshoots. Only complaints are Muse's treatment and the lack of Matt suting up in the early episodes. 8/10.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/16/2025, 11:40 AM
@Latverian - it was enjoyable but had some drawbacks. You could definitely tell it was pretty much two versions spiced together. I liked Matt's overall arc though, just one thing happening after another until he said **** it and put the suit back on. As for the finale I thought it was pretty odd how he reacted to punisher murdering a bunch of cops in his apartment lol the whole season he has been struggling with how he thinks Foggy would see him and he reacts to Frank killing like 7 cops (dirty but still cops) in Matt Murdocks apartment. one, how is he going to explain that? two, he yells at frank to stop someone throws a grenade and they jump out the window and they are pretty much back to the same dynamic. I know it's nitpicking but I thought it stood out. Not too mention he was shot in the chest the night before, and again to that why didn't bullseye just shoot another shot at Fisk instead of just standing sitting there looking at them. Eh like I said it wasn't perfect but it was enjoyable
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/16/2025, 11:42 AM
@Latverian - and whether these cops idolize frank or not, I just don't understand why they never just shot him. or Fisk, why keep him alive and then try to shake his hand lol 7/10. great parts and questionable choices
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 4/16/2025, 11:32 AM
Bernthal would have made the perfect new Wolverine.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 4/16/2025, 11:37 AM
Be nice if he went more traditional with hi look at some point.
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/16/2025, 11:41 AM
My only complaint with Matt is his moral high ground when it comes to letting these criminals live. You have corrupt cops who swore an oath to protect and serve turning into ruthless assassins to kill innocent people to create a false flag event. How can Matt trust a justice system that has criminals and assassins running it? This is what Frank has been trying to get into Matt's head since their first team up.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/16/2025, 11:45 AM
@SonOfAGif - yeah but Matt has been trying to look at the world through how foggy would have wanted him to act. I thought he should have gotten more upset with frank killing the cops in his apartment.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 4/16/2025, 11:47 AM
Frank rematch with the Fisk Force either in S2 or the Punisher special is gonna be so damn rewarding. [frick]ing fanboys!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2025, 11:49 AM
@WakandanQueen - I want him to give Powell especially the most violent & satisfying of deaths.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2025, 11:49 AM
Man , looking at that Vanessa & Fisk picture at the top is crazy considering their marriage was on the rocks at the beginning of the series.

I like how this series really paralleled both Matt & Fisk and how both had set aside their darker halves only for the inevitable to happen and them embrace those identities harder then perhaps ever before even though their personal lives were opposites of each other when they started…

Besides the death of Foggy , Matt’s love was going well in that his law firm seem to be doing fairly well and he seemed to be a nice relationship with Heather at the beginning while Fisk & Vanessa were estranged and the former was struggling with being mayor to an extent only for the series once again turn it around by the end in a natural manner in that Matt’s personal life & relationship is in shambles while Fisk’s is more together & stronger then ever.

This season was truly a character study of these 2 men that are 2 sides of the same coin and that aspect imo was masterfully done…

Overall , it was a solid season and made me excited for S2 now that the new creative team doesn’t have to overhaul anything!!.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/16/2025, 12:03 PM
They turned Frank into a moron. He brought a pistol and a knife to fight an army.

