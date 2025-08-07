WEDNESDAY Star Hunter Doohan Talks Possible DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Return As Muse

Daredevil: Born Again underwent a major creative overhaul midway through production, though Muse was always going to be part of the Disney+ series. However, there were some telltale signs that the villain's role was reduced, and it was hard to shake the feeling that we'd been meant to spend more time in therapy with him and Heather Glenn.

Marvel Television ditched Muse's superpowers, but retained his murderous nature. Ultimately, he was defeated by the Man Without Fear and gunned down by Heather, but is that the last we've seen of Muse?

Talking to IndieWire about Wednesday season 2, actor Hunter Doohan responded positively to the notion of reprising the role when Daredevil: Born Again returns to our screens next year with its second batch of episodes.

"I would love that. That character was so fun," he enthused. "I don’t know, one, why people see me as a serial killer so much, or two, why I seem to get shot in every single TV show I do. That one was just one audition. We talked about Netflix being kind of tight-lipped — Marvel is that times 1000."

"I didn’t know the character. I think I might have not even known the show when I did the first audition. And then it was only when I got the offer to do it that I found out everything that was actually going to happen," Doohan continued. "Then I got to do a Zoom with the showrunners and find out more after we accepted."

"There are some sleuths out there, because some people did figure it out way early on. I was even scared to post about it or anything to just try not to spoil it. I love keeping secrets back. When I did 'Your Honor,’'and I died at the end of Season 1, I didn’t tell anybody. It was really fun to get to see all of my friends and family’s reactions. My mom called and was so mad at me," he added.

If Muse does return, then it would have to be through supernatural or superpowered means (perhaps The Hand could resurrect him). For now, the villain is very much dead and unlikely to factor into Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

Doohan is keeping busy, though, as he'll star in Evil Dead Burn. "It was probably one of the craziest audition scenes I’ve ever [done]," he teased. "That world is just so gory and has got obviously this tinge of camp to it — obviously the newer ones don’t have that same level of camp as 'Evil Dead 2,' but I’m so excited to do it and to just be in that world and to work with Sébastien Vanicek, who’s directing this film."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026 and is confirmed to be 8 episodes.