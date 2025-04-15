DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 9 "Straight To Hell" Recap - RED & PUNISHER Team-Up In Savage Finale - SPOILERS

The season finale of Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+, so let's dive right in!

Following Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) shocking decision last week to take a bullet for the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), the episode kicks off with a flashback to Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) paying a visit to Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) and making him an offer. She'll set him free if he does her a favor... cue the credits!

Cut back to the present, and we find Matt being treated for his gunshot wound, finally regaining consciousness. Heather (Margarita Levieva) and Kirsten (Nikki M. James) are there, but he calls out Karen's name first, which doesn't go unnoticed by his new girlfriend.

As Murdock comes to his senses, he tells Kirsten that Vanessa ordered the hit on Foggy. The two lawyers try to remember Foggy's old case and why it would have caught Vanessa's eye, but Heather doesn't want to hear it and tells Matt to rest. She even goes on to defend the Fisks, and Matt again tries to convince her he's telling the truth, to no avail.

Fisk and Vanessa regroup after the attack and reaffirm their unwavering loyalty to each other. With things seemingly falling into place, they reveal their plans to move billions through the new port project. Uh-oh.

The Kingpin then goes on the offensive, declaring an all-out war on vigilantes, unleashing his anti-vigilante task force. He also orders Buck (Arty Froushan) to head to the hospital to take care of the "good lawyer" once and for all.

Fisk meets privately with Sheila (Zabryna Guevara) to set her straight and ensure everyone working for him is fully committed. In the hall, she runs into Commissioner Gallo (Michael Gaston), who urges her to stand against Fisk with him; she voices her support, albeit reluctantly.

Back at the hospital, Matt senses something is wrong and slips out undetected, just as Buck is about to administer a kill shot. Without options limited and the clock ticking, he heads home - where he finds... THE PUNISHER.

Yeah, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) is back, sporting a new haircut, but no coffee. After some pleasantries, Frank reveals he got a phone call telling him to meet Matt and promised to get Murdock out alive. He’s also curious why Matt took a bullet for the Kingpin, but Matt has no good answer, so Murdock goes to suit up before the party starts.

The Kingpin's task force breaks into Matt's apartment and almost immediately realize that they've made a huge mistake, as Daredevil and the Punisher unleash a new kind of hell upon their corrupted souls.

Murdock dislikes Castle’s lethal methods, but with the battle raging he postpones the argument. Eventually, the two adversaries‑turned‑reluctant allies emerge victorious, and Matt captures Sgt. Cole North, the cop behind White Tiger’s murder. Frank urges Matt to put the dirty cop out of his misery; Murdock refuses and keeps North alive. The heroes argue again but re‑team when they hear a grenade and jump out the window.

Landing on a nearby car, they start to flee on foot when another vehicle pulls up. The driver steps out and... it's Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll)! Frank calls shotgun as they get in and head back to the Punisher's base.

Karen patches up Matt while Frank treats himself - he also finally gets his coffee! Matt and Karen try to figure out why Vanessa targeted Foggy and plan to investigate his old case files, inviting Frank along. He declines but promises to put a bullet in Fisk's "fat ass" if the Kingpin comes for him.

Frank and Karen share a tender goodbye, and Karen offers encouraging words, believing in his capacity for good. After she leaves, he quietly murmurs, “Stay safe.”

The Kingpin’s acolytes set his plan in motion, with Daniel (Michael Gandolfini) visiting City Council to ensure loyalty. We also see the task force running amok, killing anyone who crosses their path.

Matt and Karen dig through files—well, Karen does—while Matt asks about her relationship with Frank. She brushes it off, and the old friends flirt for old time’s sake.

Karen discovers Foggy’s evidence box and learns that the Port of Red Hook is a free port, exempt from city and federal jurisdiction. Matt connects the dots: Vanessa has been storing art there without customs, taxes, or fear of seizure—effectively laundering money legally. With the Kingpin now building a compound there, he could do the same on a far more nefarious scale. They realize Foggy didn’t understand what he’d found and head to investigate the port while New York erupts into chaos.

Before they arrive, the Punisher is already on‑site, meeting his fanboys. They’re in awe; he’s disgusted. He takes down as many as he can but is overpowered and captured.

Meanwhile, Fisk listens to a recording of Gallo’s conversation with Sheila and we learn a terrified Sheila decided to betray Gallo, putting the Commissioner in grave danger.

Cut to Gallo’s limo: he’s captured by Fisk’s task force and soon kneels before the Kingpin. Gallo finally says what everyone’s been thinking: “Yeah, I was right. You never stopped being Kingpin. You can’t.” Fisk punches him in the throat, then literally crushes Gallo’s skull with his bare hands.

Castle awakens face‑to‑face with Officer Powell (Hamish Allan‑Headley), who tries to recruit him while praising the Punisher’s work.

Frank responds, "You admire me, huh? You're out of your [frick]ing minds, you know that? You're a bunch of clowns, you know that? You [frick]in' clowns. Admire me. You think you know my pain? You think you know my loss? What do you know about me? How I see the world? You know how I see the world? It's just a circus, a bunch of clowns. I ain't gonna serve with you. I won't [frick]in' piss on you if you were on fire, you got that?"

A wounded Matt and Karen observe the docks from a distance, quickly realizing they’re outnumbered. Karen convinces an already wounded Matt to live to fight another day, and they retreat to regroup.

By morning, the Kingpin has won the day and he also offers Heather a job, which she accepts. He delivers an address to the people of New York, enacting martial law, imposing a curfew, and declaring all vigilante activity illegal.

We then learn that he and Vanessa are literally keeping everyone standing against them locked up in cages, including Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) and Frank Castle.

Finally, we find Matt and Karen hiding at Josie’s Bar, where they’ve gathered allies—Detective Kim (Ruibo Qian), Cherry (Clark Johnson), and more. Potential players for next season loom: Bullseye is still at large, Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) is in the wings, and Kirsten continues working Foggy’s case.

Matt delivers a rousing speech of his own, setting the stage for next season: “I can’t see my city, but I can feel it. The system isn’t working—it’s rotten, corrupt. But this is our city, not his. And we can take it back together: the weak, the strong, all of us. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Because we are the city without fear.”

Bring on season two!.. But, oh wait, there's one last thing.

We get our first post-credits scene for the series and it's quite a doozy as we see the Punisher use his celebrity status to manipulate a cop before breaking his hand and escaping. Special Presentation, here we come!

In our full season review, we said, "All in all, Daredevil: Born Again is a bloody masterstroke! Thanks to a riveting season-long narrative, a powerhouse performance from Charlie Cox, and some of the most jaw-breaking comic book action ever put on screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s darkest and most violent series is easily its best yet! The Devil is back and has never been more relentless in his pursuite of justice, so here's to hoping he doesn't go anywhere for a very long, long time."