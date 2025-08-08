Marvel's Mightiest Heroes Travel Back In Time For JMS' 1776 Series Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

Ahead of America's 250th anniversary, Marvel Comics will pay tribute to the country's founding this November in 1776, a five-issue limited series written by legendary Amazing Spider-Man and Thor writer J. Michael Straczynski and illustrated by superstar artists Ron Lim and Sean Damien Hill.

The series presents a one-of-a-kind team-up as a band of Marvel superheroes travels to the dawn of the American Revolution, where they join forces with the real-life historical figures like George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and John Adams to stop history from being rewritten.

In what Marvel Comics is billing as "an inspirational saga that blends superhero storytelling with America's revolutionary past," these heroes of yesterday and today must ensure pivotal moments remain intact to safeguard both America's legacy and their existence. Here's the official description of 1776:

REVOLUTIONARY WARRIORS, ASSEMBLE! Calamity strikes when a mysterious force dares to tamper with the sacred threads of history. Captain America and his formidable squad of Marvel heroes leap into action! Their mission? To safeguard the founding of the United States of America! The fate of the nation hangs in the balance at the dawn of the Revolution, as these valiant heroes must navigate the treacherous waters of the past to ensure a future that remains untarnished.

Discussing what made him excited to write this unique story, Straczynski said, "One of the (many) things that I like about the Marvel Universe is that it takes place in the real world, our world. It's New York, or Chicago, not some imaginary location."

"This also applies to our history, and the opportunity to view the events of 1776 through the lens of our characters, and to better understand the meaning of those events, and the sacrifices involved, was way too good to pass up," he continued. "At a time when so much of American discourse has become factionalized, it is a good time to look back and see where this began, and what it still means today."

The series' main covers will be drawn by Pete Woods, and variant covers for the debut issue come from a slew of superstar talent, including Joe Quesada, Paulo Siqueira and Steve Rude. Plus, Phil Jimenez pays homage to Amazing Spider-Man #583, one of the best-selling comic books of the 2000s, with a very cool cover.

1776 #1 (OF 5)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by RON LIM & SEAN DAMIEN HILL

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA

Homage Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Wraparound Variant Cover by STEVE RUDE

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Foil Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 11/12